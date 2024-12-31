Although there aren’t quite as many Westerns made today as there were during the Golden Age of Hollywood, the genre is still highly influential upon modern cinema. A film doesn’t necessarily need to be set amidst the frontier era or in the Wild West to be considered a Western, as it can still address relevant themes in regards to loneliness, justice, and vigilantism. The neo-western subgenre is quite exciting, as it allows filmmakers to address issues pertinent to the climate of today whilst using a framework that is similar to gunslinger classics. Although it sadly did not receive the attention that it deserved upon its initial theatrical release, the gritty neo-western Sweet Virginia features fantastic performances from Jon Bernthal and Christopher Abbott.

What Is ‘Sweet Virginia’ About?

Bernthal stars in Sweet Virginia as the former rodeo star Sam Rossi, who was forced to retire from his profession due to a critical injury that prevented him from performing physically taxing activities. Sam now operates a small motel in Alaska, where he leads a quiet life as he contemplates where his future may lead him. Abbott co-stars as Elwood, an enigmatic man who befriends Sam, who finally begins to feel comfortable opening up to someone else. However, there is a threat that looms over the community, as three men were brutally murdered in a bar after a poker game broke out into a brawl. Sam remains unaware that Elwood was actually the man responsible, but his suspicions begin to arise as he begins to fall in love with the woman Bernadette Barrett (Rosemarie DeWitt), whose husband was killed in the tragedy. Sam is faced with his legacy as the criminal activity begins to rise, forcing him to face the existential question of whether he is capable of becoming a hero.

Although it begins with a shocking instance of violence that makes the stakes very clear, Sweet Virginia is a quiet, contemplative film about wounded masculinity that builds up to its moments of suspense. Bernthal does a great job at showing a grief-stricken character who has lived a life of regrets; beyond the fact that his profession as a rodeo star has obvious western connotations, Sam is coded to feel like a former gunslinger who is trying to find peace. The film makes for an interesting character study because Sam is only unexpectedly put in a position where he is faced with the responsibility of solving crimes. He had initially chosen his current occupation working at a motel to avoid attracting attention but doesn’t realize that his tenants have come to view him as a protector within their community. The pacing can be a little bit slow within the first act of the story, but Sweet Virginia is able to remain enticing because of how transfixing Bernthal’s performance is. As he gradually begins to realize that Elwood is hiding something, Sam begins to steadily explain to Bernadette why he has become so secluded.

Christopher Abbott Is Terrifying in ‘Sweet Virginia'​​​​​​

Abbott does a great job at playing a manipulative villain who is able to hide in plain sight. The most unsettling aspect of the character is that Elwood is brutally honest about everything, which is what initially inspires Sam to strike up a friendship with him. However, Elwood’s notion that he “does not suffer fools” means that he does not have any patience for anyone that crosses him and is willing to lash out in rage whenever he is threatened. This is particularly evident through his complex romantic relationship with his wife, Lila (Imogen Poots). Although it initially appears that he genuinely cares for her, Elwood begins showing signs of his abusive behavior.

Abbott works as an effective antagonist because he challenges the hero, as Sam is forced to question whether delivering justice will make him just as bad as Elwood. A common theme within many classic Westerns is that the hero and villain have much more in common than they had initially realized, which can lead to startling revelations. It may be set in modern-day Alaska, but Sweet Virginia evokes the feelings of suspense, intrigue, and existentialism that are evident within any of the best Western films.

Sweet Virginia is streaming on AMC+ in the U.S.

