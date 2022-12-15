Mark Fuerstein, Neal McDonough, Dermot Mulroney, and Christopher Lloyd will star in the upcoming feature Man in the Long Black Coat, a neo-noir western thriller directed by Salvador Litvak. Variety reports that the film will focus on a troubled youth who is framed for murder. A lone detective is his only hope, as he searches for the real killer.

Director Litvak says that the film, set in the modern day, will evoke the westerns of old:

"I want to make the high desert of 2022 as iconic as John Ford’s Monument Valley. Strip malls, subdivisions, power lines, solar farms and highways, will take their place alongside sierra hills, arroyos, tumbleweeds, hawks and tortoises to etch this environment in the audience’s memory."

Mulroney has had prominent roles in Young Guns, My Best Friend's Wedding, Zodiac, and August: Osage County. He will next be seen in slasher sequel Scream 6, and in the historical drama Kent State. Lloyd is best-known for playing Doc Brown in the Back to the Future series; he also starred on the sitcom Taxi as Reverend Jim Ignatowski, Uncle Fester in Barry Sonnenfeld's Addams Family movies, and Judge Doom in Who Framed Roger Rabbit. He recently appeared in the family horror film Spirit Halloween and the Bob Odenkirk action thriller Nobody, and will be seen in the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian. This will be Litvak's third feature; he previously directed the Ben Feldman Passover comedy When Do We Eat? and the historical drama Saving Lincoln.

Feuerstein is best known as the lead on USA's long-running medical comedy-drama Royal Pains. He also recurred on Prison Break, Nurse Jackie, and The West Wing. He recently starred in Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club, and produced and starred in the sitcom 9JKL. The piercing-eyed McDonough has a lengthy resume as a character actor, appearing on Desperate Housewives, Band of Brothers, and Justified. He also appeared as Dum-Dum Dugan in various MCU projects, and as villain Damien Dahrk on Arrow. He will next appear in the upcoming Christmas rom-com Holiday Twist.

Man in the Long Black Coat's script was written by Litvak, along with his wife and writing partner Nina Davidovich Litvak. Lee Broda, Aimee Schoof and Isen Robbins will produce. Natalie Marciano will co-produce.

Production on Man in the Long Black Coat is underway in Santa Clarita, California.