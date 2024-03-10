The Big Picture Inception's original horror concept adds depth to the film's complex, dream-focused narrative structure.

Christopher Nolan's interest in horror movies hints at a potential shift in genre for the acclaimed filmmaker.

The film's visually stunning portrayal of dreams resonates with classic horror themes of confronting personal demons.

Although his affinity for plot twists and non-linear narrative structure has earned him both avid fans and critical detractors in recent years, few filmmakers working today have earned the same level of mainstream success that Christopher Nolan has achieved. While his work in the comic book genre certainly introduced his style to a broader audience than he may have earned otherwise, Nolan has continuously made bold projects that challenge viewers to invest in completely original stories. Although films like Interstellar and The Prestige have their fans, Nolan’s reputation was forever altered by the success of his science fiction thriller Inception, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. While it is now considered by many to be a sci-fi classic, Inception was originally intended by Nolan to be a horror film.

Christopher Nolan's ‘Inception’ Was Almost a Horror Movie

Set in what ostensibly feels like the present day, Inception takes place within a complex world where corporate espionage is performed through the extraction of dreams from unwitting subjects’ subconscious. The dream thief Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his partner Arthur (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) are hired by the Japanese businessman Saito (Ken Watanabe) to infiltrate the mind of the young corporate owner Robert Fischer Jr. (Cillian Murphy), whose father passed away. Saito, a rival of the Fischer family, wants the young heir apparent to split up and dissolve his father’s corporate empire. As it stands, Inception is essentially a heist movie that just so happens to involve dreaming. The film is unique within the genre because the objects Cobb steals aren’t literal in the strictest sense.

Although it eventually turns into an urban-centric action-adventure movie, Nolan originally intended for Inception to be a horror film. He revealed to The Telegraph that the idea of infiltrating dreams was a concept that he had since childhood, but struggled to find a proper narrative to fit around it. Nolan stated that he “was thinking along the lines of a horror movie at first” because “the thought that someone could invade your dream space and steal an idea is immensely compelling.” The thought of one’s mind being violated by an exterior force is inherently disturbing, so it’s not surprising that Nolan flirted with making Inception a horror project. He stated that he “was looking for a device whereby the dreams would become important to the story.”

Related The Controversial History Behind 'Inception's Iconic Trailer Musical Cue One of the most recognizable sounds of modern movie marketing is a topic of contention among musicians.

The film may have eventually leaned away from any overtly horrific sequences, but Nolan admitted that Inception’s controversial ending can be interpreted in a much darker way. The film famously concludes with Cobb escaping from a collapsing dream after the malevolent spirit of his wife Mal (Marion Cotillard) emerges from his subconscious, and tempts him with the possibility of never waking up. It appears that Cobb has safely exited the hostile environment and is now finally able to reunite with his children thanks to his father-in-law, Stephen Miles (Michael Caine). However, the final shot leaves it ambiguous as to whether what he’s seeing is reality or simply another dream. Nolan stated that while “the point of the shot is the character doesn't care at that point,” there is “a nihilistic view of that ending” that is more in line with the horror genre.

The Horror Genre Is Full of Nightmare-Fueled Movies

Close

The vivid depiction of what it looks, feels, and sounds like to be in the middle of a dream is one of the major reasons why Inception is so endlessly rewatchable. The film’s timeless visual effects capture the “otherness” of dreaming, and how difficult it can be for someone to determine their own reality. Although Nolan stated that the “concept that dreams feel real while we’re in them underlies the whole film,” it’s not an idea that originated in Inception. Horror films often deal with the perseverance of nightmares, creating situations where the characters have their worst fears materialized before their eyes.

There are many great horror films about dealing with one’s own nightmares, as the horror genre often provides insight into how one can overcome personal demons. This can be traced to classic horror films such as Rosemary’s Baby, in which the titular character (Mia Farrow) has premonitions about the malevolent entity that is threatening her unborn child. Similarly, the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise forces its protagonists to confront their parents’ sins whilst dealing with Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), who embodies everything that they fear most. This is a theme that resonates in Inception; it's only after confronting Mal in his dream that Cobb is able to cope with his wife’s death.

Will Christopher Nolan Ever Make a Horror Movie?

Image via Universal Pictures

Although he has made several sci-fi and war movie classics, Nolan has hinted that he still has an interest in making a horror movie. The director told Variety that he “would love to make a horror movie” because he finds films within the genre “very interesting because they depend on very cinematic devices, it really is about a visceral response to things.” It’s evident from Nolan’s films that groundbreaking visuals are a key component to his success, so it's reasonable to believe that he could conjure some truly frightening imagery should he ever make a horror film. Originality is also a key element of Nolan’s success, and he stated that “a really good horror film requires a really exceptional idea,” which “are few and far between” in the industry currently.

Given the overwhelming critical and financial success of Oppenheimer, Nolan would certainly be granted the resources to make a great horror film if he ever had an idea befitting the genre. There is certainly an element of horror within many of his most famous scenes, including the destructive capabilities of nuclear weapons in Oppenheimer, the shocking violence of The Prestige, or the horrific reveal of Heath Ledger’s Joker in The Dark Knight. Considering how popular the genre is right now, it would certainly be exciting to see a filmmaker like Nolan flex his horror muscles.

Inception is available to rent on Amazon in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu