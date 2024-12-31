Christopher Lee was a beloved actor who was well known for playing some of the most ruthless and terrifying villains in the history of cinema. Between the Sith Lord Count Dooku in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, the dark wizard Saruman in The Lord of the Rings, 007’s nemesis Francisco Scarmanaga in The Man With The Golden Gun, and the cult leader Lord Summerisle in The Wicker Man, Lee has proven that cinematic villainy can take many forms. However, Lee is perhaps best known for his performance as the wicked Count Dracula, who he portrayed in ten different films for Hammer Film Productions. Although each of these films are entertaining in their own right, Lee’s debut as the vampire in The Horror of Dracula is the scariest performance that he has ever given.

What Is ‘The Horror of Dracula’ About?

Close

Although the subsequent films would expand upon the further mythology of the character, The Horror of Dracula is the most faithful to Bram Stoker’s original novel out of any of the Hammer films. The film tells the classical tale of how Jonathan Harker (John Van Eyssen) travels to the mysterious castle in Transylvania, only to discover that he has been caught in Dracula’s trap. However, the main center of the story is between Dracula and the infamous vampire hunter Van Helsing (Peter Cushing), who goes to look for Harker after he is reported missing. Given that Van Helsing is well-versed in matters of science and psychology, he proves to be less susceptible to Dracula’s traps than his other victims. The two engage in an epic cat-and-mouse game that becomes particularly gruesome when the graphic body horror begins to heighten within the shocking third act of the film.

The key to the success of the Hammer horror films was the triumvirate of Lee, Cushing, and director Terence Fisher, who had previously worked together on The Curse of Frankenstein, and would subsequently collaborate on The Mummy and the Sherlock Holmes adventure The Hound of the Baskervilles. Fisher had a great eye for crafting eye-popping visuals that brought these classical characters to life, but was able to put enough nuance within the direction to ensure that they did not become schlock. Given the radical ways in which the film industry had changed in terms of what type of violence was allowed on screen, The Horror of Dracula was allowed to feature far more blood and gore than what audiences were familiar with, based on the original Universal version of Dracula starring Bela Lugosi that had been released in 1931. Although it was certainly a more stylized approach, Fisher succeeded by keeping the narrative fairly straightforward, ensuring that the gothic mood could grow more intense as the story built to a climax. By showing the meticulous ways in which Dracula planned to attack his victims, Van Helsing looked only more heroic in comparison.

Christopher Lee Honored Bram Stoker’s Source Material

The Horror of Dracula is the best representation of Dracula’s dynamic with Van Helsing, as the two have an intense rivalry with hints of a psychosexual relationship. Dracula is determined to take down Van Helsing because he presents a greater challenge; unlike the other hapless victims that he can easily bite, Van Helsing possesses great intelligence that he admires. Similarly, Van Helsing is drawn to the enigmatic nature of Dracula, as he is determined to study a creature that appears to break all laws of science and nature. Their dynamic feels taken out of a great crime epic, with a relationship not dissimilar from Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in Heat.

The Horror of Dracula succeeded by keeping its titular villain enigmatic, and avoided explaining too much about his backstory in a way that could make him feel less scary. Although there are many details given about the Holmwood family and how they were victimized, Dracula appears to be an unrelenting force with a mythic desire to spread evil. The Horror of Dracula is too well-made to ever be considered cheesy, but it does provide the sort of visceral thrills that fans of Stoker’s novel may have been looking for. As admirable as it is that Lee would return to the role nine more times, he was never able to top the perfection of The Horror of Dracula.

