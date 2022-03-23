There are few actors in the history of cinema who have embodied the face of villainy quite like Christopher Lee. Over the course of his amazing 244 screen credits in films and TV shows, the great British actor has portrayed bad guys from literature, fantasy, science fiction, Shakespeare, and some of the most popular franchises of all-time. Lee has been in more on-screen sword fights than any other actor, and has the amazing record of appearing in two Academy Award winners for Best Picture that were 55 years apart: 1948’s Hamlet and 2003’s The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

Lee would have celebrated his 100th birthday in May, but he tragically passed away in 2015. Lee was certainly active into the late stages of his career, appearing in the final installment of Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy only months before his death. A veteran of the British Royal Air Force in World War II, Lee entered the film industry in the late 1940s. He first gained worldwide recognition thanks to his work in the horror films from Hammer, where he frequently appeared alongside his friend Peter Cushing. Multiple generations of moviegoers know Lee by his different faces, and he left a grand legacy behind. Here are the seven greatest villains played by Christopher Lee, ranked.

7. Doctor Catheter, Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)

Lee has embodied mythic monsters, serial killers, assassins, and Sith Lords, but in Gremlins 2: The New Batch he captured a truly terrifying evil: the corrupt pharmaceutical industry. In Joe Dante’s wild, satirical sequel to his popular monster movie, Lee plays the insane Dr. Cushing Catheter, who uses his extensive resources to perform cruel and unusual experiments on the furry Gremlins. Who could be wicked enough to harm Gizmo? Lee is so over-the-top that he doesn’t make the film feel too dark, but he brings just the right amount of menace to capture Dante’s unique blend of horror and comedy.

6. Frankenstein's Monster, The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)

There have been countless adaptations of the Frankenstein story, but the Hammer Film Productions version from Lee’s frequent collaborator Terrence Fischer is one of the few that captures the tragic nature of Mary Shelley’s original source material. In The Curse of Frankenstein, Peter Cushing portrays the titular character as a curious, sensitive researcher, and not the “mad scientist” that he became in the pulpier adaptations. Lee obviously had the physical prowess to play the monster, but he brought out the humanity in a confused creature who turned on his creator. Compared to the other Hammer horror films that opted for more sensationalist approaches, The Curse of Frankenstein is paced methodically and restrains from showing too much gore.

5. Francisco Scaramanga, The Man With The Golden Gun (1974)

The Man With The Golden Gun is one of Ian Fleming’s best James Bond novels; it focuses on the titular antagonist Francisco Scaramanga, a dark mirror of 007 who grows obsessed with tracking down the MI6 agent. Unfortunately, the 1974 film version failed to live up to the potential of the source material, as Roger Moore’s comedic approach to the character didn’t fit what could’ve been a darker Bond story. That being said, Lee pretty much saves the film with his terrifying depiction of Scaramanga. Amidst frequent wacky jokes, Lee still manages to create an imposing psychopath who is as ruthless as he is fanatical about 007. It's ironic that one of the worst Bond films features one of the best villains.

4. Count Dooku, The Star Wars Franchise (2002-2008)

Although the Star Wars prequel trilogy didn’t dedicate much time to developing its villains, Lee brought a depth to the second apprentice of Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid). Count Dooku, a former Jedi Master who also goes by the Sith name Darth Tyrannus, is given a fascinating backstory; once the mentor to Liam Neeson’s Qui-Gon Jinn, Dooku abandoned the Jedi Order to lead the Separatist movement and reclaim his family fortune. He attempts to deceive Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kanobi into joining the dark side, and brutalizes Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) by cutting off his arm. Dooku appears as the main antagonist in 2002’s Attack of the Clones, but he is betrayed in 2005’s Revenge of the Sith when Palpatine encourages Anakin to behead him. Lee returned to voice the character again in the 2008 animated spinoff film Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

3. Count Dracula, The Horror of Dracula (1958)

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Count Dracula has appeared in more films than any other fictional character. It says a lot about Lee that his version is among the most iconic. In the best of the Hammer horror films from Lee, Cushing, and Fischer, The Horror of Dracula shows Doctor Van Helsing;s first encounter with his nemesis. Helsing is invited to stay at his mansion in Transylvania by the elusive Count. The Hammer films often featured long takes with elaborate sets, so all the performances needed to be larger than life. Lee finds the seductive charisma within the character of Dracula, but he’s still able to chew the scenery once his bloodthirsty intentions are revealed. It was the first of his nine performances as the character.

2. Lord Summerisle, The Wicker Man (1973)

Compared to the larger-than-life monsters that Lee is best known for, The Wicker Man’s Lord Summerisle is a more subtle evil. In the classic 1973 cult horror film, the Police Sergeant Neil Howie (Edward Woodward) leads an investigation into the disappearance of a young girl by traveling to the enigmatic, secluded island of Summerisle. He discovers that the town’s residents have an obsession with pagan symbols, and the deranged Lord of the community is conducting wild ceremonies of human sacrifice. Lee showed the danger of a charismatic leader who claims to be bound by tradition. It goes without saying that, in the derided 2006 remake of the film starring Nicolas Cage, none of the antagonists were able to top Lee’s legendary performance.

1. Saruman, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy (2001-2003)

