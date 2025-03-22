We’re all excited to see Christopher Nolan's upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey for multiple reasons. It's a timeless classic that began to shape storytelling into what it is today, as well as Nolan's first foray into historical fantasy with a star-studded cast. But it's actually the second time he is telling this story. Yes, you read that right: Nolan has already given us his take on The Odyssey in Interstellar. The similarities go beyond Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) and Odysseus (Matt Damon) going on a journey to return home after decades away and go from other characters to the very structure and themes of both stories.

Cooper’s Journey in ‘Interstellar’ Mirrors Odysseus’ in Many Ways

Both Interstellar and The Odyssey take place over decades, with Odysseus spending 20 years away from Ithaca between fighting in the Trojan War and trying to find his way back; Cooper spends much more than that, although he only experiences a few years because of relativity. They are both answering a higher call in their missions: Odysseus defends Greece against a foreign enemy, while Cooper tries to save the world by finding another planet for humanity to inhabit. When they return, their lives are completely changed, but their journeys have many similarities.

The Odyssey starts with Odysseus stranded on Calypso's island, where, for seven years, he isn't allowed to leave. In Interstellar, the Endurance crew first visits Miller's planet, where every hour counts as seven years on Earth. When Odysseus is finally allowed to leave on a raft, it's destroyed by the sea, just like Cooper's ship is engulfed by a giant wave, too. Later, he is lured to Dr. Mann (Damon)'s planet with the promise of an inhabitable world, much like the Sirens lure sailors to their doom by promising love and comfort in The Odyssey. Mann himself is violent and erratic, like Polyphemus, the cyclops, trying to stop Cooper from leaving and attempting to kill his crew as Polyphemus kills some of Odysseus' men.

The most important similarity, however, is related to how Odysseus has to disguise himself once he returns to Ithaca to covertly protect his family and help his son, Telemachus, to get rid of Penelope's suitors. In Interstellar, Cooper also returns home, in a way, in the tesseract scene but can't be perceived by Murphy (Mackenzie Foy/Jessica Chastain); it's almost as if he is disguised. He manages to help her solve the gravity problem and save humanity, but she only understands what happened in adulthood, like Telemachus, and, as a child, thinks it was a ghost.

Murphy and Telemachus Also Share Many Similarities