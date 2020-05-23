Read the Inspiring Note ‘MacGruber’ Mega-Fan Christopher Nolan Sent to the TV Spinoff Cast

In a true gift of a story, this week we learned director Christopher Nolan (you know, the guy who gave us a trio of Batman movies, Inception, and the upcoming Tenet), is a big fan of the 2010 comedy MacGruber. Not only that, but the world was also treated to a look at the very kind and inspiring note Nolan sent to the cast of the upcoming MacGruber TV spinoff series.

A decade after MacGruber‘s release, it has gone on to become a cult hit despite its initial box office bomb status. Among the many fans who’ve board the MacGruber train is Nolan, according to director Jorma Taccone, who dropped the Nolan news into his interview with Vanity Fair for an oral history of the movie which stars Will Forte, Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe, and Val Kilmer. The Nolan anecdotes kicked off with Taccone recalling how he spoke to Nolan in person after learning from The Dark Knight‘s Anne Hathaway he would recite lines from MacGruber while on set.

“I was like, ‘Holy shit. That’s incredible.’ The closer to that story is that my wife [director Marielle Heller] and I were at our first DGA dinner. And she’s like, ‘Christopher Nolan is there. You’ve got to go say hi to him.’ So I went up to him and I said, ‘My name is Jorma. I directed this movie called MacGruber.’ I said, ‘We’re going to do a sequel eventually. What do you think of this: When the director card comes up it just says, “Directed by Christopher Nolan” with an asterisk, and then at the end of the movie there’s another asterisk that says who actually directed it.’ And he said, ‘Let me talk to my wife about it.'”

From there, “I invited Christopher Nolan to the pilot read-through,” Taccone told VF. Unfortunately, Nolan couldn’t make it, but “he sent the best fucking email. It’s kind of stellar. It was such an amazing way to start the read-through,” the MacGruber director continued, and went on to share Nolan’s e-mail note:

“Though I can’t be there in person to watch you take the first step of your odyssey—know that my spirit soars with you, and whilst it’s perhaps unfair to add to the great sense of responsibility you must already feel, I am duty bound to tell you—the world is waiting, the world is watching.”

In Taccone’s words, Nolan’s note was “the best fucking email” and I have to agree; it’s incredible. Now, after knowing Nolan is a MacGruber fan, I have a few simple requests. The first: Nolan must be involved in this MacGruber TV series in some way. Secondly, I need to hear Nolan’s line reading of “My name is MacGruber, Remember… that… NAME!” ASAP.

For more on MacGruber, you’ve gotta check out the original ending to the movie which we’ll sadly never see. For more on Nolan, you can get all the updates on his new movie, Tenet, right here.