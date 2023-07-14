Long before director and writer Christopher McQuarrie was collaborating with Tom Cruise on Jack Reacher and numerous installments of the Mission: Impossible franchise, including the latest titled Mission: Impossible –Dead Reckoning Part One, he made his directorial debut with the underrated crime drama The Way of the Gun. The Oscar-winning screenwriter's 2000 film is a tough-as-nails crime thriller starring Ryan Phillippe and Benicio Del Toro as two criminal drifters Parker and Longbaugh who kidnap a surrogate mother for ransom and find themselves involved in something much more complicated than a simple kidnapping.

The first-time director crafts a sturdy and intense movie that often feels more like a Western than a thriller, right down to the questionable ethics of the "heroes" and a climatic shootout that takes place in an old Mexican brothel. James Caan, Taye Diggs plus the aforementioned Del Toro and Phillippe all give great "tough guy" performances while McQuarrie gives a glimpse of the kind of precise action scenes and narrative tension the director would later fine tune with the Mission: Impossible films.

Benicio Del Toro Encouraged McQuarrie To Make Another Crime Movie

Image via Artisan Entertainment

Despite winning an Academy Award for writing The Usual Suspects, which Del Toro famously stars in, the filmmaker had zero luck in getting any projects of his own creation going (though he flourished as a script doctor on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as well as numerous high-profile blockbusters). In fact, it was Del Toro who suggested to McQuarrie that he make another crime movie like The Usual Suspects, something the director was purposely avoiding for fear of becoming typecast to the genre. However, with a push from Del Toro, the filmmaker developed a devil-may-care attitude and wrote two leading characters that do and say everything they know they shouldn't, just to screw with the system.

In the film, McQuarrie makes this apparent right away, with the two leads getting into fistfights with women, getting beaten by a crowd then talking about the morality of man and derogatory terms while applying for sperm donation all within the first 10 minutes. These are not Hollywood's typical heroes, and that's the point. "Parker and Longbaugh were a response to what I viewed as an oppressive and hypocritical industry." said McQuarrie in the same interview. The director also adds, "Parker and Longbaugh are examples of what happens to people who fight the system."

Now, just because the two main characters in a movie might be trash of the highest order doesn't mean they also can't be compelling. Besides the opening and closing narration by Phillippe's Parker that summarizes their anarchistic behavior, McQuarrie prefers to develop these characters through action rather than dialogue. As a matter of fact, the two leads rarely have a full-on conversation, instead exchanging glances and body movements like it's their own silent language. All this silence hints at a long and storied history between the two criminals, making them all the more mysterious. The way the two work together during the initial kidnapping and the shootout that follows showcases a tactical precision that even the highly trained and stone-cold bodyguards hired to protect the surrogate (played by Juliette Lewis) don't see coming. These drifters are modern-day outlaws, just trying to shoot their way to retirement or death, whichever comes first.

'The Way of the Gun' Features a Super Cool Benicio Del Toro

Image via Artisan Entertainment

When it comes to being cool on screen, it's hard to top Benicio Del Toro. This dude just epitomizes the word with every ounce of his being and McQuarrie knows how to milk it for all it's worth. The lack of dialogue allows the actor to really dig in and speak with his eyes and body, in turn forcing the audience to really pay attention to try and figure out what he's thinking. Just another badass performance in a career full of them, that's all. Unfortunately the same can't quite be said of Phillippe, despite his best efforts. He handles the action with ease, but he just can't compete with Del Toro's presence or natural charisma. Thankfully, whatever Phillippe lacks, the supporting cast more than makes up for. Lewis is heartbreaking as the surrogate mother with plenty of secrets of her own.

Taye Diggs and Nicky Katt are perfect foils for the two kidnappers, eager to clean up the mess they let happen. But if anyone can out-cool Oscar winner Benicio Del Toro, it's James Caan playing the bag man hired to get Lewis and her baby back where they belong. The legendary actor plays tough like no one else and helps cement the legitimacy of this particular thriller. One scene between Caan and Del Toro in a bar is particularly fascinating as the two actors have an easy chemistry as they share musings on life and "work." It's probably the most Del Toro says in the entire movie, and even then, not much is said. When Caan asks him who the brain of the operation is, his only response is "I don't think this is a brains kind of operation" with a confidence so palpable it's baffling. But still, what a treat to watch these two actors play off each other in a genre they are both always so good in.

'The Way of the Gun' Is Early Proof That McQuarrie Can Direct Action

The action that McQuarrie has on display here doesn't quite have the scale of the Mission: Impossible films he would go on to direct years later, but what he might lack in budget he more than makes up for with the execution. The shootout during the initial kidnapping perfectly showcases the military-like tactics with which Parker and Longbaugh employ to get out of the situation is absolutely riveting as the director uses long takes and minimal editing to help ramp up the tension. The big finale of the film feels almost as if it was ripped right out of the bloodiest Western The Wild Bunch, with the two outlaws in a gunfight between a seemingly never-ending amount of enemies and bullets alike. McQuarrie and his fellow filmmakers once again use simple camera movement and perfect editing to keep the chaos engaging and easy to follow. It may not be quite as impressive as Tom Cruise hanging from the side of a plane, but for a low-budget action flick from the early 2000s, it's an impressive and satisfying final set piece.

The Way of the Gun was immediately dismissed by critics and audiences, grossing only $6 million domestically. The film was such a disappointment that McQuarrie wouldn't get to direct another movie for 12 years. Thankfully, he met Tom Cruise and the rest is history, but for those curious to see how the director of some of the best action films ever made started out, The Way of the Gun is essential viewing.