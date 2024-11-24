Michael Caine first found breakout success as an actor in the 1960s, whereas Christopher Nolan wasn’t super well-known until the early to mid-2000s. Nevertheless, the two ended up being surprisingly well-matched as collaborators. Though Nolan never directed Caine in a lead role, the latter ended up having appearances – some cameos, some supporting roles – in a total of eight movies directed by the former.

Caine’s work with Nolan is really just a small part of his overall career, but if you're a little younger and/or more into newer movies, Michael Caine’s roles in Christopher Nolan’s movies might well be the most recognizable he’s starred in. Of the 12 movies Nolan directed between 1998 and 2023, Caine was featured in some capacity in eight, with everything directed by Nolan ranked below… purely based on how much of an impression Caine makes, whether by sheer screen time or the material he’s given to work with.

9 'Following' (1998), 'Memento' (2000), 'Insomnia' (2002), 'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Caine-less movies

There are only so many ways that you can say “Hey, this Christopher Nolan movie lacks Michael Caine,” so it’s best to get the four he’s not in out of the way early. Following was a small-scale production that didn’t have any real stars in it, while the mind-bending Memento was a little bigger in scale and budget, but still didn’t really have any part you'd expect Michael Caine to play.

Insomnia was carried by Al Pacino and Robin Williams and the last movie released before Nolan’s streak of Caine films commenced, while Oppenheimer – Nolan’s most recent, at the time of writing – had many great actors giving great performances, but no Michael Caine. Caine did announce his retirement in 2023, and the final Nolan movie he had a part in felt like a good send-off. Plus, it’s hard to imagine what kind of role Caine could’ve played in Oppenheimer, given how it was a historical movie, and that naturally limits casting more than a movie with entirely fictional characters.

8 'Dunkirk' (2017)

An uncredited voice-only Caine role

Of all the eight movies Christopher Nolan directed that do actually contain some Michael Caine, it’s pretty easy to single out Dunkirk as the one that has the least Caine. After all, his role here was an uncredited one, and it was voice-only, given he “appears” as the leader of a fighter squadron whose voice is heard in the film without Michael Caine himself being seen.

So, if you come into Dunkirk wanting Michael Caine, you'll probably be disappointed. But if you just want to see a pretty great war movie that’s assembled in an interesting and continually intense way, then you’ll probably be satisfied, because it really is one of the best – and most novel – World War II films to come out in recent memory.