Christopher Nolan's 2023 success is set to follow into 2024 with the news that he is to be recognised and honoured by the Sundance Film Festival, as a mark of his quality of work over the past two decades. Nolan, whose film Oppenheimer has smashed records this year, will be honored with the first-ever Sundance Institute Trailblazer Award. Celine Song and Maite Alberdi — both of whom premiered films Past Lives and The Eternal Memory, respectively, at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival — will each receive the annual Vanguard Award Presented by Acura.

"As we step into the 40th edition of the Sundance Film Festival, it is a distinct honor to recognize Christopher Nolan, a prodigious artist whose singular talent and remarkable body of work have made him one of the most respected filmmakers of our time. We are looking forward to spotlighting the unique voices of both Celine and Maite, storytellers we have been supporting and deeply believe in. All three of these storytellers represent Sundance's values," Sundance Institute CEO Joana Vincente said in a statement.

The Sundance Film Festival is scheduled to run from January 18 to January 28 in both Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah. Additionally, there will be online events from January 25 to January 28. Christopher Nolan's film Memento was featured at the 2001 Sundance Film Festival. Some of his later notable works encompass titles such as Interstellar, Dunkirk and his Dark Knight Trilogy.

Where Can I See 'Oppenheimer'?

Oppenheimer is returning to IMAX theaters for a one week limited run, including on 70MM, after a summer where it broached the top five films of all time to be released on the format. It carried with it a 93% Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score from 471 reviews and is considered by many to be the best film of Nolan's career.

You can find showtimes for Oppenheimer's limited run on IMAX screens via Fandango, or via IMAX's website directly, as well as locations to see the film on 70mm. Oppenheimer will be released on digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on November 21.

The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who oversaw the creation of the first atomic bomb, the film also stars Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Kenneth Branagh, Jason Clarke, Josh Harnett, Dylan Arnold, Benny Safdie, James D'Arcy, Tony Goldwyn, Olivia Thirlby, and Jack Quaid.