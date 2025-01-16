Editor's Note: The following contains the topic of suicide.Christopher Abbott might be terrifying us with his Blumhouse movie Wolf Man, but in 2022, Abbott teamed up with comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael for a very different kind of movie. Carmichael's directorial debut from a script by Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch, On the Count of Three, is a tonally intriguing film. Even as it tackles some of the most brutally honest aspects of mental health, the film also has a strong thread of gallows humor running through it. Simultaneously funny and utterly tragic, Abbott and Carmichael's performances and believable friendship are what make On the Count of Three work.

What Is 'On the Count of Three' About?

On the Count of Three centers on best friends named Kevin (Abbott) and Val (Carmichael), both of whom are suicidal. The film opens with Val breaking Kevin out of a psychiatric hospital after quitting his job at a mulch factory. After realizing they are in the same space mentally, the duo agree that the best course of action is to go down together, and they make a pact to shoot each other at the end of the day.

The rest of the film tracks the duo fulfilling their final wishes, confronting family members, and grappling with childhood trauma as best as they can. This is not an easy film to watch, and may be deeply triggering for those who have dealt with depression or suicidal ideation. But for those willing to watch through the end of the film, there are also moments of lightness, love, and humor that make On the Count of Three a beautiful story of friendship.

'On the Count of Three' Is a Devastating Exploration of Friendship

Image via Orion Pictures

Like the best dark comedies, On the Count of Three occasionally makes the viewer feel guilty for laughing given the subject matter. And yet, the humor is intentional. Carmichael and Abbott have impeccable chemistry, with Carmichael's quieter, more level-headed Val balancing out Abbott's frenzied Kevin. Kevin and Val also go back to early childhood, and so there are no secrets between the two characters. They have an unspoken understanding of the pain in each other's pasts. Instead of lingering in this darkness, the two friends spend much of their final hours bickering about things like diner food and what to rob from the gas station.

One of the best moments in the film is when Val explains what kind of headspace he is in by saying, "The other night, I got a phone call that said my best friend tried to commit suicide, and I wasn't even sad." Kevin looks over, furrows his eyebrows, shakes his head, and says, "Well, that's a little messed up. You didn't cry a little?" Even in their darkest moments, Kevin is seeing things through the lens of true friendship. He and Val can agree that staying alive doesn't matter, but that won't stop him from maintaining that they should matter to each other.

'On the Count of Three' Is One of Christopher Abbott's Most Nuanced Performances