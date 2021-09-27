An upcoming Christmas comedy film that is sure to make anyone excited for the holidays.

An official trailer for a new holiday-themed movie Christmas vs The Walters has been released The trailer gives us a clear idea of what we may expect from this modern comedy of errors.

The trailer opens with Dr. Tom breaking the fourth wall and poorly singing a Christmas song to the audience while playing the banjo equally disastrously. This introduction sets the tone for the humorous roller-coaster ride that is a dysfunctional family’s preparations for the Christmas holiday.

We mainly follow Diane Walter, a mother of two with too much on her plate and a third child on the way that she does not want to give birth to before Christmas. Her perfectionistic side makes her strive to plan the perfect Christmas holiday as her family falls apart around her. Diane must race against the clock, while being very pregnant, to make this year’s celebrations just as memorable.

The actress Shawnee Smith (SAW) takes on the role of over-burdened mother Diane, and Dean Winters (Oz) plays her husband Brian Walters. The rest of the cast ensemble include Emmy Award-winner Chris Elliot as Dr. Tom, Academy Award-nominee Bruce Dern as Cliff Walters, Caroline Aaron as Jane, Richard Thomas as Roger, Nate Torrence as Shelly, Paris Bravo as Abby Walters, Betsy Beutler as Kate, and Jack McGee as Sydeny.

Distributed by Safier Entertainment Christmas vs The Walters is directed by Peter A. D'Amato, who wrote the screenplay along with Ante Novakovic. The film's producers are Rob Simmons, Novakovic, DJ Dodd, and Jared Safier. It is a family-friendly film, rated PG-13. Its scheduled premiere date is November 5 in theatres before being made available on demand November 26.

