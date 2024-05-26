Since his debut in the late '90s, English director Christopher Nolan has constantly proved he's a voice to look out for in Hollywood every time he puts out a new movie. He began his career as a promising indie filmmaker, later breaking into the system and becoming one of the leading blockbuster directors in the U.S. Today, Nolan is acclaimed as one of the greatest filmmakers, making all sorts of outstanding movies with a signature style.

Many things about Nolan's movies have earned him the loyal fan following he has today, from his use of impressive practical effects to his love for non-linear storytelling. But an element that doesn't get as much love as it deserves is Nolan's characters. From intriguing action heroes like Dominick Cobb from Inception to complex real-life figures like J. Robert Oppenheimer from Oppenheimer, one can always count on a Nolan film to deliver an ensemble of memorable characters to follow. Still, one notable figure usually stands out in each Nolan film, earning a special place among his oeuvre.

12 The Young Man (Jeremy Theobald)

'Following' (1998)

Following was Nolan's feature debut, focusing on a young writer who follows strangers for material until he meets a thief who takes him under his wing. The movie definitely feels like a debut but already shows plenty of signs of the brilliantly creative and rebellious director that Nolan would soon prove to be. Though it's often regarded as one of Nolan's weakest efforts, it's undeniably a fantastic mystery thriller.

The young writer is easily the movie's best character. He's elegant and mysterious, and his complicated motivations make him interesting for viewers to try to pin down. All in all, however, the character doesn't have nearly enough depth or memorable traits for him to compare to the other protagonists of Nolan's filmography. Following feels a lot more like Nolan experimenting with style and narrative chronology, which means that the character writing ends up being sidelined, and the leading man isn't all that complex as a result.

11 Leonard Shelby (Guy Pearce)

'Memento' (2000)

Told in reverse chronological order (a framing device that, even by Nolan standards, is nothing if not impressive), Memento is a character-driven thriller following a man with short-term memory loss who's attempting to track down his wife's killer. Guy Pearce is exceptional as protagonist Leonard Shelby, whose limitations and mysterious motives make him among the most intriguing central figures in Nolan's oeuvre.

One of the best indie movies of the 2000s, Memento has everything one could ask from a thriller: a unique structure, a compelling mystery at its center, and a riveting protagonist, giving that mystery a strong emotional and human dimension. By the end, Memento reveals itself to be a highly existentialist tragedy, showing the darkest lengths people will go to to give life's inherent senselessness some semblance of meaning. At the center of it all is Pearce's Leonard, a flawed, mesmerizing, and polarizing figure and one of Nolan's most captivating leading men.

10 Walter Finch (Robin Williams)

'Insomnia' (2002)

Nolan's third-ever feature, Insomnia, is a mystery thriller that fans should definitely not sleep on. Even then, it's probably the Nolan film that least feels like his usual style — mostly because it's the only film that he didn't also write. Whatever the case, it's a riveting movie about two LA cops dispatched to an Alaskan town where the sun doesn't set to investigate the recent murder of a local teen.

Though he's best known for his hilarious comedic roles, Robin Williams also proved on numerous occasions to have impressive dramatic chops. One of his best dramatic roles is as Walter Finch, the terrifying villain of Insomnia. He's a novelist with a twisted mind and the killer who keeps eluding protagonist Will Dormer (Al Pacino). The complex dynamic between the two characters is deeply engaging, and though Finch isn't present in much of the story, Williams makes the absolute best of his limited screen time.

9 Bruce Wayne/Batman (Christian Bale)

'Batman Begins' (2005)

When it comes to Nolan's characters, it hardly gets more badass than Batman himself. Batman Begins kickstarted the legendary Dark Knight trilogy and proved to be a groundbreaking film that proved superhero movies could be taken seriously. It follows young Bruce Wayne, who must use his newly acquired fighting skills to quell injustice in Gotham and stop a secret society that wants to destroy the city.

Batman Begins is an outstanding action thriller in its own right. In 2005, it was also the most interesting and entertaining live-action depiction of the Caped Crusader that audiences had ever seen. Nolan had a fascinating and, at least at that time, really fresh understanding of the character, taking him on an evolution from the campy Joel Schumacher days to a more grounded, realistic, action-hero position. To make things better, Oscar-winner Christian Bale is a great choice for the role, bringing gravitas and dignity to Batman and crafting a hero for the new age.

8 Robert Angier (Hugh Jackman)

'The Prestige' (2006)

Since it's sandwiched between Batman Begins and 2008's The Dark Knight, two of Nolan's most popular movies, it's to forget that The Prestige is by far one of his best works. An engrossing tale of ambition and revenge, it's about two 19th-century London magicians who engage in a battle to create the ultimate illusion, sacrificing more than they realize in the process.

One of the best sci-fi mystery movies ever made, The Prestige is a movie that lives and breathes through its two lead characters. While Christian Bale's Alfred Borden is a worthy character, it's Hugh Jackman's layered performance as the fascinating Robert Angier that steals the spotlight. Angier starts as a tragic figure who's easy for viewers to empathize with. As the narrative moves along, he becomes consumed by his thirst for revenge and destructive competitive spirit. This arc is one of the best Nolan has ever written, making Angier one of his best and most mercurial characters.

7 The Joker (Heath Ledger)

'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Acclaimed by many as nothing less than the greatest superhero film ever made, The Dark Knight is a gripping thriller that sees Batman take on the biggest threat of his crime-fighting career, a menace known as the Joker. When it was originally announced that Heath Ledger would be playing the Joker, fans were left scratching their heads and fearing for the movie's quality; alas, today's audiences know better. Ledger's Oscar-winning performance is one of the best of the 21st century, and his Joker is still remembered as one of the best movie villains of all time.

The Dark Knight's Joker is an agent of pure chaos, an unpredictable killing machine with incomprehensible motives. He's a villain who just wants to watch the world burn, pushing both Batman and Bruce Wayne to their physical and psychological limits. Never has the genre seen an antagonist so entertaining, terrifying, or capable of stealing viewers' attention whenever he's on the screen. Joker isn't only the best character from The Dark Knight but arguably the best character in Nolan's whole filmography.

6 Dominick "Dom" Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio)

'Inception' (2010)

With stunning visual effects, one of regular Nolan collaborator Hans Zimmer's best scores, and some of Nolan's best directorial efforts, Inception is usually praised as one of the 21st century's best action films. It's about Cobb, a thief who steals corporate secrets using a complex gadget that allows him to immerse himself in people's subconscious. He's given the task of planting an idea in the mind of a powerful magnate, but his tragic past may jeopardize the operation.

Cobb's simplistic characterization and clichéd backstory could've pretty much made him look like the archetypal Nolan protagonist. However, his tortured past, collected leadership style, and Leonardo DiCaprio's outstanding performance all help make him an effective protagonist. Cobb's arc packs quite an emotional punch, and seeing him in action is among the movie's most delightful treats. He is also supported by a remarkable ensemble of supporting characters, especially Marion Cotillard's femme fatale, Mal.

5 Alfred Pennyworth (Sir Michael Caine)

'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012)

Usually praised as not just the best superhero movie trilogy but one of the all-time best, Nolan's Dark Knight series needs no introduction. The Dark Knight Rises brought the story to a booming conclusion, showing Batman's return from exile to defend Gotham from the fierce guerrilla terrorist Bane.

The Dark Knight trilogy wasted a few characters, but Bruce Wayne's beloved butler wasn't one of them. Alfred Pennyworth is one of the franchise's best and most endearing characters, brought to life with genuine pathos by Sir Michael Caine. Aldred has the least screen time in The Dark Knight Rises, but he shines brightly. The apparent breakage of his relationship with Bruce Wayne is the emotional gut punch that kicks the story into gear, and the role he plays in the movie's conclusion should be enough to have all fans shedding a couple of tears of joy and nostalgia.

4 Murphy Cooper (Jessica Chastain)

'Interstellar' (2014)

Of the few things that fans usually reproach Christopher Nolan for, his apparent inability to write great female characters is definitely up there. In Interstellar, the director proved that he definitely had it in him. This stunning sci-fi epic is about ex-NASA pilot Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), who's tasked with joining a team of researchers on a journey to find a new home for humanity, leaving his family behind.

Cooper is one of Nolan's best-written protagonists, a compelling character with deeply moving motivations that provide the plot's driving force. The emotional core of the whole narrative, however, is Cooper's daughter, Murph. Played in her adulthood by Oscar winner Jessica Chastain in one of the best female performances in Nolan's filmography, Murphy is the anchor that brings Interstellar's grand sci-fi ideas down to a profoundly human element. She's smart, capable, and just as crucial as her father in saving humanity from going extinct. Murph is also arguably Nolan's most humane and relatable character, further cementing her place among the director's best creations.

3 Farrier (Tom Hardy)

'Dunkirk' (2017)

It might come as a bit of a surprise that Dunkirk is Nolan's third least-expensive non-indie movie. After all, the scale the director achieves with this groundbreaking war film is jaw-dropping. The story follows Allied forces, surrounded by the German army, being evacuated from Dunkirk in France during one of World War II's fiercest battles. The movie is set on three fronts: on land, at sea, and in the air.

Of these three segments, the air one is led by the movie's most interesting character, Farrier, a UK Squadron Leader played by Tom Hardy in a tour-de-force performance where his face is covered for a majority of the runtime. This allows Hardy to build Farrier as a character with nothing but his eyes and line delivery, resulting in a fascinating figure whose willingness to overcome all obstacles to aid in the evacuation is incredibly compelling.

2 Neil (Robert Pattinson)

'Tenet' (2020)

For better or for worse, Tenet is the most Nolan-y movie Christopher Nolan has made thus far. It's a sci-fi thriller about a CIA operative who must travel through a confusing world of international espionage to solve a mystery that unfolds beyond the limits of time as we know it. He does this with the help of Neil, a mysterious operative played by a charismatic Robert Pattinson.

As the narrative races along and audiences start to realize that Neil knows more than he probably should, it becomes clear he might be hiding more than a few secrets. The reveal of who Neak really is makes him one of Nolan's most tragic characters, which never takes away from the fact that he's intriguing, cool, and has what's probably the most interesting backstory of any character in the film. Tenet's baffling plot does make it challenging to connect with any characters, but it's easiest to do so with Neil.

1 J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy)

'Oppenheimer' (2023)

It's always interesting when well-seasoned directors try their hands at a genre they haven't tackled before. So, when Nolan tackled the WWII biopic last year with Oppenheimer, cinephiles around the world were amazed by how strong the result was. Closely tied to the titular character's psyche, the film tracks the story of his life and role in the development of the atomic bomb.

This is a movie that should give everyone, from audiences to industry workers, hope that Hollywood's future is bright. In no small measure, that's thanks to the exceptional script that Nolan wrote for the movie, bolstered by a fascinating exploration of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Cillian Murphy gives the best performance of his career as the troubled Oppenheimer, struggling between his ambition and guilt and slowly descending into the chaos of his actions. In his hands, Oppenheimer is elusive yet hypnotic, a broken man who also broke the world. The complex dissection of the scientist's mind and soul is enough to make Oppneheimer's three-hour runtime engaging from beginning to end.