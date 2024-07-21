One of the most underrated British actors of his generation, Christopher Eccleston's addition to any ensemble guarantees quality. First catching attention with his portrayal of Derek Bentley in the 1991 Peter Medak movie, Let Him Have It, Eccleston's career was seemingly destined for greatness, with his ability to convey deep, emotional stories through just one striking look making him a cinematographer's dream.

Eccleston's many critical successes include two BAFTA Best Actor nominations, two International Emmy nods with one resulting in the prize, and a plethora of other achievements that any top actor would be proud of. His greatest achievement, certainly in many people's eyes, came in 2005, as he, alongside Russell T. Davies, revived Doctor Who for a modern audience. Although his time on the TARDIS was short, it was certainly memorable, with his name still accompanying the likes of David Tennant and Tom Baker in many people's lists of the best Doctors. So, with all that in mind, and with Eccleston having a fair resurgence in recent years, here is a look at his 10 best movies and TV shows, ranked.

10 'Legend' (2015)

Directed by Brian Helgeland

Tom Hardy's excellent acting range is put on full display in Brian Helgeland's Legend, with the Peaky Blinders star playing not one but both of the infamous Kray Twins. Based on the iconic true story, Legend follows both Ronnie and Reggie Kray as they rise through the criminal ranks of 1960s London and craft for themselves a reputation unlike any that have come before or since.

In a performance inspired by his own grandfather, Eccleston grabs every opportunity he has in Legend to stand out, although, sadly, they are few and far between. Nevertheless, as Nipper Read, he is still an important cog in the movie's ensemble, littered with memorable performances. Action-packed with both grit and underrated charm, Legend is what happens when the suave killer instinct of Kingsman meets the soap opera drama of EastEnders.

9 'Our Friends in the North' (1996)

Created by Peter Flannery

Image via BBC

Long before they were Doctor Who and James Bond respectively, Eccleston and Daniel Craig were making a name for themselves as budding young talents in Peter Flannery's Our Friends in the North. Told over nine parts, each part in this series focuses on a different year in the lives of four friends, showcasing how their lives intertwine despite ever-changing realities.

"...highlighted by both Eccleston and [Daniel] Craig, who prove instantly why they would become household names."

Using its unique style of storytelling to unpack some of the most pivotal socio-political moments across thirty years of British history, Our Friends in the North is much more than an introspective character piece. However, it is those characters where the series has the chance to truly shine, highlighted by both Eccleston and Craig, who prove instantly why they would become household names. Bolstered by a superb soundtrack from each relevant year, Our Friends in the North is an underrated gem of British television.

8 'Thor: The Dark World' (2013)

Directed by Alan Taylor

Image via Marvel Studios

All the best actors must work in the MCU at some stage it seems, with Eccleston no different. The eighth film in the MCU, Thor: The Dark World is a sequel to the original Thor, and sees the titular crown Prince of Asgard (Chris Hemsworth) as he embarks on a more personal journey toward saving the universe. This time, the Dark Elves, ruled by Eccleston's Malekith, threaten to throw the world into darkness, with Thor the one man in their way.

Eccleston has always been known for his gritty work in social-realism dramas, so for him to don the prosthetics of an extra-terrestrial villain certainly felt out of character. Alas, bringing his acute understanding of deep personal motives helped elevate Malekith from a two-dimensional villain to someone with nuance - a rarity in the MCU. Not the greatest installment in the franchise, Thor: The Dark World ticks all the boxes, leaving audiences satisfied with an action-packed, adrenaline-fueled, comedy-dusted result.

7 'The Leftovers' (2014 - 2017)

Created by Damon Lindelof, Tom Perrotta

Image via HBO

This underrated HBO hit introduced a lot of Americans to the genius of Eccleston, with some non-Doctor Who, non-MCU fans still unaware of his talents. The Leftovers follows the sudden and shocking disappearance of 2% of the human population of Earth, focusing on the horrifying consequences of such an event in one small community in New York.

Cited by some as Eccleston's best-ever performance, his portrayal of Minster Matt Jamison adds an entirely new layer to this gripping series, with his struggle to maintain faith in the face of tragedy enormously relatable. To take a huge concept like the one at play in The Leftovers and reduce it down to its most human aspects makes for a shockingly accessible series. The study of grief has been attempted plenty, but The Leftovers has to be one of the best of its decade.

6 'Shallow Grave' (1994)

Directed by Danny Boyle

Close

Some eight years before they were fleeing the infected together, director Danny Boyle and Eccleston were bringing the devilish dark comedy Shallow Grave to life. A simple yet wholly effective premise, the film follows three flatmates who, after renting out a spare room to a wannabe writer, suddenly discover him dead from a drug overdose. Instead of calling the police, the trio finds a suitcase full of cash under his bed and must decide what is the best course of action to take.

Eccleston's talent was always obvious, with his portrayal of David in Shallow Grave a multi-layered, detailed performance. After being tasked with cutting up the body, Eccleston's ability to dive into the depths of paranoia makes for a gut-punch performance that balances between comedy and drama. In fact, that is the best way to summarize Shallow Grave, with the BAFTA-winning project so well-received by critics that it would lead director Boyle to work with the main cast again and produce two of the greatest British movies of all time, 28 Days Later and Trainspotting.

5 'Heroes' (2006 - 2010)

Created By: Tim Kring

Image via NBC

Eccleston's big US debut came in the cult classic Heroes, a sci-fi story about ordinary humans discovering they have extraordinary abilities. Inspired by the style of classic comics, Heroes follows the select few as they swiftly realize their powers are needed to bring safety to the world. With a destructive event on the horizon, their lives are about to become linked in a wholly unexpected but crucially time-sensitive way.

To become a fully-fledged fan-favorite among plenty of iconic performances is no mean feat, especially if you begin as merely a presence inside another character's dreams. Nevertheless, Eccleston's typically detailed performance as Hero Claude is impossible to miss, even if he does have the power of invisibility. Although some elements have been clipped by the passage of time, Heroes is still a thoroughly entertaining series that has maintained its millions of fans despite the rise of other, and perhaps more innovative, superhero series.

4 'Fortitude' (2015 - 2018)

Created By: Simon Donald

Image via HBO

This swirling mystery is set in the Norwegian Arctic, on an island known as Fortitude. Known as one of the safest places on Earth, there is perhaps no better place for a violent outburst to take place, with the desolate landscape proving an unmanageable setting for a crime to be solved.

Eccleston's most underrated performance has also been highly critically acclaimed, with Fortitude winning multiple awards across its three seasons. Likened to the iconic Fargo thanks to its intricate mystery and frozen landscape, the series is a dark, winding rollercoaster that ebbs and flows between thrilling and thoughtful. Eccleston is gripping as British scientist Charlie Stoddart, with a mature performance that stands as one of the show's best.

3 True Detective' (2014 - Present)

Created By: Nic Pizzolatto, Issa López

Image via HBO

A modern classic, True Detective has seen some of the most iconic actors of the 21st century grace its ensemble. One such iconic actor is Eccleston, who portrayed Captain Ted Connelly in the fourth season, True Detective: Night Country. Night Country follows the investigation into the disappearance of eight men, with the unlikely event sparking panic in the sleepy fictional town of Ennis, Alaska.

Despite the show's creator, Nic Pizzolatto, not actively involved in this fourth outing, True Detective: Night Country doesn't miss a single beat. This is thanks in no small part to a legend-heavy ensemble, which includes the likes of Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, Fiona Shaw, and, of course, Eccleston. Using his decades of acting experience, Eccleston demands attention through the smallest of verbal or physical flourishes, making for a viewing experience that feels as forensic as the investigation itself.

2 '28 Days Later' (2002)

Directed By: Danny Boyle

Image via Searchlight

Boyle and Eccleston recombined in 2002, this time with horror genius on their minds. After waking up from a coma, Jim (Cillian Murphy) finds London abandoned and soon runs into the first of the infected - a brand new zombie-esque creature that is faster, stronger, and more malevolent than ever before. With the help of some other survivors, Jim attempts to seek out military safety, but is their dream safe space even more dangerous than the desolate cities?

Despite not appearing until the third act of the film, Eccleston's impact is astronomical in 28 Days Later as the vessel through which the movie's jaw-dropping message is told. A cold-blooded survivor, Eccleston is the antithesis of 28 Days Later's protagonist, making for one of Eccleston's darkest-ever roles. The film itself is simply a masterpiece, marked by many as the UK's best horror film of the 21st century. Even after 22 years, the film still holds a special place in millions of film lovers' hearts, with many excited about 2025's long-awaited sequel, 28 Years Later.

1 'Doctor Who' (1963 - Present)

Created By: Sydney Newman, C. E. Webber, Donald Wilson

Image via BBC

One of television's most iconic roles, Eccleston perhaps had the hardest job of all when he became the titular Time Lord, tasked with ushering in the series to a new generation. As The Doctor, Eccleston flies the stars searching for justice, righting universe-sized wrongs with his companion Rose (Billie Piper).

Doctor Who is a cultural phenomenon and one of the biggest sci-fi shows ever. By the show's very nature, the titular character in Doctor Who often regenerates, meaning that several famous faces have starred. From Tennant to the current incarnation, Ncuti Gatwa, the modern era has seen some incredibly notable names fly the TARDIS, with Eccleston perhaps the most underrated. Despite only lasting for one season, sadly falling out with producers and leaving on poor terms, Eccleston's impact cannot be understated. His war-weary, leather jacket-wearing incarnation is the most grounded of any, with his penchant for a cheeky smile and ability to lose his temper making him unquestionably relatable. Eccleston's best-ever role, he will always be remembered as the man who brought Doctor Who to an entirely new generation and the fandom will forever be grateful.

