Holiday episodes are always a hit for a series, but the Christmas episodes always hit differently because of the chaos and joy that they bring to a series. Christmas episodes always have more excitement and if it's an episode from a drama, there is almost a guarantee that the mid-season finale will end in a cliffhanger. They have to ensure you have something to wait for during the extended break. While most shows love to play off of the holiday spirit and make quirky moments to match the tone of the season, others like to dig deeper into the heart of the season and deliver heavily emotional episodes.

From Brooklyn Nine-Nine to The Bear, Christmas episodes can take a turn for the better or worse. There's always a chance it will make audiences reflect on what the holiday really means to them, or it'll just make them want to fall in love with the holiday season even more. But one thing that is always taken away from a holiday episode is the love for one or more characters in that show. Something about the Christmas cheer just brings it out. The best Christmas episodes have spanned out over the decades and some are just must watch shows of the season.

10 "Lexmas" (2005)

'Smallville' Season 5, Episode 9

During this holiday episode, Lex (Michael Rosenbaum) gets hospitalized and begins to have dreams of him living a happy and perfect life. He has Lana (Kristin Kreuk) as his girlfriend and Clark (Tom Welling) is his best friend. He is living well inside his dream and not having to deal with no one liking him or trying to take him down from his place of power. But this is all a dream and when he wakes up to realize it, audiences see another aspect to the start of his villain orgin story. Since this is Clark's first Christmas without Lana, Chloe (Allison Mack) asks him to help deliver presents to the children.

"Lexmas" was a turning point episode for Smallville because it lays the foundation for Lex's story following the events of his star getting stolen and him being hospitalized. He contemplates his next moves and eventually goes after those that robbed him. This is only the beginning of what Lex does throughout the seasons and shows some of the motives behind his actions. Smallville is a series heavily flooded with meaningful episodes that teach audiences and their characters lessons by the end of each episode. It's procedural but the b-plot storylines carry throughout the seasons. That formula allowed episodes like this one to give more meaning to the series, and also make sense of the characters' connections and background stories as a whole.

9 "Best Christmas Ever" (2015)

'How To Get Away With Murder' Season 1, Episode 11

How to Get Away with Murder's first Christmas episode took viewers on a flashback of everybody's Christmas breaks. The episode shows the 'Keating Five'-- Michaela (Aja Naomi King), Wes (Alfred Enoch), Connor (Jack Falahee), Laurel (Karla Souza), and Asher (Matt McGorry) taking a break but also having to handle the fallout from what happened with Sam (Tom Verica). They were at home for the holidays in the flashbacks, but what they did is still following them. The audience gets to see some insight into Keating Five's minds and how they are really grappling with the situation mentally. They also face the consequences of being questioned when they arrive back on campus. Annalise (Viola Davis) is business as usual and not letting the looming investigation stop her from working. It's a good mid-season episode that arrives after the mid-season break, so it allows viewers to gear up for the fast-moving events that will soon take place.

This holiday episode is a great watch because it isn't done in a traditional way, but it also allows the show to add some substance to the plot of the season. How to Get Away with Murder is a whirlwind show with constant moving parts that need to be kept up with. The entire series is about piecing together the puzzle pieces and discovering the truth through all the murky twists and turns. Annalise reveals some information in this episode and seeing the 'Keating Five' navigate in a setting outside the school makes this episode all the more entertaining. This intense show gave a milder episode with its return, but it kept the momentum up for the investigation that needed to be solved.

8 "Living Kringle" (1993)

'Living Single' Season 1, Episode 15

The Living Single family is getting ready for the Christmas holiday in each of their own unique ways-- working, traveling, and being cozied up with a significant other for the week. But the Christmas magic has other plans for them and everybody's plans start to completely fall apart and now everyone can spend the holiday with Synclaire (Kim Coles), as she intended. Khadijah (Queen Latifah), Max (Erika Alexander), Regine (Kim Fields), Kyle (Terrence 'T.C.' Carson) and Overton (John Henton) start to decorate and even bust out their own rendition of 'Winter Wonderland' to get into the holiday spirit. But suddenly, one by one, everybody gets phone calls and messages that maybe all their plans don't have to be canceled. They all leave Synclaire's home alone and yell at children singing carols on the street. When they all find the gifts that Synclaire has snuck into their bags, they realize maybe they should sit and enjoy the holiday with their family and friends like Synclaire suggested.

Khadijah signing the start of "Winter Wonderland" has become a viral meme for the holidays and is a great representation of how well this episode of Living Single has lasted in people's minds over the years.

The whole episode so simply and easily portrays how easily it is to forget the meaning of Christmas for some people. Synclaire loves the Christmas holiday and all the fun activities it brings with it. She gets to spend time with her cousin and her best friends. But, not everybody views the holidays the same way and that's understandable. Khadijah signing the start of 'Winter Wonderland' has become a viral meme for the holidays and is a great representation of how well this episode of Living Single has lasted in people's minds over the years. It's such a joyful episode that includes all the best parts of a Christmas sitcom.

7 "The Man in The Yellow Suit" (2014)

'The Flash' Season 1, Episode 9

Season one of The Flash was one of the best of the series and fleshed out the foundation of The Flash's origin story well. "The Man In The Yellow Suit" is a big episode for the forward movement of the season and answers some questions. The episode opens with Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) exchanging Christmas presents with each other. Barry is still struggling with his feelings for Iris and telling her about his new identity as The Flash. By the end of the episode, Barry is able to confront Reverse-Flash, but the dramatic irony that is revealed at the end of the episode is that Dr. Harrison Wells is the Reverse Flash. While he works with the team to help Barry get more attuned to his powers, no one else knows the true identity of Reverse Flash.

The Flash was always consistent with ending the mid-season with a big cliffhanger that prepared audiences for what was going to carry out the second half of the season. The audience having insight into the identity of the Reverse Flash made the rest of the season that much more exciting. The episode was full of anticipation and decisions that usually come with the end of the year festivities. Barry is grappling with some news he just found out about Iris, while still trying to find the man who killed his mother all those years ago. Everyone on his team is trying to help him figure out the mystery of the man in the yellow suit. It's an action-packed episode that is perfectly executed so that it has to be watched more than once.

6 "Christmas" (2013)

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 1, Episode 11

Holt (Andre Braugher) receives death threats, so he puts Jake (Andy Samberg) in charge of his security. It goes as expected and Jake eventually takes it to the extreme and handcuffs them together. They end up needing to go catch the person sending the death threats, and it ends with Holt being able to emote his feelings of gratitude towards Jake and the team. Throughout the episode, Jake tries to get Holt to share more personal details about his life and express himself more. On the other side of the Nine-Nine, Amy (Melissa Fumero) and Gina (Chelsea Peretti) try to get Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) to smile for a picture to add her to the company's Christmas card. It's all about sharing some emotions with your coworkers for the holidays in this episode.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine so effortlessly gives comedic goodness. Even though it's easy to forget this is a Christmas episode, there are moments during the episode that remind you of that aspect. The cold open being a showdown between Jake, Charles (Joe Lo Truglio), and some Santa Clauses on the street is one way that it immediately lets viewers know what time of the season it is. But the lesson or realization of the episode really ties everything together. Learning to express your feelings and relying on the support of others, especially around the holiday season.

5 "I'm Dreaming of A Wayne Christmas" (1990)

'A Different World' Season 4, Episode 11

Dwayne (Kadeem Hardison) and Whitley (Jasmine Guy) visit Dwayne's family for Christmas and everything does not go as smoothly as they would like it to go. Whitley is obviously nervous about taking the trip to spend her first Christmas with her boyfriend's family. She buys a gift for Mrs. Wayne (Patti LaBelle), but Whitley thinks she won't like the gift and decides she needs to go buy her another one. While on her way back to the house, she encounters a man who robs her and causes her to have a dangerous experience while trying to take the subway. While she's out, Mrs. Wayne gets agitated and wonders where she is the entire time they're having dinner together. When Whitley gets back, Mrs. Wayne is visibly and vocally upset, but when she realizes the reason for Whitley's absence, she deflates.

Any episode of A Different World that included Patti LaBelle always ensured it was going to be an entertaining viewing experience. The amount of life and color LaBelle brings to the screen is unmatched, and she does so effortlessly without missing a beat. Her chemistry with the stars of the show, Guy and Hardinson, is also so genuine and warm that it is easy to believe this is a regular family holiday gathering. There's also a great musical number from LaBelle at the end of the episode that wraps up the warm Christmas spirit that so many early 90s sitcoms brought to television screens.

4 "Christmas Eve" (2017)

'Superstore' Season 3, Episode 7

Amy (America Ferrera) tries to convince everyone at Superstore that she used to be wild and still can be if given the chance. Cramy is unleashed, and she starts putting liquor in the punch and not caring who is doing their job correctly. The fun really comes in when Amy gets drunk, so her, Cheyenne (Nichole Sakura) and Dina (Lauren Ash) decide to go to Adam's (Ryan Gaul) location after learning he's at another woman's house for the evening. They hop on the motorized shopping carts and hit the streets. When they get to the house, Amy realizes that this may have been a bad idea, but they get caught and end up having to awkwardly navigate through conversation with Adam and his date while their carts charge. It's a hilarious series of unfortunate events, but Amy gets to prove her small wild side in the end. Even if she isn't really a wild child anymore.

Superstore is largely centered around the events that happen inside the store, but it's always an extra special occasion when the team gets stuck or has a holiday to celebrate inside the store. Amy trying to convince everyone that she is more than just a strict floor lead is so fun to watch, and it's always a treat to see Amy, Cheyenne and Dina doing something dumb together. They have an interesting dynamic that shouldn't work because of their personalities and age gap, but that's what happens when you make friends with people at work. It's all-around a light and fun episode that also moves some of the storylines of the characters around. Viewers see Amy still battling with the changes that have come from her divorce and Jonah starting to move on from his crush on Amy.

3 "Christmas Party" (2005)

'The Office' Season 3, Episode 10

In order to divert the office away from the fact that he bought an expensive gift for the secret Santa gift exchange, Michael (Steve Carell) goes out and buys alcohol for the Christmas party, against company policy. It turns on him when Meredith (Kate Flannery) drinks too much for his liking and gets set on fire while drunkenly dancing. After ruining where everybody's secret Santa presents were supposed to end up, he takes it further by making the office have an intervention for Meredith about her alcoholism. There are endless laughs in this episode and, of course, Michael isn't listening to the opinions of anyone but himself.

There are many gems in this Christmas episode, including the "B" storylines, such as Jim (John Krasinski) trying to ensure Pam (Jenna Fischer) gets the teapot he bought for her, and Phyllis (Phyllis Smith) blackmailing Angela (Angela Smith), only to reveal her secret by the end of the episode anyway. The party moments leading up to Meredith being set on fire inside the conference room were perfectly performed by Flannery and on brand for Meredith's character. The Office is an all-time beloved show with a disastrous party for a holiday episode is always going to be loved by fans.