Christoph Waltz is pairing up with Amazon to make a jump to television in his latest on-screen outing. The studio has announced that the two-time Academy Award winner will lead their newest Amazon Original drama series, The Consultant, a black comedy thriller created by Tony Basgallop and directed by WandaVision’s Matt Shakman, based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Bentley Little.

According to Amazon, The Consultant is a “darkly comedic workplace thriller” exploring the power dynamics between employer and employee, asking how far workers will go to get ahead. When a failing business hires a consultant to streamline their business practices, they assume everything will be fine — an easy, painless process — only to discover that the odd Mr. Patoff (Waltz) has gained an immense amount of power in a short period of time, invading employees’ lives and quickly becoming more of a menace than anyone could have anticipated.

"The Consultant is a biting workplace satire that is as suspenseful as it is darkly funny,” said Michael Wright, president of scripted TV at MGM. “Tony has created something truly unexpected with this series, and we are thrilled to partner with Amazon and this brilliant creative team to bring the story to life for audiences around the world.”

Waltz makes a jump back to television after his recent appearances in both No Time to Die and The French Dispatch this year, having made a brief appearance in Quibi’s Most Dangerous Game adaptation, for which he received a Primetime Emmy nomination. Director Shakman also comes off an Emmy nomination for his work in WandaVision, and backs The Consultant up with his recent work on the second season of The Great, premiering this month on Hulu.

Waltz serves as executive producer on The Consultant in addition to starring, alongside Basgallop, Shakman, Steve Stark, and Andrew Mittman, with co-producer Kai Dolbashian. No release date has been announced.

