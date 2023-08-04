The Big Picture Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer is an epic and tightly produced movie that runs over three hours without any deleted scenes.

Nolan has a clear vision for his films and leaves nothing on the cutting room floor, focusing only on what is essential to the story, according to Cillian Murphy.

Nolan's philosophy is to shoot as little extraneous footage as possible to maintain the mystique of his films and avoid distracting from the final product.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is a monster of a film. At over three hours, the movie is chock-full of story, and doesn't waste a second of its run time. For a movie so tightly produced and cut, one would assume that the film was edited to within an inch of its life, with plenty left in the editor's suite. Not so, according to its star Cillian Murphy, who told us that there would be no deleted scenes for Oppenheimer, with Nolan having such concrete views on how his most important film to date should play.

Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub, who asked what scenes were left out, Murphy revealed that there was absolutely nothing taken out of the movie, as Nolan has such a clear idea for his cinematic vision that he leaves nothing on the cutting room floor beyond concept arts or shots. Murphy, a veteran of six Nolan films to date, explained that the script was on the screen, with no time wasted or energy expended on extraneous details.

"There’s no deleted scenes in Chris Nolan movies," said Murphy. "That’s why there are no DVD extras on his movies because the script is the movie. He knows exactly what’s going to end up– he’s not fiddling around with it trying to change the story. That is the movie."

Image via Warner Bros.

His Dark Knight trilogy is the closest we've come to seeing things left out, which can be pinned down to the fact he is adapting comic books into films. However, the majority of items left out of films certainly appear to be concept art, if not much else. Snippets of footage have certainly appeared in making-of documentaries, or behind-the-scenes books. Nolan's philosophy, as the director has previously noted, is that deleted scenes can remove the mystique from a film, leading to questions about what was left out of a film, rather than what's actually in it, and that he prefers to shoot as little extraneous footage as he can.

Disappointing For the DVD Crowd

This isn't the first time we've had confirmation that Nolan doesn't leave much out of his films, as the director even stated himself to MTV.com back in 2012 after the release of The Dark Knight Rises: "I tend to try and weed things out on paper because it’s crazy expensive to shoot things that aren’t going to be in the film,” he explained. “It also takes up a lot of time and energy. Pretty much with all my films, there are very few deleted scenes, which always disappoints the DVD crowd."

Oppenheimer is currently playing in theaters. You can catch our interview with Cillian Murphy down below.