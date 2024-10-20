This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

When it comes to fresh names in the horror industry, none have quite left their personal touch, like writer-director Christopher Landon. The filmmaker started out in the Paranormal Activity franchise before branching off in the genre space doing critically acclaimed slashers like 2017’s Happy Death Day and 2020’s Freaky. Now, in the heart of the spooky season, Landon has revealed the release date for his next horror thriller, Drop.

Drop will be hitting theaters on April 11, 2025. Alongside the new scary date, the Blumhouse and Universal production also debuted the first red-centric poster for the film, featuring an extreme close up of Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus) aka Violet’s face peering away from her phone in fear. Above her is the nostalgic tagline, “Everyone’s A Suspect”. Where have horror fans heard that one before? The official plot synopsis is as follows:

“Emmy nominee Meghann Fahy, breakout star of White Lotus and The Perfect Couple, plays Violet, a widowed mother on her first date in years, who arrives at an upscale restaurant where she is relieved that her date, Henry (It Ends with Us’ Brandon Sklenar) is more charming and handsome than she expected. But their chemistry begins to curdle as Violet begins being irritated and then terrorized by a series of anonymous drops to her phone. She is instructed to tell nobody and follow instructions or the hooded figure she sees on her home security cameras will kill Violet’s young son and babysitting sister. Violet must do exactly as directed or everyone she loves will die. Her unseen tormentor’s final directive? Kill Henry.”

Christopher Landon Has Found His Horror Groove

The promise sounds like it blends Wes Craven’s Scream franchise with the horrifying world of online dating and home invasion movies like The Strangers. Landon hasn’t been shy about expressing his love for Scream in the past. He almost directed Scream 7 after all. This was before Melissa Barrera’s firing and the production completely changed. Both his beloved Happy Death Day films and Freaky have had an interesting twist on Scream’s masked killer formula, while keeping with that franchise’s horror comedy roots. Landon, like Craven before him, has mastered that sub-genre’s often heightened antics. Drop involves another masked killer. However, at least from the premise, this sounds like it might be the director’s most serious film to date. That being said, trying to balance a first date with trying to save your kids from a killer may very well offer a handful of comedic moments. There may be a lot of romance as well in this particular nightmare. However, one thing is for sure, given Landon’s track record with Happy Death Day having a 70% and Freaky having an 83% fresh critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes, horror fans will be in for a real genre treat with Drop.

Where Can You Stream Christopher Landon’s Work?

Given that we’re just six months away from Drop’s release, horror fans should be gearing up for its first trailer soon. Alongside Fahy and Brandon Sklenar, the film also stars Violett Beane, Jacob Robinson, Reed Diamond, Gabrielle Ryan, Jeffery Self, Ed Weeks and Travis Nelson. While we wait for Drop to turn the dating scene blood-soaked, you can stream both Happy Death Day films and Freaky on Peacock.