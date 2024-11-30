If you thought Christopher Nolan and Christian Bale's best team-up was The Dark Knight trilogy, then you must not have seen The Prestige. A tale of two dueling magicians — Bale's Alfred Borden and Hugh Jackman's Robert Angier — this 2006 psychological thriller challenges everything you think you know about magic, science, and even the narrative you're watching. "Are you watching closely?" is the tagline to this elusive motion picture, and it forces you to do exactly that. Only a year after Batman Begins hit theaters, The Prestige is a triumph of filmmaking that is arguably Nolan's very best — and considering it came out years before Inception, Interstellar, or Oppenheimer, that's high praise.

Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman Are at Their Best in 'The Prestige'

There are so many reasons to love The Prestige. The performances are incredible, the casting choices sublime, and the screenplay itself (which Nolan co-wrote with his brother, Jonathan Nolan) is one for the ages. After working with Christian Bale, Michael Caine, and cinematographer Wally Pfister previously on Batman Begins (as well as the same editor and production designer), Nolan wasted no time reuniting this team the following year for another round in theaters. In a role that couldn't be more different from Bruce Wayne (his penchant for theatrics aside), Bale is so convincing as Alfred Borden that you'll start to believe he really is a magician. In so far their first and only film together, Bale and Jackman spur each other to as much greatness on the screen as they can only dream of in the picture itself.

Bale's work playing an equally cunning and introspective Borden doesn't give anything away. Played as a man of two worlds, who is one day devoted to his wife and family and the next loves the stage lights more, Bale never for a moment lets on about the film's twist ending (and we won't either). Of course, even if one does watch the film carefully and closely, you'll likely never guess the true nature of his "Transported Man" trick. Though, you likely won't guess the end result of Jackman's version either. Both characters thrive in their obsession as their desire to outshine and outplay the other drives them into their respective madness. It's a fascinating tale of illusions, deception, and trickery that, truly, could only be performed by actors of this very caliber. It's a shame that Nolan hasn't reunited with these two on the screen since.

'The Prestige' Is More Proof That Christopher Nolan Thrives With a Lower Budget

What's especially impressive about a film like The Prestige is its modest budget. As Nolan's last "low-budget" thriller — with only a $40 million budget — this 2006 picture cost less than half of what it took the director to make Batman Begins, and yet, appears far more interesting visually. More than anything, it proves that the filmmaker thrives most with a solid cast and crew, and great material to pull from. Even with a smaller budget, there is no dip in quality here. Frankly, Nolan was always at the top of his game with these sorts of movies. His very first film, Following, was made for only $6,000, and Memento cost under $10 million. Strangely, despite the highly-underrated Insomnia costing more than The Prestige to make, the 2006 film is by far the more impressive of the two, and shows that Nolan was once a master of the small-budget thriller.

Unsurprisingly, The Prestige was unanimously praised by critics and was nominated for two Oscars, though most tend to forget about it when compared to the director's larger body of work. In many ways, it's a shame that Nolan didn't continue to explore these more modest-budgeted thrillers. Yes, The Dark Knight films are fantastic, and the grand scale of Dunkirk is exceptional; indeed, even Oppenheimer's enormous budget is entirely justified. But The Prestige reminds us that it's these personal, small-scale stories that can cut deepest. With solid performances and a tight script, they can be even more memorable than any bloated action thriller (sorry, Tenet). If you haven't seen Christopher Nolan at his best in The Prestige, then it's one you must be careful to pay close attention to before the credits roll.

