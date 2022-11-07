Christmas is that wonderful time of the year when families come together and watch holiday specials. This year, Netflix decided to gift subscribers with two major comebacks to the screen during the festivities. First, Lindsay Lohan was announced as the lead in the upcoming film Falling for Christmas, returning to her acting roots. Now, the time has come for Freddie Prinze Jr. to return to the rom-com genre in another jolly production entitled Christmas With You. The actor plays a music teacher, who happens to fall in love with his daughter's favorite pop star. If you are already in tune with the holiday spirit and are looking for the details on this new film, here is a guide to everything that we know so far.

When Does Christmas With You Come Out?

December might be next month, but Netflix always starts to celebrate early with new holly jolly releases starting off in November. In case you were expecting the film to come out a week or so before Christmas, then you will be surprised to know that the release date is near. Subscribers are expected to see Christmas With You in the streaming catalog as of Thursday, November 17. The film will come out one week after Lindsay Lohan's anticipated holiday rom-com and one week before Justin Hartley's The Noel Diary. That being said, there will be a lot of content to keep you in high spirits until Christmas day is finally here.

Is There a Christmas With You Trailer?

Indeed, there is. The trailer for the upcoming film came out on October 19, and unlike many rom-coms we see nowadays, the lead couple's love story isn't the only focus. From the clip, viewers can tell that an established pop star is about to get kicked out from her record label if she doesn't come up with a holiday tune. Clearly uninspired, the singer decides to make a fan's wish come true by visiting her in person as a Christmas gift. Little does she know that the winter storm will make her stay at her fan's home and consequently give her the opportunity to hone in on the holiday spirit. This timely magical encounter not only helps her come up with a Christmas song but also enables love to knock on her door.

What Is Christmas With You About?

As mentioned above, the story is centered on a pop star named Angelina, whose career might be on the line if she doesn't have a jolly hit. As the singer scrolls down her social media feed, she sees a young fan named Christina performing one of her songs and sharing that her ideal Christmas gift would be meeting her icon face-to-face. It doesn't take long for the singer to pack up her bags and grant her fan's wishes. At the same time that Angelina meets Christina, the pop star is also presented to her fan's father (Michael played by Freddie Prinze Jr.), a music teacher that happens to be single. As the two get to know each other better, they co-write a song and find the meaning behind true love. After all, according to the trailer, Angelina says to her agent “I really think this could be the one" and receives a playful response about whether she is referring to Michael or the song.

Who Is Part of the Christmas With You Cast?

Freddie Prinze Jr. is making a comeback to the screen, after becoming one of the major names in the early 2000s. Known for his work in She's All That, the Scooby-Doo franchise, and I Know What You Did Last Summer, he has taken a break from the Hollywood scene to focus on his podcast entitled Wrestling With Freddie. This holiday feature marks his return to the screen and fans couldn't be more excited to see him as a romantic interest on screen once again.

Aimee Garcia also stars in Christmas With You. Despite being linked to multiple drama TV roles such as Lucifer and Dexter, she has already worked on a holiday film before. In 2021, she acted alongside Mario Lopez in Holiday in Santa Fe. As a Latina actress of Puerto Rican and Mexican heritage, Garcia shared in an interview with Kelly Clarkson in The Kelly Clarkson Show about how the holiday romance story brings diversity into the mix.

"It has all the things that you love about Christmas, like heart and humor and romance, but because it is told from a Latino perspective it has tequila and tamales and a little bit of Spanish. We had a Latina director, Gabby Tagliavini, and we have a Latino producer, Herman Torres, and we have Latino writers."

Deja Monique Cruz plays Christina, the young fan that attracts the attention of her beloved pop star in the film. She has previously starred in the comedic drama Papi Chulo and made a guest appearance on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. This is the first of many major roles soon to be on her radar. Her next project, The Quest for Tom Sawyer's Gold, is currently in post-production.

Other names set to participate in the film are: Lawrence J. Hughes (Mike), Elisa Bocanegra (Physical), Gabriel Sloyer (Inventing Anna), Zenzi Williams (Black Panther), Grace Dumdaw (Succession), Matthew Grimaldi (Christmas on Ice), Sammy Peralta (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Helena Betancourt (Orange is the New Black).

Who Is Behind Christmas With You?

Image via Netflix

Gabriela Tagliaviani is the director behind Christmas With You, and this isn't her first project with Netflix. Back in 2019, she directed and co-wrote a Spanish-speaking comedy entitled Despite Everything. The Netflix original focused on four sisters, who reunite at their mother's funeral and find out that they all have different fathers. After learning about this bombastic secret, each one of them goes on a journey to finally meet their biological father and hopefully make up for the lost time. Tagliaviani also directed other comedic projects, such as Ladies' Night and Without Men.

The screenplay is written by Paco Farias and Jennifer C. Stetson. Both are making their feature film debut and the script is based on a story by producer German Michael Torres (Proof of Life, Moulin Rouge).