The late great Sir Christopher Lee appeared in over sixty horror films during his half-century-long service to the entertainment industry. Recognized for his imposing stature and resounding speaking voice, he's appeared in countless productions, notably in The Lord of the Rings and Star Wars franchises. He was a master of his craft, and his talents in the horror genre earned him the honor of being one of cinema's greatest B-Movie horror icons.

Though he offered his talents to multiple genres, Lee was right at home in horror. He garnered much acclaim and a reputation for his work in some truly captivating and frightening horror movies that have become classics. Whether supernatural chillers or psychological thrillers, Lee became the most memorable part of these iconic projects. Here are the best Christopher Lee horror movies that cement his as a legend of the genre, ranked by how iconic and terrifying they are.

10 'Taste of Fear' (1961)

Directed by Seth Holt

Shock and suspense are at the forefront of Seth Holt's 1961 psychological horror thriller Taste of Fear, also known as Scream of Fear in the United States. Starring Susan Strasberg, Ann Todd, and Christopher Lee in a supporting role, it tells an eerie tale of a disabled young woman who returns to her father's estate to meet his new bride. However, when her father is nowhere to be seen, she slowly suspects foul play is involved.

Despite being a Hammer production, Taste of Fear takes a more subtle, psychological approach to horror than the monsters and gore-heavy films the studio was known for. Much like Henri-Georges Clouzot's Les Diaboliques or Sir Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, the fear comes from not knowing the whole picture or what will happen next. It's full of shocking twists and a mind-blowing finale that most audiences could never see coming. Though his role is relatively minor, Lee brings depth to his brief performance as Dr. Gerrard, complementing the film and turning it into one of the most shining pictures of his horror career.

Taste of Fear (1961) Release Date August 22, 1961 Runtime 82 Minutes

9 'The Devil Rides Out' (1968)

Directed by Terence Fisher

From legendary horror filmmaker Terence Fisher, The Devil Rides Out is a dark fantasy horror film based on the 1934 novel by Dennis Wheatley. Christopher Lee takes the lead as Nicholas, the Duc de Richleau, an occultist aristocrat who makes it his mission to save his friend, Simon Aron (Patrick Mower), from a sinister cult of devil-worshipers.

With its decent suspense and intense score, The Devil Rides Out can unnerve audiences even before anything supernatural occurs. It focuses more on build-up and tension than shock horror, effectively getting under the viewer's skin and drawing them into its dark and eerie atmosphere. In one of his rare protagonist roles, Lee is an absolute delight to watch as the heroic and capable Duc de Ricleau, commanding the screen with his powerful presence and capturing everyone's attention with his booming voice. Lee dominates every moment and proves he can shine brightly as a hero just as much as one of his memorable villains.

The Devil Rides Out (1968) Release Date July 20, 1968 Runtime 96 Minutes

8 'The Mummy' (1959)

Directed by Terence Fisher

Among many of Hammer's Universal Classic Monsters remakes, the 1959 version of The Mummy, starring Christopher Lee as the titular creature and his long-time acting partner/best friend Peter Cushing, has become a memorable standout. In 1895, when ambitious archaeologists unearth the lost tomb of a royal Egyptian princess, they accidentally unleash a terrible curse that awakens the princess' mummified keeper, who enacts brutal punishments against those who dare decorate her grave.

While not as iconic as the black-and-white '32 version or as beloved as the Brendan Fraser action-adventure '99 film, this adaptation of The Mummy still has plenty of scares and entertaining thrills that'll satisfy viewers. It's a chilling classic with effects and makeup that still holds up well today. In one of his most physically challenging roles ever, Lee steals the show as the mummy, Kharis, suffering back, shoulder, and burn injuries to bring this unstoppable monster to life. It's a standout performance and a must-watch for any Hammer and Lee fans.

The Mummy (1959) Release Date December 16, 1959 Runtime 88 Minutes

7 'Dracula: Prince of Darkness' (1966)

Directed by Terence Fisher

One of the better Hammer Dracula sequels, Dracula: Prince of Darkness, is a violent, explicit continuation of Christopher Lee's The Count franchise, a series he starred in for nearly fifteen years. Set a decade after the first installment, it sees the Count rise from the grave thanks to his loyal servant to seek more victims. However, standing in his way is the brave Father Sandor (Andrew Keir), who's determined to stop Dracula's evil from spreading.

With more blood, action, and gore, Dracula: Prince of Darkness ramps up everything shocking that made Lee's franchise known for what it is today. Though not as revered as its predecessor, it is a worthy sequel, especially compared to some of its far inferior follow-ups. It also introduces a silent, more menacing version of Dracula, who doesn't need to speak to absolutely take hold of the film. Lee is once again flawless and memorable, easily giving one of his most intimidating performances.

Dracula: Prince Of Darkness (1966) Release Date January 9, 1966 Runtime 90 Minutes

6 'Sleepy Hollow' (1999)

Directed by Tim Burton

Based on the 1820 short story by American author Washington Irving, Sleepy Hollow is an underrated horror gem by visionary filmmaker Tim Burton, featuring an A-List and lavish production values. Starring Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci, it follows constable Ichabod Crane (Depp) as he journeys to the small town of Sleepy Hollow to investigate a series of grizzly murders carried out by the vengeful spirit of The Headless Horseman (Christopher Walken).

Sleepy Hollow is an effectively creepy and atmospheric film, perfectly capturing the feel of Irving's iconic tale and bringing it to the mainstream. It's a perfect mix of dark fantasy with small-town horror, coupled with Burton's usual tropes, including incredible makeup effects and Oscar-winning Art Set-Decorations. For his part, Lee plays the brief but significant role of The Burgomaster, who sends Ichabod to investigate the killings. Though minor, it's still a unique and memorable performance. Lee later had a long-lasting partnership with Tim Burton, collaborating on several of his pictures, including Corpse Bride and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

5 'The Whip and the Body' (1963)

Directed by Mario Bava

From the "Master of the Macabre" Mario Bava, The Whip and the Body is a dark 1963 Gothic Horror mystery-thriller starring Christopher Lee, Daliah Lavi, and Tony Kendall. It follows a sadistic nobleman who returns to his family home after years of banishment to reconnect with his former lover, now married to his spiteful brother. But when he's mysteriously murdered, a series of bizarre supernatural occurrences causes the remaining family members to figure out who among them is the culprit.

Mario Bava's perfect use of different horror subgenres shines in The Whip and the Body. It's a dark, erotic murder mystery that creates many other feelings of terror. It has shocking violence and thrilling suspense to keep audiences glued to their screens. Lee's portrayal of the cruel and sadomasochistic Kurt Menliff is purely mesmerizing, a role he masters with his physical acting and powerful facial expressions. While not as recognizable as some of his bigger horror pictures, The Whip and the Body is a definite standout of Lee's career and can be enjoyed by many of his fans.

4 'The Hound of Baskervilles' (1959)

Directed by Terence Fisher

Cited as one of the most compelling Sherlock Jolmnes adaptations, The Hound of the Baskervilles is a 1959 Hammer Films Production of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's iconic novel of the same name. Starring Peter Cushing as Holmes, it follows him on the case, answering the call for help from Sir Henry Baskerville (Christopher Lee), a wealthy heir supposedly haunted by a supernatural hound plaguing him after inheriting his family's estate.

Like many of Doyle's most notable works, The Hound of the Baskervilles is a nail-biting psychological mystery whodunnit that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. It's a perfect blend of mystery with genuine horror, with moments that will satisfy fans of both genres. Lee and Cushing are once again at their acting best, working opposite each other in another entertaining story. The film is one of the rare instances in which the pair works together on the same side, compared to all the movies that see them playing as mortal enemies. It's a thrilling film that fans of both actors love to watch.

3 'The Curse of Frankenstein' (1957)

Directed by Terence Fisher

Hammer's first major hit, The Curse of Frankenstein, put the studio on the map, turning this then-mostly-unknown production company into a staple of the horror genre. A very loose adaptation of Mary Shelley's 1818 novel, it follows the ambitious and despicable Baron Victor Frankenstein (Cushing) as he breaks all kinds of moral rules to create a living being from dead tissue. However, his creation (Lee) awakens to become a rampaging, unstoppable killer.

The Curse of Frankenstein set the stage for many iconic Hammer horror movies to come. It's one of the best chillers from the 1950s, a genre classic that continues to frighten and thrill horror lovers. It's also incredibly worth watching to see where Cushing and Lee's iconic friendship took off. Though they both appeared together in 1948's Hamlet, it was on the set of this picture that they started their years-long collaboration, and it shows how incredibly the two stars are alongside each other. The Curse of Frankenstein sees Christopher Lee giving one of the most iconic portrayals of Frankenstein monster, ensuring its place of honor among the actor's filmography.