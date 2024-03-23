The Big Picture Nolan was inspired by the 1924 silent film, Greed, with its exploration of human morality and dark psychology.

Greed's influence can be seen in Nolan's morally ambiguous and obsessive characters, like the Joker in The Dark Knight.

Both von Stroheim's and Nolan's films explore beliefs and moral systems shaping human behavior, making characters deeply relatable.

It's no secret that Christopher Nolan is one of the most celebrated directors in Hollywood, with blockbuster films like The Dark Knight and Oppenheimer under his belt. But what inspires him? In 2013, before the release of Interstellar, Nolan sat down with Criterion to discuss some of his favorite films, and among them was the 1924 silent film, Greed. The film is an early Hollywood psychological thriller about a woman whose life unravels after winning the lottery. Nolan describes the film as a work of genius by director, Erich von Stroheim. Greed, Nolan says, was an essential part of his research when developing a supervillain such as the Joker, but it doesn't just stop there. Nolan's films are also thematically similar to those explored by von Stroheim, specifically concerning experience, memory distortion, human morality, causality, and the construction of personal identity.

Greed The sudden fortune won from a lottery fans such destructive greed that it ruins the lives of the three people involved. Release Date January 26, 1925 Director Erich von Stroheim Cast Gibson Gowland , Zasu Pitts , Jean Hersholt , Dale Fuller Runtime 140 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers June Mathis , Erich von Stroheim , Frank Norris

What Is 'Greed' About?

John "Mac" McTeague (Gibson Gowland) works as a goldmine in Placer County, California, where his character is quickly established as a tenderhearted man with a brash and violent streak. As he hauls a cart full of gold down a track, he finds an injured bird, which he gently cradles and kisses. As he proceeds down the track, he runs across a fellow gold miner who refuses to get out of his way, precipitating a fight between the two where the hulking Mac lifts the offending party more or less over his head and hurls him into a ravine. Mac's exhausted and saintly mother begs a traveling dentist to take her son in and teach him a trade, so Mac goes off to learn dentistry in San Francisco.

Sometime later, now an unlicensed dentist, Mac is visited by his best friend, Marcus Schouler (Jean Hersholt), who brings along his cousin, Trina Sieppe (ZaSu Pitts), to have some ailing teeth removed. Just before the visit, she purchases a lottery ticket, and she and Marcus argue about the morality of playing the lottery. She will eventually win, and it will be her undoing. Marcus leaves Trina and Mac alone, and Mac agrees to do the work for free. However, while Trina is under anesthesia, the beast within him rears its awful head, and he kisses her. Mac confesses his misdeeds to Marcus, and Marcus forgives him, assuming that Mac will make an honest woman out of her.

Mac loses his job, money becomes scarce, and his beautiful wife, Trina—his greatest accomplishment—becomes a paranoid nag who hoards her lottery win and lords it over Mac. Mac's darker nature is brought out through his suffering, and he eventually maims Trina by biting off her fingers, then killing her and stealing all of her money in the process. Now a cattle rancher, Marcus hunts Mac down, and they fight in the desert. Mac wins, but he finds himself without water, chained to the man he killed and unable to claim the riches he so desperately wants. Marcus rats Mac out to the dental colleges about his unlicensed practice because he covets the money that Trina won. Mac's reverence for his wife devolves under the mounting financial pressure, corrupting his morality and turning him into an absolute monster.

How Has 'Greed' Influenced the Films of Christopher Nolan?

Close

Trina and Mac's paranoia and dark psychology are similar to that of Nolan's characters, who are often emotionally disturbed, obsessive, or morally ambiguous. The Joker, for example, is a disturbed egomaniac driven by paranoia and loneliness, similar to the doomed married couple in Greed. Trina's frugal nature is something she lords over Mac; a superior morality that corrupts her sensibilities causes her to infantilize and demoralize her husband. Mac's objectification of his wife as the well spring from which he drinks his goodness becomes poisoned by money and allows him to dispense with his wife like any useless object that one casts off, and with that comes the psychology of a great villain.

The Joker doesn't sit around, delighting in his evil; he is a product of the world's corruption, the logical outcome of a series of choices in and out of his control that tends toward destruction. Thus, he is the perfect opponent for Batman, who axiomatically seeks near fascist-like control over a city that he holds responsible for the death of his parents. Humanity is bêtes humaines in a Nolan film: animals beholden to their nature are playing out their ignorant animal impulses in a Gothic and industrial jungle.

What Nolan's films and von Stroheim's have in common is their belief process. What do we believe in, the path that leads to it, and, subsequently, the moral systems we erect to facilitate and justify our behavior? Consider Nolan's 2001 neo-noir and psychological thriller, Memento. Leonard (Guy Pearce) is driven by the belief that someone killed his wife, and it leads him to do terrible things unbeknownst to him. The corrupt police officer, Teddy (Joe Pantoliano), uses Leonard's belief that his wife's murderer is free to lead him to various targets that he wishes Leonard to kill. In reality, it's Leonard who killed his wife, and his shattered memory and moral framework allow him to take beastly revenge on those who challenge his belief. Presuming the innocence of Leonard's victims, Leonard is, in fact, the villain of the film, totally unaware of his villainy.

Related Why This 1928 Silent Film Is Buster Keaton’s Last Masterwork Buster Keaton’s move to a major studio led to one final comedy masterpiece in 1928.

What's the True Meaning Behind 'Greed'?

Via MGM

Greed is a story about human morality, positing a duality in human beings, good and evil. Mac is a composite of his saintly mother and his cruel father, with his dark passions stirred by innocence. While he adores innocence, his desire to totally possess what he covets threatens to subsume his humanity. In good times, human beings are easy to be around; they eat together, drink together, and delight in each other's company during times of abundance—but scarcity makes devils of us all.

Greed is a masterwork painting a dark and vivid picture of humanity's contemptibility and easy corruptibility. A simple belief can lead a person to do unspeakably cruel things, and it's in this context that Christopher Nolan's characters should be viewed. Nolan consistently plays with the environmental effect on human behavior, and it's easy to see why this film would be an essential fountain of inspiration for him.

Greed's protracted story and raw humanity give plenty of time for a thorough exploration of human psychology, which is particularly remarkable because the film is silent. Nolan sublimates this existentialism into his films by crafting morally complex characters seduced by ideology and belief, which is precisely why his films perform so well. Fantastical as some of his characters may be, they are deeply relatable because—to a greater or lesser extent—we are all just animals navigating our environment, which is the only way we know how to.

Greed is available to watch on Tubi in the U.S.

Watch on Tubi