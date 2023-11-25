The Big Picture McFarlane Toys has released a new figure based on Christmas Vacation, featuring a six-inch Posed Gold Label Movie Maniacs figure of Clark Griswold.

The figure accurately captures Clark's crazed look and resembles Chevy Chase perfectly, complete with accessories like a moose mug and a secret bonus item.

Christmas Vacation is considered one of the best Christmas movies made, with memorable and hilarious scenes that make it a must-watch every December.

Now that Thanksgiving is over, the holiday season has officially kicked off. That means people will be putting up their Christmas trees and decorating in the near future. It also means there will be an endless number of Christmas movie marathons that will take over most of our cold winter nights. Of course, that includes Christmas Vacation as it really isn’t the Christmas season unless you watch Chevy Chase going insane over not getting his Christmas bonus. Now, with the classic film’s 35th anniversary coming next year, McFarlane Toys has unveiled their newest figure based on Christmas Vacation.

The six-inch Posed Gold Label Movie Maniacs figure is of Chase’s family man, the iconic Clark Griswold, desperately trying to turn on his Christmas lights on a cold December night. Just like the moment being recreated, the figure perfectly captures Clark’s crazed look in his eyes and nails the uncanny likeness of Chase perfectly. The figure also comes with a WB 100 collectible card with a card stand, a printed backdrop and an environmental base, a Wally World moose mug seen in the festive sequel and a secret bonus item.

While the original Vacation is a classic as well, Christmas Vacation is arguably the most beloved film in this wacky franchise. Not just because of its smaller and more personal scale, but because the more we grow older, the more we relate to Clark Griswold’s journey. Clark’s an obsessive man just trying to give his family the best Christmas ever, just like his father used to do for him. However, through his extremely hilarious antics and borderline psychopathic tendencies, he’s beautifully reminded to take out the chestnut-roasted nostalgic goggles off and realize the true meaning of Christmas. Just being surrounded by the ones you love is enough.

'Christmas Vacation' Remains Iconic Thanks to Its Many Memorable Scenes

Close

The 90-minute runtime packs in many memorable scenes that remain hilarious to this day. Whether it’s the brilliant opening scene of Clark trying to get the perfect family Christmas tree, Clark’s neighbors who absolutely hate him, Cousin Eddie kidnapping Clark’s boss, this film is endlessly re-watchable and quotable. It’s widely considered one of the best Christmas films of all time and is a must-watch every time the calendar flips to December.

Christmas Vacation is currently streaming on Max. McFarlane’s Clark Griswold figure is also up for pre-order now on their website and select retailers like Target. You can preview the figure below:

Image via McFarlane Toys

christmas vacation Release Date November 30, 1989 Director Jeremiah S. Chechik Cast Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, Juliette Lewis, Johnny Galecki, John Randolph, Diane Ladd Rating PG-13 Runtime 97 Main Genre Comedy Writers John Hughes

Watch Now