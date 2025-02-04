No matter the state of the superhero genre, there are three heroes who will almost always receive a film or television project: Superman, Spider-Man, and Batman. The Caped Crusader might be the most prolific, having dozens of adaptations to his name, with Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy likely being the most notable. Not only did it help Nolan build the reputation that allowed him to craft hits like Interstellar and Inception, but it was also a major part of the superhero renaissance. Together with Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy and Iron Man launching the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Dark Knight movies proved that superheroes could be both a box office draw and a pop culture pillar. They also inspired the animated anthology Batman: Gotham Knight.

Set between the events of Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, Batman: Gotham Knight takes a page from The Animatrix's book and is split into six segments, each focusing on Batman and the effect he's had on Gotham City. It also featured Kevin Conroy returning to voice Batman, and since many consider Conroy to be the definitive Batman voice, that was a big deal. It's the segment "In Darkness Dwells" that manages to perfectly link up Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, due to the return of a certain villain.

What Happens in the "In Darkness Dwells" Segment of 'Batman: Gotham Knight'?

Image via Warner Home Video

"In Darkness Dwells" begins when a riot breaks out in the Gotham Cathedral, leading to a cardinal being abducted and pulled into the sewers. Batman and Jim Gordon (voiced by Jim Meskimen) deduce that Jonathan Crane, best known as the Scarecrow, is behind it. As Batman travels underground to save the cardinal, he has to deal with a group of cultists loyal to the Scarecrow, as well as the Scarecrow's fear toxin, which he's infected with during a battle. Of all the shorts in Batman: Gotham Knight, it's "In Darkness Dwells" that features the most connections to Batman Begins and The Dark Knight. David S. Goyer, who contributed to the screenplays for The Dark Knight trilogy, wrote the short, and it's one of the few shorts to directly acknowledge the events of Batman Begins. Scarecrow made his base of operations in the wreckage of Gotham's Narrows following its fiery climax, which is fitting given that he launched his fear toxin in that area of Gotham.

To separate its stories, Batman: Gotham Knight employed the use of six different anime studios. "In Darkness Dwells" was animated by Madhouse, who delivers a shadow-drenched, action-packed Batman story. Whenever Batman moves, his cape feels less like a piece of fabric and more like a living shadow as it disappears into the darkness. Another battle with Scarecrow's cultists showcases just how skilled the Dark Knight is, as no one can lay a hand on him. He, however, definitely can touch them, breaking bones and sending his foes flying. Madhouse is one of the most well-renowned anime studios thanks to its work on Death Note and One Punch Man, and it was the perfect fit for a Batman story.

'Batman: Gotham Knight' Helps Cement Scarecrow as a Major Batman Villain