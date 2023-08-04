The Big Picture IMAX is a highly immersive and captivating film format that offers a unique movie experience.

While Christopher Nolan has embraced and utilized IMAX in his films, other filmmakers are hesitant due to logistical challenges and cost.

Despite the obstacles, more filmmakers should consider using IMAX to push the boundaries of cinema and deliver exceptional visual storytelling.

IMAX, the most captivating film format in film history, has been a trademark for acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan ever since The Dark Knight. The director is famous for praising the technology, describing the experience as watching a 3D movie without the 3D glasses. Being the pioneer of using such developments, it would only make sense for him to advocate its use. However, this begs an interesting question: if IMAX is that good, why aren't other filmmakers using it? There are a lot of factors to consider, but the pros far outweigh the cons. IMAX is indeed the future, and with the rapid rise of advancements in filmmaking technology, there is a strong argument to make that more filmmakers should be presenting their movies this way.

What Is IMAX 70mm Format?

Essentially, IMAX is a film format that prides itself on being the world's most immersive movie experience to date. Compared to the industry standard of projecting 35mm film reels, IMAX doubles it by horizontally running 70mm film into a projector. Because of its high resolution and tall aspect ratio, it requires a theater of its own with specialized seating akin to those of sports stadiums. Historically speaking, this is not a particularly new technology. Fox Grandeur 70mm was initially developed in 1929, and prospective films such as Lawrence of Arabia used this to great effect. Most recently, Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight was projected through Ultra Panavision 70mm film. What makes IMAX different is rather than being a mere 70mm film format which takes up 5 perforations on the filmstrip, it takes 15. This is where it gets its generic name of "15/70" format. It produces a bigger, wider, and more riveting image on the screen. Initially used for museum projections, Nolan has self-proclaimed to have discovered this technology's usage in motion pictures and has subsequently used it to great effect in his works.

When Has Christopher Nolan Used IMAX 70mm?

The Dark Knight was one of the first films in history to use an IMAX camera as the main image-capturing device on a film set. In total, six sequences, or roughly 28 minutes of screen time, were shot using the camera. Eventually, other filmmakers followed suit. Terrence Malick's majestic The Tree of Life had select sequences shot in IMAX. Michael Bay, as characteristic of his oeuvre, hammed up its utilization in Transformers: The Last Knight. Nolan, not one to be outshone in his usage of the pioneering technology, racked up 72 and 79 minutes of IMAX sequences respectively in The Dark Knight Rises and Dunkirk. He continued to push the envelope in his most recent work, Oppenheimer by being the first movie to shoot certain sections in IMAX black and white.

Why Aren't More Filmmakers Using IMAX 70mm?

While remarkable in its projection, shooting films in IMAX is a completely different story. There are several qualms to it, and the most pressing is the logistics of its usage. First IMAX cameras are immensely expensive, costing around $500,000.00 a piece, a price tag Nolan is familiar with as he has broken three of them. Production companies, profit driven as they come, would not be able to see the value behind this. For them, it isn't a cost-efficient method of shooting.

If big companies don't see it as cost-efficient, independent filmmakers have no chance of using the technology as well, seeing that their whole budget might be taken up by the cinematography alone. Another concern is its noise. IMAX cameras are notoriously noisy, making a sound that's similar to a low-displacement motorcycle, which makes filming bits of dialogue difficult for the sound engineers. The loud cracking it produces comes from the high speed it operates, swiftly eating a 1000ft roll of film like it was peanuts. Taking all of these into consideration, it isn't hard to see why the majority of filmmakers do not opt to use the technology. For them, the cons far outweigh the pros, and is viewed as a format accessible only to those who have enough money and effort to burn.

Why Should More Filmmakers Use IMAX 70mm?

Despite all the logistical nightmares and physical baggage, IMAX should still be utilized more by filmmakers. Yes, the point is taken when talking about the accessibility of the technology. Even established auteurs such as Martin Scorsese experience difficulties seeking funding for their projects. However, this is where the efforts of Nolan come into play. With the success he has garnered in using IMAX, perhaps more would be interested in financing these prospective films. Oppenheimer's massive box office success is indicative of a market share waiting to be explored. If the story is interesting enough, and the audience sees that IMAX technology is fit for its narrative, they will come in droves. They aren't there to see a movie, they are there to experience the cinema as it should be.

More than the temptation of increased profits, filmmakers should be more open to shooting and projecting movies in IMAX if only for the interest of moving art forward. There are several films that come to mind that would have been simply breathtaking to see in a wider image. Could you imagine seeing a Wong Kar-wai romance in glorious 70mm, and basking in the sheer richness of its colors? Ever wonder what a David Fincher thriller would look and feel like in an IMAX theater, with the suspense almost waiting to come out of the screen and envelop its viewers? These are great what-ifs, but there is immense potential in the idea.

The history of movies has shown us that risks should always be taken in order for developments to materialize. When more filmmakers use IMAX, it will open new doors to further cinematic advancements. The more movies that are shot in this format come out, our curiosity will eventually and inevitably come up with something to push the boundaries. This isn't even a call to change the industry standard, not by a long shot. It may begin with using it sparingly, then discovering more about its intricacies, and finding ways to shoot certain sequences previously thought impossible with IMAX technology. It's like seeing a new species in the wild. First, you prod it with a stick, determine if it's safe, and then examine it until you find all the answers to your questions.

It is human nature. A time will come for more immersive technologies, but it will only arrive if the directors of our time use them more. There is an immense risk and even fear of using it. Should this be the case, they should look no further than the leap of faith Christopher Nolan has taken in using IMAX. He has offered his shoulders to be stood upon, and it is only imperative that the film community follow suit to further enhance the thing we love the most: the movies.