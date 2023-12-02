The Big Picture Christopher Lloyd has been known for his over-the-top and comedic characters, like Doc Brown in Back to the Future and Uncle Fester in The Addams Family.

However, his performance in the horror film I Am Not a Serial Killer showcases his versatility as an actor, playing a much quieter and more unsettling character.

Lloyd's portrayal of Bill Crowley in the film is both subtle and terrifying, demonstrating his ability to convey menace and fear without relying on exaggerated gestures or expressions.

Christopher Lloyd has long been one of our greatest actors. For many of us, we grew up with him, thanks to his role as Emmett Brown in the Back to the Future trilogy. Many of his characters have been loud and boisterous, over-the-top, zany creations made to make an audience laugh. Before Back to the Future, there was the TV sitcom Taxi in the late 1970s and early 80s. Following Back to the Future, Lloyd was great as Uncle Fester in the Addams Family movies. It's hard to look at Christopher Lloyd and not feel an overwhelming warmth at the joy he's created for generations.

He hasn't always played the fun, comedic good guy though. In 2016, Lloyd played a much different character in the horror film I Am Not a Serial Killer. He not only played the bad guy this time around, but he did it with a performance so quiet and subtle that it's unnerving. Christopher Lloyd will always be Doc Brown, but it was I Am Not a Serial Killer which showed just how layered of an actor he is.

I Am Not A Serial Killer In a small Midwestern town, a troubled teen with homicidal tendencies must hunt down and destroy a supernatural killer while keeping his own inner demons at bay. Release Date August 26, 2016 Director Max Records, Christopher Lloyd, Laura Fraser, Karl Geary Runtime 104 minutes Genres Crime, Drama, Horror

Christopher Lloyd Has a History of Playing Over-the-Top Characters

At the age of 85, Christopher Lloyd has been acting since the 1960s. He worked in theater, even on Broadway, before his first film role in 1975's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. He found fame though in the series Taxi, which ran from 1977-83. In the ABC and NBC sitcom, Lloyd played a spaced out taxi driver named Reverend Jim "Iggy" Ignatowski. He was so great in his wide-eyed aloofness, often drawing the biggest laughs, that Lloyd won two Emmys.

In 1985, Lloyd landed his biggest role as Doctor Emmett Brown in Robert Zemeckis' Back to the Future. He became a household name with a part so popular that Lloyd still does the convention circuit today. He was the perfect counter to Michael J. Fox's cool Marty McFly as the wild scientist, but the trope expanded past stereotypes, with Doc Brown having a lot of heart. Every line might have been filled with wild, bouncing, overflowing energy, but he'd do anything for his friend Marty, including risking his own life on several occasions.

Those wacky characters kept coming after Back to the Future. He was Uncle Fester in the Addams Family films, the perfect part for an actor who could say so much with just his facial expressions. Between the first two Back to the Future films, he worked with Zemeckis again, this time in 1988's Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Lloyd wasn't the fun sidekick or good guy this time. Instead, he played the villain. As Judge Doom, with his menacing personality, we already knew he was bad news, but when the third act reveals him to be a mad toon, Lloyd's hyper acting made him perfect for who Doom needed to be.

Christopher Lloyd's Acting in 'I Am Not a Serial Killer' Is More Subtle

Christopher Lloyd made a lot of family friendly films in the 90s, such as The Pagemaster, Angels in the Outfield, and Baby Geniuses, but in 2016 came a part in a film that no family should watch together. In I Am Not A Serial Killer, Max Records (the all-grown up kid from Where the Wild Things Are, who sadly disappeared from acting after this film), plays a teenager named John Wayne Cleaver. John is, um, not normal, to put it mildly. He might be a bit shy, but he is also obsessed with death and murder (working in his mom's funeral home probably isn't the best idea), to the point that he has the urge to kill. This isn't quite Dexter though. John has never killed anyone, but it feels like he could easily snap and become a killer at any moment.

He, however, is not who we should be worried about. John Wayne Cleaver is actually the hero of I Am Not a Serial Killer. When a man is murdered in town, John's morbid curiosity gets the best of him, and he goes to the scene of the crime. There, he finds a strange oil on the ground. Later, we see him talking to a neighbor, an old man named Bill Crowley, played by Lloyd. Bill is the grandfatherly type, out on his porch, asking John for help with his smartphone so he can send messages to his wife. Aww. How sweet is he?! He seems like a great guy, giggling about technology and his wife.

We see him again on Halloween night, after another murder, handing out candy with his wife. He's just a guy, no wild eyes or yelling or big motions like Lloyd is known for. John sees a hooded man in the alley that night and begins following him over the course of a few days. Could this be the killer? John can't not get involved when he then sees this man getting in a car with Bill. It's time to go save his elderly friend. Bill and the man end up at a frozen lake to go ice fishing, and then it happens. The man pulls out a knife, ready to attack Bill, but Bill turns and aims an arm at the guy, with an inhuman oily appendage extending from his arm and ripping through the man's chest, killing him. Old man Crowley is our killer and John just watched it all happen.

'I Am Not a Serial Killer' Stars Christopher Lloyd as the Scariest of Villains

The rest of I Am Not a Serial Killer is John following Bill, trying to figure out who, or just what, this man is. Whenever we see Bill now, he feels different. It's subtle, with his creepiness coming from just how much he acts like a regular boring person, when he's anything but. He could have had bulging eyes and raved like Judge Doom, but that's not what makes Lloyd so scary here. It's the not knowing, it's the waiting and waiting for him to pounce and reveal himself that is so frightening. When we see him out in public, he seems older now, tired, moving slower, his mouth hanging open. We and John, who is still following Bill everywhere, come to realize that Bill is weakened because, whatever he is, needs to feed again.

We see him attack and kill cops, again with that monstrous arm, and while that's horrifying, it's even scarier to see Bill then on the phone with his wife, speaking softly, struggling to use a piece of exercise equipment, or barely able to move in the bathtub. When John leaves him a note saying he knows who Bill is, we don't get a raving lunatic like Lloyd could perfectly play, but a monster who goes even more inward, looking scared and tired and so very old, as if his human face could fall right off. If you didn't know any better, you'd think Lloyd had passed away and this was his last movie, he's that good at playing a sickly monster.

The most tense scene in I Am Not a Serial Killer is not anything that happens in the wild, supernatural finale, where the creature inside Bill is finally revealed, but a simple scene when John is at a funeral for another murder victim. Bill walks in, limping and coughing, and sits right beside John. He knows now this kid is the one who has been following him, and that he knows who Bill is. He threatens John, his voice weak and gravelly, but there is rage in his face. Who knows what this thing in this old body is capable of?

Tell people that Christopher Lloyd once made a horror movie where he played a monster, and you can assume they'd envision an over-the-top, maniacal movie with a killer bouncing off the walls. The fact that it's the exact opposite of expectations is why it's so good, and why it may be Lloyd's best role ever. You easily forget that this is the man who shaped your childhood. The actor is hidden, just like the monster in Bill Crowley is hidden, seen in subtle moves and gestures which show he isn't quite human and doesn't belong. Lloyd can play loud and wild better than almost anyone, but as I Am Not a Serial Killer shows, he is also skilled at restraint, of letting something fester that's hiding beneath the surface. Great Scott, it is terrifying.

I Am Not a Serial Killer is available to stream now on Tubi.

