The immense success of Law & Order: SVU and the ensuing iconic standing of Detective Elliot Stabler have ensured that Christopher Meloni has cemented himself as one of the most recognizable figures on the small screen. However, the actor’s filmography expands far beyond the hit crime series, with Meloni appearing in everything from cult comedy classics to major cinematic blockbusters.

A defining characteristic of Meloni’s career has been his eagerness to take on challenging roles, bringing great humanity to complicated characters, be it with his dramatic punch or his knack for comedy. There is hardly a genre Meloni has yet to excel in, with his best films and television shows presenting a clear image of his versatility and impact.

10 'Man of Steel' (2013)

The initial launching pad for the DCEU, Man of Steel saw Henry Cavill star as Superman, with the film intent on bringing the Son of Krypton into the new age of superhero cinema. Buoyed by some flawless casting and high-octane action set pieces, it followed Superman, living under the alias of Clark Kent, through his upbringing on Earth and the ultimate decision he must make when other surviving Kryptonians attack the planet.

Meloni had a supporting role as Colonel Nathan Hardy, an American Air Force officer who aids Superman in his battle against General Zod (Michael Shannon). His character’s sacrificial heroics ended up being what saved the world from annihilation.

9 'The Diary of a Teenage Girl' (2015)

A jarring combination of adolescent angst, confronting sexuality, and daftly balanced dramedy, The Diary of a Teenage Girl was certainly a striking film. Set in 1976 in San Francisco, it follows Minnie (Bel Powley), an aspiring cartoonist who wants to lose her virginity. She experiences a sexual awakening when she sleeps with her mother’s new boyfriend, Monroe (Alexander Skarsgård).

The film has some obvious confronting elements stemming from the fact that Minnie is just 15 years old, but it has a bold earnestness about its characters and core themes that makes it honest and insightful rather than offensive. Meloni had a supporting part as Pascal, Minnie’s stepfather in New York City.

8 'Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle' (2004)

As far as stoner comedies go, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle is nothing short of a genre-defining masterpiece. It follows pals Harold (John Cho) and Kumar (Kal Penn), two roommates who find themselves craving a White Castle burger after smoking marijuana together.

What should be an ordinary trek to the local fast-food outlet becomes a hilarious voyage jam-packed with misadventures and a wonderful array of colorful characters. Among the best of the peculiar people they encounter is Randy, or Freakshow (Meloni), a tow-truck driver with oozing boils who comes to the duo’s rescue and proposes a foursome with his surprisingly beautiful wife.

7 'Underground' (2016-2017)

A historical drama that functioned well as a gripping adventure thriller series, Underground was underappreciated while on the air. It followed a group of escaping slaves in 1850s Georgia who embark on a daring journey to North America via the underground railroad with dreams of a better life.

Among its many compelling characters was Meloni’s August Pullman, a two-faced slave catcher who, while seeming like a kind-natured ally at first, actually made a living by selling escapees back to the plantations. The show ran for two seasons, garnering praise from critics and audiences, but was axed after a controversial change in ownership of the production company.

6 'Bound' (1996)

The debut feature of the Wachowskis, 1996’s Bound effectively served as Meloni’s major breakout in the industry. The neo-noir crime thriller follows Violet (Jennifer Tilly), the lover of a violent mafioso who has an affair with Corky (Gina Gershon), a lesbian ex-con, and, together, the two women hatch a scheme to steal $2 million and run away together.

The LGBTQIA+ thriller was a resounding success for its aspirational filmmakers and a pivotal step towards them making The Matrixthree years later. Meloni’s supporting role saw him play Johnnie Marzzone, the hot-headed son of the mafia boss who despised Violet’s boyfriend, Caesar (Joe Pantoliano).

5 'Happy!' (2017-2019)

Based on the graphic novel series of the same name, Happy! flaunted a delightfully twisted brand of comedy like a sledgehammer amid an ultra-violent world of crime, sex, and murder. Meloni starred as Nick Sax, an alcoholic ex-cop moonlighting as a hitman who is told of his estranged daughter’s abduction by an imaginary unicorn, leading the unlikely duo to team up to save the girl.

Its off-kilter premise allowed the series to fully embrace a chaotic, eye-popping tone, one that was executed with a great deal of the blackest humor imaginable and a penchant for intense stylized gore. It may not be to everyone’s taste, but Happy! is a true gem of sick hilarity that enabled Meloni to operate at his comedic best.

4 '42' (2013)

A rousing sporting biopic that used its iconic subject to explore racial issues in American history, 42 was considered an inspirational success by critics and audiences alike. It starred Chadwick Boseman as Jackie Robinson, documenting his career as the first Black man to play in the MLB and the backlash that brought, both publicly and within the club.

While the movie’s primary focus is on the relationship that develops between Robinson and legendary baseball manager Branch Rickey (Harrison Ford), Meloni plays an important part as Leo Durocher. His best moment in the film comes when he assertively rebuffs the white players who rally to announce their refusal to play alongside Robinson on account of his race.

3 '12 Monkeys' (1995)

There is a peculiar irony to a film career as vast and daring as Christopher Meloni’s boasting a top-rated IMDb credit that he hardly appears in. However, his minor part as Lieutenant Halperin in the famous '90s sci-fi film is a joy to revisit, seeing how his career unfolded.

Set in an apocalyptic world on the brink of extinction, 12 Monkeysfollows an inmate who is sent back in time to uncover the origin of the disease that wiped out humanity. The film’s gritty atmosphere and grounded sense of reality made it stand out in the genre, while its cast, including Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe, and Brad Pitt, ensured it would become a hit.

2 'Oz' (1997-2003)

Meloni’s vast range of characters spans from the noble and heroic to the chaotic and vibrant and even to the downright disturbing. However, none of his characters have been as haunting as Chris Keller in the grueling yet brilliant HBO series Oz, which was an ultra-realistic and confronting depiction of life in a high-security prison.

A bisexual serial killer who targeted gay men, Keller was an emotionally manipulative psychopath who was recruited by the leader of the prison's Aryan gang to torment his rival, Tobias Beecher (Lee Tergesen). However, he came to fall in love with Beecher, leading to a turbulent and unsettling relationship. Meloni entered the series in its second season and was a regular recurring character throughout the rest of its run.

1 'Law & Order: SVU' (1999-)

Through sheer longevity, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has become a landmark icon of crime television. The first of Law & Order’s many spin-offs, SVU focuses on the New York City Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, a squad of specially trained detectives who investigate crimes of a sexual nature.

Alongside Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Meloni’s Detective Elliot Stabler is one of television’s most instantly recognizable characters. Having been one of the show’s stars from season one, Meloni exited the series at the end of its 12th season but has since returned to a recurring role in recent years.

