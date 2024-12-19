‘Tis the season for warm drinks, comfy blankets, and long binge-watching sessions of cozy holiday shows. For many people around the world, Christmas shows are an important annual tradition, bringing joy and comfort in the final weeks of the year. These days, thanks to streaming services, all your favorite Christmas shows are just a click away, which sounds like a blessing but can actually make it harder for you to find what you really want in the moment. So, as our Christmas gift to you, we’ve made things easier by putting together this handpicked list of the very best Christmas shows available on streaming, on services ranging from Netflix to Hallmark+, and covering a wide range of genres from superhero action to reality TV.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on their respective streaming services in the US.

‘Dash & Lily’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Dash and Lily Release Date November 10, 2020 Cast Austin Abrams , Midori Francis , Dante Brown , Troy Iwata

Created by Joe Tracz, Dash and Lily is a Christmas rom-com miniseries based on the eponymous young adult series by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn. The show follows the whirlwind romance of the cynical Dash and optimistic Lily, who meet through an iconic New York bookstore and start writing letters to each other through a journal they exchange. As they begin to fall for each other, things take a turn when they unexpectedly meet. Midori Francis stars as Christmas-loving girl Lily and Austin Abrams as Dash, with Dante Brown and Troy Iwata in other lead roles.

The perfect blend of Christmas cheer and teen romance, Dash and Lily has received near-universal acclaim from critics. A charming, swoon-worthy series with sweet characters and settings, the show is a thoroughly enjoyable watch no matter the season — but it’s especially great around the holidays. Though sadly canceled by Netflix after just one season, Dash and Lily went on to receive a number of accolades, including three Daytime Emmy Awards out of 12 nominations.

‘Hawkeye’ (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Created by Jonathan Igla, Hawkeye is a Marvel Cinematic Universe miniseries starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, the titular archer. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the series introduces the younger Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, to the MCU, with Hailee Steinfeld bringing the iconic hero to life on screen. The six-episode show follows Clint and Kate as they team up to confront enemies from Clint’s past so he can be with his family in time for Christmas. Besides Renner and Steinfeld, the series also features Tony Dalton, Fra Fee, Brian d'Arcy James, Linda Cardellini, Vera Farmiga, Alaqua Cox, Florence Pugh, and more as part of its ensemble cast.

Hawkeye premiered on Disney+ in November 2021 to critical acclaim, receiving praise from reviewers and fans for its excellent action sequences and the sparkling chemistry between its stars. The show was arguably one of the highlights of the MCU’s Phase Four, and a spin-off series, Echo, was released in January 2024. The series successfully strikes a balance between exciting Marvel action and heartwarming Christmas goodness, with a genuinely moving story at its core.

‘Merry Happy Whatever’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 33% | IMDb: 6.3/10

Merry Happy Whatever Release Date Cast Seasons

A Christmas-themed sitcom created by Tucker Cawley, Merry Happy Whatever takes place around Christmas at the Quinn household. Dennis Quaid stars as deputy sheriff and controlling patriarch Don Quinn, who juggles numerous stressful situations around the holidays. Things get even worse when his youngest daughter brings her boyfriend home, seeking his permission to get married. Besides Quaid, the show also stars Bridgit Mendler, Brent Morin, Ashley Tisdale, Siobhan Murphy, Adam Rose, Elizabeth Ho, and Hayes MacArthur, among others.

Merry Happy Whatever premiered its first and only eight-episode season on Netflix in November 2019 to a largely negative critical reception. However, the show has performed well with audiences. Sure, it’s largely predictable and feels quite dated, but it is surprisingly enjoyable, with family dynamics that are quite relatable — even if they are exaggerated. The show was ultimately canceled, but Merry Happy Whatever is still one of the more entertaining holiday comedies you’ll find on Netflix.

‘The Santa Clauses’ (2022 - 2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 55% | IMDb: 6.4/10

The Santa Clauses Release Date November 16, 2022 Creator Jack Burditt Cast Matilda Lawler Tim Allen , Elizabeth Mitchell , Kal Penn

Created by Jack Burditt, The Santa Clauses is a Christmas fantasy comedy series that serves as a legacy sequel to the Santa Clause film series. Set almost 30 years after the very first movie, the show continues the story from 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, with Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, and David Krumholtz reprising their roles. Allen stars once again as Scott Calvin, a former businessman who became Santa Claus in 1994. Now believing that he is losing his powers due to age, Scott decides it is time to pick a successor and retire.

The Santa Clauses premiered on Disney+ in November 2022 to somewhat mixed reviews from critics but a good response from audiences worldwide. While it has been criticized for its rather by-the-books story, the show has received praise for Tim Allen’s comeback performance as Santa Claus and the delightful nostalgia factor. The series also received several accolades, including seven nominations for Children's and Family Emmy Awards. A second and final season premiered in November 2023.

‘Home For Christmas’ (2019 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% | IMDb: 7.7/10

Home for Christmas Genre Romance, Comedy, Drama Debut Date December 5, 2019

Home for Christmas is a Norwegian romantic comedy-drama series starring Ida Elise Broch as Johanne, a nurse in her 30s who scrambles to find a boyfriend before Christmas Eve. The series also stars Gabrielle Leithaug, Dennis Storhøi, Anette Hoff, Ghita Nørby, Hege Schøyen, Bjørn Skagestad, Felix Sandman, and more. The series was created by Amir Shaheen and Kristian Andersen, who were inspired by the Nordic custom of advent calendar shows that broadcast one episode every day of December up to Christmas Eve.

Home for Christmas received largely positive reviews when it premiered in 2019 and was renewed for a second season, which was released in 2020. A cozy and warm story of romantic misadventures, Home for Christmas has plenty of soapy drama and some truly endearing characters you can’t help but root for. The show’s success has led to the creation of remakes in Italy (I Hate Christmas) and South Africa (Yoh! Christmas). A third season is set to arrive in 2025, after a break of five long years.

‘Holiday Baking Championship’ (2014 - Present)

IMDb: 7.6/10

Holiday Baking Championship Release Date November 9, 2014 Cast Jesse Palmer , Bobby Deen , Lorraine Pascale , Nancy Fuller , Duff Goldman , Carla Hall

Produced by Triage Entertainment and broadcast on Food Network, Holiday Baking Championship is a yearly cooking competition series that airs from early November through late December. The series’ first three seasons were hosted by Bobby Deen, who was replaced by Jesse Palmer in Season 4. Baker Duff Goldman and pastry chef Nancy Fuller serve as the permanent judges of the show. Each episode involves two rounds, with the winner of the final round advancing to the next episode and the baker with the worst dish being eliminated.

Since its premiere in November 2014, Holiday Baking Championship has proven to be a massively popular series and a highly anticipated annual event. The show’s success has led to the creation of several spin-offs, including Spring Baking Championship, Halloween Baking Championship, Kids Baking Championship, and more. The series has aired 11 seasons so far — the latest premiered on November 4, 2024 — and all episodes can be streamed on Max.

‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ (2024 - Present)

IMDb: 6.9/10

Finding Mr. Christmas Release Date October 31, 2024 Cast Jonathan Bennett , Melissa Peterman , Blake Kelley , David Habashy , Daxton Bloomquist , Elijah Malcomb , Ezra Moreland , Gage Robinson , Hayden Maher , Isaac Ramirez , Jonathan Wells , Parker Gregory

Hallmark’s very first reality competition series, Finding Mr. Christmas presents 10 men competing in festive challenges that showcase their acting ability and holiday spirit. Guided by Jonathan Bennet, Melissa Peterman, and a number of special guests, these contestants go through a number of holiday-themed activities, with the winner getting the chance to play a leading role in the Hallmark Channel’s new Christmas movie Happy Howlidays and boast the title of “Mr. Christmas."

Whether you love them or hate them, Hallmark Christmas movies are an undeniable cultural staple. Featuring games built out of standard tropes of Christmas movies, Finding Mr. Christmas is the missing link between reality game shows and that iconic Hallmark movie energy — reality TV with a touch of holiday cheer. The series has also received praise for its focus on emotional intelligence and openness. Finding Mr. Christmas premiered on Hallmark+ on October 31, 2024, and the movie the winner is starring in releases on December 21, 2024.

‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’

IMDb: 8.1/10

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Genre Reality, Cooking, Competition Debut Date December 3, 2021

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays is a holiday-themed baking competition show comprising all the holiday episodes of The Great British Baking Show that have aired since 2018. The parent show is a wildly popular television baking competition produced by Love Productions, in which amateur bakers compete in a series of rounds attempting to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. The show has done two holiday specials every year since 2016, “The Great Christmas Baking Show” and “The Great Festive Baking Show”/“The Great New Year Baking Show."

Originally released in the UK as The Great British Bake Off in 2010, the series has become hugely popular around the world as a great low-stakes comfort watch. The show has also received critical acclaim and won two BAFTAs. With an added dash of the holiday spirit in the mix, the Holidays collection is doubly cozy and perfect for the holiday season. For many people, watching the show is practically an annual tradition — and a very delightful one at that.

