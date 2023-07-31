Since getting his start in 1998 with his debut feature film Following, Christopher Nolan has been blowing away audiences with his unique sense of story structure, passion for practical effects and realism, and engaging stories populated by interesting characters.

The director has explored a wide variety of genres, from epic adventure sci-fi to exciting superhero action. However, if there's one genre that he's shown preference for over the years, that's the thriller. Nine of his 11 features as a director are classified as thrillers on IMDb, and all of them can brag about having outstanding Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

9 'Tenet' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 69%

During the COVID-19 pandemic, audiences were craving some quality cinema. To bring life to the sleeping theater-going experience, Nolan released Tenet. Though it was a moderate commercial success, it disappointed many fans expecting more sci-fi thriller brilliance from the director.

Most critics of Rotten Tomatoes agree that Tenet is by no means a terrible movie but think that Nolan might have overstepped it with the kind of puzzling narrative that his followers had come to expect. The film is more confusing and distancing than thrilling the majority of the time, resulting in an experience that's fun but hardly absorbing.

8 'The Prestige' (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%

Magic is an inherently mind-bending experience, so in full knowledge of this, Nolan made The Prestige, one of the most entertaining psychological thrillers of the 2000s. It follows a rivalry between two magicians consistently trying to one-up each other.

Featuring fantastic period piece visuals, some impressive special effects, and a handful of the most underrated performances in its director's filmography, the film's narrative is so full of twists and turns that there isn't a moment where it isn't exciting. Despite this, some critics think its gimmicks get far too repetitive and tiresome too quickly.

7 'Following' (1998)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

Nolan's debut isn't often regarded as one of his best works, but it deserves more recognition than it gets. With clever use of film noir tropes and the first showings of the filmmaker's passion for toying with story structure, Following is an engaging mystery thriller that's hard not to enjoy.

Although some critics feel that the potentially intriguing material doesn't live up to its potential, most of them seem impressed by Nolan's early talents and deep understanding of what makes a thriller exciting. Surprisingly complex and with a delightfully short runtime, it's a great watch for those who enjoy the auteur's style.

6 'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Though the conclusion of Nolan's über-successful Dark KnightTrilogy is typically agreed to be the weakest of the bunch, it's still one hell of a fun superhero action thriller. Ambitious, profound, and full of exhilarating action sequences, The Dark Knight Rises is a movie that all Batman fans will surely find something to enjoy.

There's a good reason why the Tomatometer shows an overwhelmingly large approval rate for Nolan's final superhero spectacle. Although some reviews criticize the director's surface-level appetite for spectacle, most praise the genre-elevating set pieces, character development, and thematic work.

5 'Inception' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Praised by many of Nolan's fans as his best work, Inception is the kind of mind-twisting, high-concept sci-fi movie anyone can enjoy. The dream-within-a-dream gimmick is undoubtedly one of the filmmaker's most entertaining ideas, adding to an epic heist drama of surreal proportions.

If great films about con artists are your thing, Inception is a must-see. Most critics of Rotten Tomatoes find its twisty narrative smart, its approach to action and visual effects innovative, and its thriller aspects positively exciting. The movie consists of thrilling set piece after thrilling set piece, making it unsurprising that it's such a beloved modern classic.

4 'Insomnia' (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Probably the Nolan movie that feels the least Nolan-y, Insomniais a remake of the acclaimed Norwegian mystery thriller of the same name. It stars Al Pacino in one of his most underrated performances and Robin Williams in another role that proves he was just as gifted a dramatic actor as he was a comedic one.

Nolan makes you feel every bit of the paranoia and exhaustion of the main character as he traverses an Alaskan town where the sun never sets. Critics find the psychological thriller side of Insomnia absolutely riveting, also having some praise to give to the incredible performances and the creative use of the light-ridden setting.

3 'Dunkirk' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Christopher Nolan's first incursion into the war genre was surprisingly solid. Dunkirkis one of the most creative and absorbing war thrillers of recent times. It takes typical genre tropes and amplifies them with the director's knack for non-linear story structure and staggering massive-scale set pieces.

On Rotten Tomatoes, critics seem impressed by Nolan's capacity to pay respect to the fact-based story of Dunkirk while still delivering an emotionally stirring story and a spectacle that's highly impressive visually and aurally. For these reasons, it's one of the famous filmmaker's greatest achievements.

2 'Memento' (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

When Nolan came out with a sophomore feature as ambitious, creative, and enthralling as Memento, audiences around the world knew that he was a director who meant business. One of his most grounded and mature thrillers, it's a movie best known for its novel framing device.

Though more than a simple gimmicky thriller, Memento is a powerfully written, potently acted, and incredibly rewatchable tale about the lengths humans will go to give their lives some semblance of meaning. Critics on Rotten Tomatoes love it, lauding the masterful way the director guides his audience through a fragmented narrative.

1 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

The Dark Knightis often commended as the single greatest superhero film ever made, and if you ask a bunch of Nolan fans what the director's best work is, most of them will surely answer with this taut thriller full of nail-biting action scenes and careful character work.

Critics on Rotten Tomatoes seem surprised that Nolan was able to craft something that far transcends the limitations of the comic book genre and instead feels like an epic crime thriller with hard-hitting messages and intriguing characters. There's a good reason why this is tied with Oppenheimeras its director's highest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes.

