Christopher Nolan's 2014 science fiction achievement, Interstellar, brought a heap of heart and hope alongside all of its complexities, serving as a prime example of the genre at its best. Written by Nolan and his brother, Jonathan Nolan, the film depicts a dystopian version of an Earth not-so-distantly in the future. It stars Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Chastain, and a cascading list of fantastic players, both wildly famous and largely unknown. And it's actually the unknown names that are Interstellar​​​​​'s brilliant secret ingredient.

Near the beginning ​​​​​​and periodically revisited throughout, interviews with seemingly everyday people are showcased, looking back on the degradation of the Earth and the events that led to humanity's need to colonize the cosmos. You may not have realized it, but these characters are some of this masterpiece's most interesting aspects.

Survivors of the Dust Bowl Play a Key Role in 'Interstellar'

Interstellar​​​​​​'s interviews are presented as flash-forwards, hinting at the aftermath of the film's plot with unnamed characters reflecting on the central conflict — but there's a special twist. Aside from Ellen Burstyn, who's in the mix portraying an older version of Chastain's Murphy Cooper, the interviewees aren't actors at all. They're real people who survived the last century's Dust Bowl. The footage comes from Ken Burns and Dayton Duncan's 2012 PBS documentary, The Dust Bowl. Floyd Coen (pictured above) of Morton County, KS, a Dust Bowl survivor interviewed for Ken Burns' documentary, is among those whose interviews were repurposed for Interstellar​​.

According to the National Drought Mitigation Center, the Dust Bowl encompassed a period of severe drought in the south-central United States in the 1930s. A series of factors gradually compounded throughout the 1920s that culminated in the terrifying event. The Great Depression spurred the farming of submarginal land (areas incapable of sustaining indefinite cultivation), which exacerbated severe soil erosion. When the major droughts of the '30s began, the region was tragically primed for unfathomable dust storms.

Christopher Nolan Wanted the Science Fiction of 'Interstellar' To Feel as Real as Possible

It's estimated that approximately 7,000 people died as a result of dust pneumonia, and the toll of subsequent poverty and starvation was virtually incalculable in conjunction with The Great Depression. The survivors, however, are as entirely tangible as their stories, and their retroactive participation in Interstellar ​​​​​​significantly bolsters its effectiveness. "Those are real people," Nolan told Stephen Colbert. "We drew it from Ken Burns' documentary on the Dust Bowl, which he very kindly let me use some excerpts from, because, even though it's a science fiction film, I wanted the feeling of dread, the feeling of imbalance between the human race and the planet to be real and credible."

It's the first instance of Ken Burns' extensive filmography being licensed for another project. The Dust Bowl​​​​​​ writer, Dayton Duncan, told The Washington Post that Nolan's ambition when proposing the deal won them over. "Here he was, hearing in [the survivors] the universality of their circumstance, and how contemporary that was. What he was doing, you could hear the ambition in his voice." However, two crucial conditions had to be met. Paramount had to acquire each survivor's express permission, and Burns and Duncan wanted to read the script beforehand. In line with Nolan's usual secrecy and protectiveness, a producer personally brought a copy of the script and waited while it was read. Burns and Duncan then promptly agreed.

The Tragedy of Ken Burns' Documentary Informs Christopher Nolan's Optimistic Sci-Fi Epic