2024 has been a huge year for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Not only is the comic franchise celebrating its 40th anniversary, fans have been showered with a ton of new TMNT merch that has honored the many different eras of the franchise. This, of course, included Funko Pops and action figures. Now NECA is getting TMNT fans in the Christmas spirit early with their latest festive Turtle figures.

The new Walmart Exclusive “Dimension X-Mas Vacation” seven-inch scale four-pack features the classic live-action versions of Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo. However, like the name implies, they all come with a frosty Christmas twist. The holly jolly accessory list includes Santa Claus hats for all the Turtles, presents, Christmas lights and scarves. These New York-centic crime fighters also feature a manhole cover, a beautiful pizza pie and a skateboard.

While the description of the figure says this set is based on the iconic 1990 live-action film, these Turtles are really inspired by the 1994 We Wish You a Turtle Christmas holiday special. A far cry from the mature tone of the first film, this TV event was much more campy and intended for kids with added musical numbers. The most famous song from the special being “Gotta Get a Gift” where the Turtles ponder what they’re going to get Master Splinter for Christmas. While it's on the lower tier in terms of TMNT content to come out of the 90s, for people that grew up with the special, that era of the franchise holds a lot of nostalgia for fans. That's why it's nice to see NECA immortalizing this holiday special in radical plastic.

Turtle-Mania is Back!

Thanks to the critical success of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem last year, it feels like the Turtle-Mania that ravaged pop culture in the late 80s and early 90s has returned to the forefront. The first season of the animated film’s spin-off sequel series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles also debuted on Paramount+ this past summer and a cinematic sequel is already in the works for a fall 2026 release date. On top of that, a live-action TMNT film based on the adult Last Ronin storyline is in the early stages of development. Outside the movies, TV series and comics, companies like NECA and Playmates have been keeping the Turtles out of the shadows with a long line of cowabunga-worthy action figures. It's definitely a great time to be a Turtles fan.

Where Can You Stream ‘TMNT’?

Most of the expansive TMNT universe, like the 1990 film, the 1987 animated series and Mutant Mayhem, are currently streaming on Paramount+. NECA’s Christmas-themed Turtles set is available to purchase now on Walmart's website. The set is $149.99 USD.

