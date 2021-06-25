The Portable Door, a series of novels by Patrick Holt, is receiving a film adaptation that will star Sam Neill and Christoph Waltz. The Portable Door is a fantasy adventure that follows two interns who start working at a mysterious firm where many of the employees are involved with magic.

Patrick Gibson, who was a series regular on Netflix's The OA, also stars, as well as Lord of the Rings actress Miranda Otto. The rest of the cast includes Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians), Jessica De Gouw (Gretel & Hansel), Rachel House (Thor: Ragnarok), Arka Das (Mulan), Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), and Sophie Wilde (Stan’s Eden). The film is currently filming in Queensland, Australia, and is expected to be released at some point in 2022.

The Portable Door's script is penned by Leon Ford, who wrote and directed 2010's Griff The Invisible. Jeffrey Walker, who directed episodes of Modern Family and Young Rock, will serve as the film's director. The Portable Door is a Jim Henson Company production, which suggests it could be a family-friendly affair. The Portable Door was the first book in Holt's J.W. Wells & Co series and was released in 2003, with six more novels added to the series since. If the film adaptation of The Portable Door is a success, then it seems likely that adaptations of the other books in the series will follow.

Both Waltz and Neill have been very busy lately. Waltz will appear in Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, the upcoming 007 film No Time to Die, and a new version of Pinocchio. Neill is set to star in Thor: Love and Thunder and Jurassic World: Dominion.

While it's not clear when we can expect The Portable Door, the combination of Waltz, Neill, and the Jim Henson Company makes this an exciting project to keep an eye on in the future.

