Love Christopher Nolan’s Practical Visual Effects? You Have ‘Hackers’ to Thank

In honor of the 25th anniversary of Hackers, that beloved cult classic starring Jonny Lee Miller and Angelina Jolie as, well, hackers, I had the lucky opportunity to interview its director Iain Softley over Zoom for a wonderful deep dive (a “data download,” if you will) into the production of the film. And during our chat, I found out something quite illuminating and surprising about a certain auteur by the name of Christopher Nolan.

Whether you love or hate his work, you must admit that Nolan’s usage of practical visual effects in an increasingly computer generated blockbuster space is impressive and alluring. And when I asked Softley about the visual effects used in Hackers, which I would characterize as being impressively practical, tactile, and thus timeless, he mentioned a nugget about the team that helped with the visual effects that draws a direct line to Mr. Nolan:

“Interestingly, the team that I put together, from lots of different companies, were cutting their teeth on this film, in terms of the visual effects. It was the first film that they’d done. And they all created a company after Hackers. And that is the company and team that Christopher Nolan uses for all his films. And interestingly, I’m in touch with them still, and they tell me that they use a lot of the techniques that we used on Hackers on the Nolan films. Because my idea, which, it’s obviously his idea as well, is that you shoot as much stuff in the camera as you can. Because for a cinema audience, it’s an immersive, inviting, beautiful world to exist in.”

The name of the company these visual effects artists formed? DNEG, formerly referred to as Double Negative, which has worked on Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and Tenet. All of these films feature peerless practical visual effects, all originally tested and honed on Hackers. I love finding these pockets of hidden influence and inspiration in the world of cinema, and the fact that something like Hackers eventually led to a key component to one of our biggest filmmakers today tickles me to no end.

