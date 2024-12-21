The general standard of Christmas movies is that they often features supernatural elements like Santa and elves, the North Pole, and flying reindeer. Or perhaps they stay more grounded in reality, but for the most part, they are normally pretty upbeat, and send messages about why the holiday is celebrated and why it is important to so many people. These movies tend to be more popular because many in first-world countries can relate to having a cozy Christmas with their family and loved ones.

Unfortunately, for many others, this isn't always the case, and many have no choice but to try to make the best out of their holidays while in an active warzone. There are a handful of films that have explored this concept, almost all of which are set during either World War I or World War II. These are the best Christmas war movies, which are perfect for people who are looking for something a little bit different, or who simply don't enjoy the vibe that most Christmas films have.

10 'The Victors' (1963)

Directed by Carl Foreman

The Victors was reamed by critics, and earned many negative reviews. But for more casual audiences, it has become a beloved cult film set during World War II. Over the holiday season of 1942, several Allied soldiers must fight for survival in occupied France. As for its message, director Carl Foreman stated that the movie reflected his personal views of the futility and hopelessness of war, and it definitely shows.

One of the most profound moments of the movie is when a group of Allied soldiers is executed in cold blood on Christmas Eve by a squadron of Nazis, all while Frank Sinatra's "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" plays in the background. If that doesn't send a crystal clear message about what war is actually like, nothing does. It's brooding, dark, and depressing, but it is sure to make anyone appreciate their own happy holidays more just by experiencing the nightmarish conditions that many in war-torn countries suffer through. All in all, this is a movie that has never, ever got the appreciation or the attention that it deserves.

9 'Battle of the Bulge' (1965)

Directed by Ken Annakin

Battle of the Bulge is named after the World War II engagement of the same name, which lasted from December 16, 1944, to January 28, 1945 in the Ardennes region of Belgium, Germany, and Luxembourg. It was the last, desperate offensive made by Nazi Germany during the war, meant to stall the Allied advance and possibly turn the tide of the war. Fortunately for us, the Germans lost the battle.

Famously, the battle did indeed take place over the Christmas season, and though the holiday is a pretty small part of the 1965 film, it is nonetheless a reminder that this bloody battle ruined Christmas and New Year's Eve. Geez, is nothing sacred? The movie is exciting but has some major historical inaccuracies which are pretty glaring. Yet, it's still pretty good, and even served as inspiration for the Battle of Hoth scene in Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back.

8 'Battleground' (1949)

Directed by William A. Wellman

Another film set during the Battle of the Bulge is 1949's Battleground, centring on the heroics of the 101st Airborne Division of the United States Army who became trapped in the besieged town of Bastogne, Belgium over the Christmas season. The movie does have some action, but is more concerned with character development and the personal plight of the brave men in the unit, who must use every asset they can find to ensure their survival.

Each of the soldiers is given their own time to shine, with the movie diving deep into their personalities and backstory. Battleground won two Oscars and two Golden Globes and was received very well by critics, who commended it for its honesty and for its timeless message. Even if it has passed into obscurity, the touching moment that the soldiers attend service on Christmas Day as the war rages on around them is truly remarkable, and is a biting reminder of how the war affected every aspect of normal life.

7 'Since You Went Away' (1944)

Directed by John Cromwell

Since You Went Away is set during World War II, and also happened to come out while the war was still going on. But instead of focusing on the war in Europe, it is instead about the war's effect on the American home, with the main character being the wife of a soldier fighting overseas. It is set in the weeks leading up to Christmas, where the beleaguered housewife, Anne (Claudette Colbert) is trying to remain positive while her neighbours' children husbands despair at the news that their loved ones have died in the conflict.

Anne makes every effort to help the Allies from home as much as she can, but grows increasingly sadder as no news comes of her beloved husband, and Christmas is fast approaching. There's even a heart-wrenching scene where Anne places presents under the tree that her husband had bought for their children prior to his deployment. Fortunately, this movie does have a happy ending (or at least, for Anne it does), and is far from being the most miserable Christmas movie ever made. But it is a reminder that Christmas just isn't the same without those who matter most in our lives, and how war can impact anyone, anywhere in the world, no matter how far they are from the conflict.

6 'Where Eagles Dare' (1968)

Directed by Brian G. Hutton

Where Eagles Dare is only a Christmas movie in the same sense that The Wizard of Oz is. The content of the film itself has zero connection to the holiday and doesn't even really mention it, yet for some inexplicable reason, it is always aired on television around the holidays, specifically in the United Kingdom. So one wouldn't be wrong to think Where Eagles Dare is a holiday movie, and they certainly wouldn't be wrong to watch it during the season.

To its credit, it does take place in the winter of 1943, spilling over into 1944, in a secluded village in Bavaria, Germany, where a group of special forces operators intend to rescue an Allied general. Based on a novel of the same name by Alistair MacLean, Where Eagles Dare was commended for its thrilling action and for its overall consistency, making for an instant war movie classic that happens to be commonly associated with the Christmas season. It has also earned a seal of approval from renowned film directors Steven Spielberg and Quentin Tarantino, cementing itself as a Christmas cult classic.

5 'Silent Night' (2002)

Directed by Rodney Gibbons

Not to be confused with John Woo's 2023 action thriller, Silent Night is a Canadian made-for-television movie set during World War II. The movie is loosely based on true events, and is once again set during the Battle of the Bulge. Most war movies about Christmas only have the holiday be a small feature or minor scene, but in this movie, it is basically the entire plot.

It centres on a bereaved German woman who lost her eldest son in the Battle of Stalingrad three years prior, who seeks refuge in her hunting cabin out in the Ardennes with her husband and youngest son. But it looks like everyone and their mother had the same idea, because the cabin is soon entered by a group of American soldiers and a group of German soldiers. However, the woman convinces the two squads to lay down their arms and put aside the fighting for a while to share Christmas dinner with each other. Silent Night is a movie that really knows what the true meaning of the season is, exploring the human connection and the few things that bring people together in times of turmoil, allowing them to bond over common ground.

4 'Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence' (1983)

Directed by Nagisa Ōshima

It's not actually quite clear when exactly during the Second World War Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence takes place. But it still establishes itself as a Christmas movie. The movie is about a group of British prisoners of war who have been taken captive by the Japanese. Among them is John Lawrence (Tom Conti), who is the only inmate that can actually speak Japanese. In order to avoid violence and bad relations, Lawrence seeks to befriend his Japanese captors by communicating with them. The movie earns its title due to a quote uttered by the Japanese officer Sergeant Hara (Takeshi Kitano), who gets absolutely hammered and pretends to be Santa Claus one day, suddenly becoming much nicer and wishing Lawrence a Merry Christmas, regardless of whether or not it actually is set during the holiday.

The movie was praised for its unique and beautiful soundtrack, made better by the influences of two of its main actors: British singer David Bowie and Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto. Even though the references to Christmas are extremely minor, this is a movie that still embodies the true spirit of Christmas, as it is largely about putting differences aside and treating others with kindness despite cultural or regional boundaries. It's fitting because the movie itself also made use of its message, coming as a joint project between British and Japanese filmmakers. Overall, it is one of the best anti-Christmas movies to watch during the holiday season, if Santa and his elves aren't really your thing.