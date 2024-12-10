'Tis the season to snuggle up with a cup of hot chocolate and a warm blanket while watching some holiday-themed movies and TV episodes. There are some great new Christmas movies to put on like Hot Frosty and Our Little Secret, and if you're looking for a new television episode, Abbott Elementary has a cozy new two-part special. There is an abundance of brand-new content to watch this holiday season.

Sometimes, though, a piece of Christmas media can become a part of a tradition. Each year, there might be one movie or television episode that you rewatch regularly for the holidays. This can be an episode that is full of cozy holiday cheer, or that touches on some of the more emotional and sadder feelings that can come with this season. These are the 10 most rewatchable Christmas episodes, ranked.

10 "Symphony of Illumination"

'How I Met Your Mother' Season 7, Episode 12

How I Met Your Mother has some very great and funny Christmas episodes, from "How Lily Stole Christmas" to "Little Minnesota." It also does sad Christmas episodes very well, and its Season 7 holiday installment, "Symphony of Illumination," is a stunning and heartbreaking episode. It is always enjoyable to celebrate this time of year with something festive and fun to watch for the holidays, but sometimes a sad watch can be important and cathartic as well.

"Symphony of Illumination" is a heavy Christmas episode, told through the structure of Robin (Cobie Smulders) telling a story to her future kids when she believes that she might be pregnant with Barney's (Neil Patrick Harris) baby. It is then slowly revealed that Robin cannot have children, and that the kids in her mind are imaginary. This is a very poignant and strong episode, and it incorporates the holiday season in a beautiful way, with a light show from Ted at the end. If you're looking for a sad Christmas episode to rewatch, this is a great one to choose.

9 "The Christmas Spirit"

'9-1-1' Season 3, Episode 10

No modern procedural has managed to pull off holiday episodes quite as well as 9-1-1 has, from Valentine's Day, to Halloween, to Christmas. It has some truly great Christmas episodes, but its most rewatchable one is its Season 3 installment, "The Christmas Spirit." Like all of 9-1-1's Christmas episodes, this one tackles some more serious plotlines like Maddie dealing with past trauma, Bobby dealing with a health scare, and Michael opening up about his brain tumor.

The highlight of this episode is the Christmas dinner at the firehouse at the end. Looking back, this episode feels like one of the major turning points in what made the 118 and their loved ones into a found family. It is an episode that balances the happy and sad moments for a powerful Christmas installment, along with memorable holiday-themed emergencies that the first responders tend to in between celebrating the holiday.

8 "Holiday"

'Degrassi: The Next Generation' Season 3, Episode 11-12

Degrassi: The Next Generation was always very drama-heavy, but its Season 3 two-part Christmas episode heightens all the drama to the max. This episode takes two of the show's major love triangles and sees them finally reach explosive conclusions. Catilin comes between Joey and his girlfriend Sydney, and the iconic Degrassi couple finally get back together (sadly, just temporarily).

Meanwhile, Craig has been cheating on Ashley with Manny for quite a while. He previously told Manny that he and Ashley had broken up, but he is secretly still dating both of them. Due to a mix-up with Christmas presents, the two girls find out the truth. This leads to a messy and iconic scene where Ashley slaps Craig onstage in front of the entire school. This is such a fun episode that uses Christmas to elevate the drama.

7 "Christmas Special"

'30 Rock' Season 3, Episode 6

30 Rock has some of the unique and wildly funny holiday-themed episodes. In "Christmas Special," Jack (Alec Baldwin) visits his mother, Colleen (Elaine Stritch), in Florida for an early Christmas, so that he can spend the actual holiday on vacation. When Jack accidentally backs his car into Colleen, though, she comes to stay with him for the holidays. In order to get away from her, Jack hilariously throws an impromptu TGS Christmas special and makes everyone work on the holiday.

Meanwhile, Liz (Tina Fey) participates in a program where she helps bring gifts to children who write letters to Santa. Of course, any goodness of this gesture goes out the window when Liz becomes too focused on her idea of what this should look like. She ends up accusing some of the recipients of lying to get presents, and then accidentally telling their kids that Santa isn't real. It is a hilarious and weird episode with a sweet scene between Jack and Colleen at the end.

6 "A Very Sunny Christmas"

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season 5, Episode 13

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is definitely not the sort of sitcom that would have had a simple feel-good Christmas episode. The gang's holiday traditions are very fitting, like Frank buying Dennis and Dee's dream presents for himself just to torture them since they were children. Mac and Charlie have an odd but sweet tradition of throwing rocks at trains, which leads to a surprisingly lovely scene with the gang at the end of the episode.

"A Very Sunny Christmas" is the perfect rewatch for dark comedy fans, with elements like Frank's nemesis returning to ruin Christmas for the gang, and Charlie biting a mall Santa. It is an episode that doesn't shy from weirdness or sadness, as Charlie and Mac have some heartbreaking realizations about their childhoods and react in unexpected ways. This is a hilarious, sad, and emotional episode that is worth rewatching every December.