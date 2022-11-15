Christmastime is almost here which means we’re about to get a gingerbread house full of new holiday films this season. One of the films to keep your eye out for is Christmas With the Campbells from director Clare Niederpruem (The Christmas Bow), co-writer Vince Vaughn, and stars Brittany Snow, Justin Long, and Alex Moffat. The adult-centric Christmas comedy releases in theaters and on AMC+ in early December. Now holiday fanatics have unwrapped the first trailer for the wacky romance thanks to RLJE Films.

The trailer takes us through the rather humorous premise of this festive romantic nightmare. Jess (Snow) gets dumped by her boyfriend Shawn (Moffat) right before Christmas. However, Shawn’s parents still want to celebrate Christmas with Jess while their son is away. This is where Jess meets Shawn’s handsome Cousin (Long), but once Shawn gets back into the picture, Christmas with the Campbells just got a lot more complicated. There have been a ton of Christmas comedies over the last number of years that it’s hard to keep track of all of them at this point. Particularly ones that involve our main character breaking up with their snotty boyfriend only to end up in the arms of an “every man”. While Christmas With the Campbells has that classic set up, the plot of her ex’s parents inviting her over for Christmas is helping separate it from its crowded romantic sub-genre.

From the trailer, the film looks to be getting a lot of hilarious miles out of this funny premise with the parents played by Julia Duffy and George Wendt stealing the show in every scene they’re in. . Even though the main focus is on Jess and her love triangle, with Shawn’s parents it’s nice to see a holiday love story also have a heavy emphasis on an older generation. Love doesn’t have an age restriction after all. It will be a jolly change of pace to have a Christmas romance with that kind of generational perspective.

While we have seen so many Christmas romantic comedies over the years, Christmas With the Campbells' more raunchy comedic style and unique premise might make this the film that the holiday genre desperately needs right now. There have been a few modern and festive romantic gems like Netflix’s Love Hard, but it looks like Christmas with the Campbells has a chance to become a new Christmas classic in its own right. It also helps that comedic legend Vaughn, best known for films like Dodgeball and Four Christmases, co-wrote the screenplay with Barbara Kymicka and Dan Lagana.

Christmas with the Campbell’s releases in theaters and on AMC+ December 2. Until the romantic holiday season begins, you can watch the new trailer for the film down below.