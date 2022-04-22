One can go their entire life without watching a single Dracula film and still have a clear image of the character. The dark widow’s peaked hair, the red-lined black cloak, the blazing and hypnotic eyes – it’s all so absorbed into pop culture that everyone takes it for granted that’s what Count Dracula looks like, but none of it comes from Bram Stoker. It’s the movies that created the iconography of the world’s most famous vampire, largely through the performances of two men: Bela Lugosi and Sir Christopher Lee.

If Lugosi’s is still considered the definitive take on Dracula by many, Lee is a strong contender for the silver medal. His Dracula’s look may have followed along set lines, but Lee took pains to present his own interpretation, and his feral, sexually charged take enthralled a generation of filmgoers. From the 50s to the 70s, Lee put in more performances on film as Dracula than any other actor, and we’ve ranked them all.

Honorable Mention: One More Time (1970)

It's hardly a proper Dracula movie, but in 1968's swingin' farce One More Time, Sammy Davis Jr. finds himself in a room full of ghastly characters from classic horror films. Making a charming guest appearance among them is Lee as the count, alongside his old friend Peter Cushing as Dr. Frankenstein.

10. The Satanic Rites of Dracula (1973)

The last and least of the Lee's turns as the count for Hammer Films, The Satanic Rites of Dracula doesn’t look much like a Dracula movie or even a horror film. The bulk of it is a plodding effort to investigate cult activity by society notables. Lee and Cushing turning up as Dracula and Lorrimer Van Helsing is so arbitrary that you could almost believe an error in the copy department shuffled a few pages of a vampire script into one for a cheap procedural.

Satanic Rites does have an amusing moment where Lee affects, for the only time, the Bela Lugosi accent as a disguised Dracula. His evil scheme is spectacular on paper. But by this point, Hammer hadn’t the money, staff, or energy to pull it off properly. And while Lee was never shy about his dissatisfaction with Hammer's Dracula series, this proved the final breaking point. When they made one last desperate effort in The Legend of the 7 Golden Vampires the following year, Hammer had to find another count.

9. Count Dracula (1970)

Among Lee’s complaints with Hammer’s Dracula films was how removed they were from Bram Stoker. He continuously pleaded with them to include material from the book. He was enticed with an offer to do just that in 1970 with Count Dracula, an independent Spanish production trumpeted as the most faithful adaptation of the novel. Here, Lee sheds all influence from Lugosi. His Dracula in this film looks just as Stoker described him: an old man, clad all in black, with a long white mustache. To go with this faithful appearance, Lee recites one of Dracula’s great monologues from the book, a proud recollection of the military triumphs of his bloodline. Lee gives the speech his all, ending it with a chilling reading of the famous line: “Listen to them – children of the night! What music they make.”

Unfortunately, that’s one good scene tucked into a maddeningly dull production. Bram Stoker’s novel could almost be described as more Gothic adventure than Gothic horror with its young, vigorous cast and globetrotting action. A shoestring budget would never have let Count Dracula capture that aspect, but after the initial scenes in Dracula’s castle, the script doesn’t even try to follow the book. So much of it is dead air propped up by music stings, and Lee is wasted after his one good speech.

8. Taste the Blood of Dracula (1970)

Hammer was aware of Lee’s growing antipathy toward their Draculas well before Satanic Rites, and they tried several times to keep the series going without him. Taste the Blood of Dracula was meant to have Ralph Bates assume chief bloodsucking duties after his character, Lord Courtley, does as the title bids and returns from his own death as a vampire. Unfortunately, Hammer’s American distributors wouldn’t hear of a Dracula film without Dracula - Lee's Dracula - so a deal and a hasty rewrite were in order.

The haste shows in the finished film. When Dracula finally turns up, he just takes over Courtley’s role, avenging himself on the men who killed his servant. They’re a bunch of rotten bastards, and it’s not much fun watching them be rotten or pay for it. The token virtuous heroes are bland too. The best thing the film has going for it is its first third, where the set-up to Courtley’s descent into vampirism is still implied and Dracula’s indirect presence is more potent than when he appears on-screen later.

7. In Search of Dracula (1974)

Another non-Hammer production, In Search of Dracula was a documentary based on the nonfiction book of the same name. It’s a crash course on vampiric folklore, Romanian culture, Orthodox religion, and the history of Vlad III Dracula, the Impaler, who authors Radu Florescu and Raymond T. McNally attempted to tie to the literary Dracula more closely than Stoker did.

The film is unfocused, and its information is at times dated or inaccurate. But it does feature Lee as narrator, Dracula, and Vlad in reenactments of various legends concerning the sadistic prince. His appearances as the count come from a combination of Hammer stock footage and original material that let him dawn the long mustache again. And, at the very end, he gets to have a bit of fun with the lost curtain speech from the 1931 Dracula, a nice finishing touch.

6. Dracula and Son (1976)

The French director Édouard Molinaro, noted for his comedies, decided to have a little fun with vampires and brought Lee in for Dracula and Son, his final turn as the count. The multilingual Lee provides his own dialogue as a more cultured, paternal, slightly foppish Dracula who ends up evicted from his castle along with his meek son Ferdinand (Barnard Ménez). Separated in transit, Dracula ends up in London, where he makes it big as a horror movie star playing a vampire. Father and son reunite in Paris only to end up at war when they both fall in love with the same girl.

It's a great premise for a parody, and Lee has the comic chops to pull it off. All the movie’s big laughs come from his Dracula’s fussy displeasure with his son, the modern world, or general incompetence. Some gorgeous, blue-tinted Gothic set dressing provide visual interest. Unfortunately, neither element is in the picture enough. Too much of it is spent with Ferdinand in Paris, and he's boring without his father to bounce off. The abrupt ending leaves a lot to be desired too. Still, there are flashes of fun and even brilliance here.

5. Scars of Dracula (1970)

Scars of Dracula was released on a double bill with The Horror of Frankenstein. That film functioned as both remake and parody of Hammer’s The Curse of Frankenstein, and Scars was at one point imagined as a comparable fresh start that could be made without Lee. Yet the finished film opens with an obligatory resurrection of Dracula from the last film, and it’s still Lee in the role.

Scars does incorporate a few ideas from Stoker that hadn’t made it to celluloid before. It gives Dracula more to say than was the norm for Hammer and plays up his connection to bats. The production design, with its heavy use of red throughout the count’s castle, looks fantastic. It’s a pity these gems were set in a workmanlike frame full of recycled ideas and an unremarkable supporting cast.

4. Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972)

I’d say Hammer deserved points for originality, but they were chasing a trend set by Count Yorga, Vampire when they pulled Dracula into modern-day London. Peter Cushing was along for the ride as Lawrence Van Helsing and his grandson Lorrimer, both dedicated to wiping out vampires whether they menaced Victorian countrysides or groups of hippies. Those kids may spoil society dinners and waste their evenings boozing, but that hardly gives the count the right to spoil their groove.

Dracula A.D. 1972 has a notorious reputation among many Hammer fans as a shark jump. Lee never cared for it. But as Tim Burton once described the film: “[it] was a mistake. But I enjoy mistakes sometimes.” The incongruity of swingin’ 70s London and Gothic horror is too silly not to enjoy. The plot, setting Dracula on a revenge quest against the Van Helsing family, is fairly solid, and does confirm this as a proper Dracula film compared to its sequel, Satanic Rites. And it’s just nice to see Lee and Cushing bounce off one another again.

3. Horror of Dracula (1958)

Horror of Dracula is a seminal picture in the horror genre: it was the first Dracula for Hammer, Lee, and Cushing, and the first adaptation of the novel in color. Its significance to Dracula’s film legacy is greater than its quality. To call this an adaptation is generous; most of the book’s plot is scrapped, its character names randomly assigned to new personalities. The lean script, dictated by a thin budget, is sometimes stiff. In his first time out as Dracula, Lee looks a little too young and tan for the part.

But you wouldn’t know the film was so cheap to look at the genius work of Hammer’s art department. Few adaptations capture the energy of Stoker’s race back to Castle Dracula like this one. If Lee doesn’t quite have the look yet, his performance is fierce, and Cushing is a delight as Van Helsing. Other films give these two enemies more verbal repartee, but their brawl at the climax is one of the best depictions of their rivalry for sheer, vicious physicality.

2. Dracula: Prince of Darkness (1966)

Lee was a long time in returning to the fangs after 1958, and it remains a question whether he refused to speak any dialogue for the sequel or writer Jimmy Sangster just didn’t give him any. What Sangster did give Dracula: Prince of Darkness were a few elements from the novel unused in the first film, a worthy successor to Van Helsing in Father Sandor (Andrew Keir), and a solid structure.

Prince of Darkness was my first real encounter with Dracula as a kid, and Lee’s mute but ferocious performance was enough that I had to shut the film off. Dracula’s resurrection, the best such scene in Hammer’s series, still delivers chills. Add in a likable group of young leads, good pacing, and some first-rate art direction, and you have a sequel that arguably surpasses the original – even if Lee didn’t like his dialogue.

1. Dracula Has Risen from the Grave (1968)

I hope it doesn’t encourage newcomers to say that Dracula Has Risen from the Grave works so well because of the supporting cast more than Dracula himself. Barry Andrews and Veronica Carlson make for a fine couple as Paul and Maria, given just enough personality and chemistry to be a pair worth rooting for. The tension between the atheist Paul and Maria’s stern cardinal uncle (Rupert Davies) complicates the religious dimension running throughout Hammer’s vampire pictures, with a further wrinkle added by a fallen priest who becomes Dracula’s servant (Ewan Hooper).

Stripped of any trace of Victorian England and its technology, …Risen from the Grave is Dracula reconceived as a rustic fairy story, a mood enhanced by surreal lighting set-ups and Expressionistic vignette filters. Lee as Dracula is the Big Bad Wolf, the revived menace who threatens and partially succeeds in decimating a colorful, likable cast that makes him seem all the more evil — until faith delivers him his most appropriate destruction in the Hammer series.

