To the Surprise of Nobody, the Trailer for ‘A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby’ Is Bananas

Netflix has released the official trailer for A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, the third installment in the popular A Christmas Prince holiday movie franchise. The warm, fuzzy, melodramatic Netflix franchise stars Rose McIver as Amber, who previously met a prince named Richard (Ben Lamb) and goes from average gal to the queen of the fictional nation of Aldovia. After two movies, the pair have had love and they’ve had marriage. Now, with this new movie, it looks like they’re getting a baby, too!

But, as the trailer for A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby reveals, Amber and Richard’s road to parenthood is anything but smooth. Not only is there all the fun of expecting a royal baby at Christmastime — and damn, Netflix truly splashed out with the set design because, in the words of Liz Lemon, I want to go to there — but there’s also the threat of a 600-year-old curse being passed on to the royal baby should a treaty between Aldovia and another nation. Turns out the baby shower is going to be the least harrowing part of this pregnancy for Amber and Richard, huh? Also, does Netflix really expect me to watch a frothy holiday movie where the main threat is an ancient curse be treated as real and taken very seriously? I mean, I’m going to watch the hell out of this movie but I’m just saying. A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby is really kicking things up a notch this year.

The third A Christmas Prince movie stars McIver, Lamb, Alice Krige (Thor: The Dark World), Richard Ashton (Vikings), Theo Devaney (Supernatural), and Sarah Douglas (Supergirl). The first two installments of the franchise, A Christmas Prince and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding are available to watch on Netflix.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby arrives on Netflix on December 5. Check out the official trailer below:

And here’s the short and sweet synopsis on the third A Christmas Prince movie: