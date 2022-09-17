While we’re in the heart of the Halloween season, it’s never too early to start planning for the Christmas season. One of the best parts of this jolly season is getting to watch our favorite Christmas classics. This includes the iconic holiday comedy Christmas Vacation and now the film is receiving a new Funko Pop just in time to be put under your Christmas tree.

The new Funko Pop is a part of their VHS Cover line. The figure replicates the famous poster of Chevy Chase’s Clark Griswold, dressed up as Santa Claus, as he’s being electrocuted above a chimney. Like all previous releases in this line the poster/VHS cover is behind the figure and comes in a plastic case that can be nicely hung on the wall.

While this isn’t the first Christmas Vacation Funko product, this new figure perfectly captures the fun nostalgic spirit of the film.

The 1989 cautionary family Christmas tale is not only widely considered one of the funniest films ever made, but it's also one of the most authentically sincere films the holiday genre has to offer. The original Vacation introduced Clark as this obsessive perfectionist, but Christmas Vacation takes the character’s almost hilariously homicidal personality and cranks it's up to an absurd eleven. Clark just wants to give the best family Christmas ever, just like his father did before him. That relatable heartbreaking pressure is only the beginning of this film’s brilliance. Anyone who's ever had family over during the holidays will instantly connect to this festive story’s chaotic stress.

Whether it’s Clark trying to put up his lights, Uncle Lewis burning down the family Christmas tree, or Clark nostalgically looking at home movies from his holiday past, this film is all things heartfelt, sweet, and relentlessly funny. It also doesn’t hurt that this Christmas from hell is so quotable and has a catchy theme song to boot. Christmas Vacation is a pitch-perfect movie with an excellent sense of humorous escalation and a timeless seasonal classic. It’s the rare film that only gets better as we age.

The VHS Cover Funko Pop is a Walmart exclusive. It will be $19.88 and is up for pre-order on their website. The figure is set to release on December 16. Just in time for you to cozy around a warm fire to watch Christmas Vacation with the whole family. Until then, the film is coming to 4K Blu-ray for the first time this November and is streaming on HBO Max now. You can watch the trailer down below: