Christmas movies are part of a beloved tradition in celebrating the holidays, with favorite titles that never get old, no matter how many times they are rewatched. Sometimes, there’s a need for a new entry on that holiday list, and chances are, not many people know about the 2002 Christmas whodunit musical 8 Women, a French-English film directed by famous French director François Ozon. His work usually revolves around women-led stories, satire, lush visuals, and themes of sexuality, all of which get put into 8 Women, where a snowbound mansion becomes a crime scene. Its Clue meets the Golden Age of Hollywood when a man is murdered and the suspects are legendary French actresses who break into song-and-dance numbers.

What Is ‘8 Women’ About?

Marcel (Dominique Lamure) is the head of a beautiful mansion, whose body is discovered in the bedroom one snowy day. Every one of the women that have gathered at the residence for Christmas has a motive to want him dead, but which one did it? His wife Gaby (Catherine Deneuve) will inherit all the money. His two children — the eldest, Suzon (Virginie Ledoyen), and teen Catherine (Ludivine Sagnier) — decide to play detective. There's Gaby’s resentful sister Augustine (Isabelle Huppert), Gaby’s mother, as well as the wheelchair-bound Mamy (Danielle Darrieux). Then there's Marcel’s estranged sister Pierrette (Fanny Ardant) and the maids — long-time cook Madame Chanel (Firmine Richard) and new hire Louise (Emmanuelle Béart). Taking place on one day, the women are trapped in the mansion, and it doesn’t take long for them to quarrel over suspicions of whom the killer is.

The cast is full of “who’s who” from different generations of French actresses, making the ensemble one of the biggest reasons to watch this underrated film. Director François Ozon put together a cast that brings a serious prestige stamp on a satirical, melodramatic story. There are musical numbers and colorful aesthetics, but it doesn't overpower the women at the center, who all have blood on their hands in one way or another. The star power is remarkable, and they don’t hold back when the film needs them to get silly, outrageous, sexy, or even poignant.

Famous French Actresses Dazzle in ‘8 Women’