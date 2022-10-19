The holiday season is almost upon us, and you know what that means TV-wise: Christmas movies! Of course, we’re all pretty excited to see Lindsay Lohan’s big comeback with Falling For Christmas, but Netflix is ready to tell you that’s not the only holiday feature film you should be looking forward to. Today the streamer released the trailer for Christmas With You, a romantic comedy that puts a music industry spin on the traditional end-of-the-year stories.

The movie centers around Angelina (Aimee Garcia) an international pop star who’s suffering from career burnout. In need of a break, Angelina decides to travel to a small town and meet a fan whose cover video spoke to her. Even though Christmas With You is a light-hearted comedy at its core, the trailer reveals some pertinent comments about the music industry, especially when it comes to artists being pressured into recording Christmas albums. In addition, you can count on colorful supporting characters to add a bit of comedic flavor to how the story is handled — especially when Angelina goes to a small town to surprise a local fan.

However, if you’re in dire need of nostalgia and 90s heartthrobs, Christmas With You also has you covered; the trailer reveals Freddie Prinze Jr. (Star Wars Rebels) in the role of a music teacher who’s the father of Angelina’s teenage fan. In classic Christmas rom-com fashion, the music star and music teacher seem to really hit it off, to the point that both of them end up composing a song together — and with a little holiday magic, they just might fall in love.

Image via Netflix

Christmas With You is directed by Gabriela Tagliavini, who has had extensive experience helming romantic comedies. She directed Ladies’ Night, Without Men, and the television series Claramente. The screenplay is by Paco Farias and Jennifer C. Stetson, both of whom make their feature film writing debut. Farias and Stetson penned the script based on a story from producer German Michael Torres (From Beyond).

Aside from Garcia and Prinze Jr., the cast of Christmas With You also features Grace Dumdaw (The Watcher), Zenzi Williams (American Rust), Deja Monique Cruz (Manifest Evil), Helena Betancourt (Orange is the New Black), Nicolette Stephanie Templier (FBI), Gabriel Sloyer (Inventing Anna), and Elisa Bocanegra (Girlfight).

Christmas With You will arrive on Netflix on November 17. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer below: