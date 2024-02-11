The Big Picture Christopher Nolan wins Best Director at the DGA Awards, making him a strong contender for his first Best Director Oscar win next month.

Oppenheimer is a critical and commercial success, grossing $959 million globally and receiving 13 Oscar nominations.

The film is praised for its technical achievements, Nolan's direction, and Cillian Murphy's performance.

Essentially guaranteeing his victory at the upcoming Oscars, filmmaker Christopher Nolan won the prestigious Best Director honor at the recently-held Directors Guild of America awards for his biographical thriller, Oppenheimer. The DGA honors are seen as an important predictor for the Academy Awards’ best directing prize; only eight past DGA winners have failed to win an Oscar.

This is Nolan’s first DGA win, and he is poised to ride the wave all the way to his first Academy Award win next month. He was honored at the ceremony by his longtime collaborator and star of Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy. “It’s the same each time: The scripts are always truly extraordinary, the worlds are always challenging and distinctive, they are intelligent and consequential and, always, they are events,” Murphy said in his introduction, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In his speech, Nolan thanked his cast and crew, and wife Emma Thomas, who produces all his films.

Released amid immense anticipation in July 2023, Oppenheimeremerged as a critical and commercial hit. The film sits at a “fresh” 93% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes and has been a front-runner in categories during the awards season. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime praised the film’s technical achievements and Murphy’s central performance, and called it “Nolan’s most mature and colossal film yet.”

Will Nolan Win His First Oscar Next Month?

The film debuted alongside director Greta Gerwig’s satirical comedy-drama Barbie, in what came to be known as the “Barbenheimer” event — a much-hyped double-bill that has delivered nearly $2.5 billion globally. Based on the life of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who helped create the world’s first nuclear bombs, Oppenheimer grossed $328 million domestically and $630 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global gross of $959 million. The film broke numerous box office records; it’s Nolan’s third-biggest hit ever, behind The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, the top-grossing biopic in history, and the second-biggest R-rated film of all time.

Oppenheimer scored a leading 13 nominations at the Oscars, with Nolan earning his second Best Director nod. He has also been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay and the Best Picture categories. Murphy has been nominated for Best Actor, while Robert Downey Jr. is the hot favorite to win the Best Supporting Actor award. The Oscars will be held on March 10, and Oppenheimer will inevitably hit the coveted $1 billion mark one day, having already been re-released several times in the past few months. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

