British filmmaker Christopher Nolan has established himself as one of Hollywood's brightest talents and among the very finest directors working today. His filmography ranges from the bombastic sci-fi spectacle of Interstellar to the dramatically charged Memento to sweeping war epics such as Dunkirk. No matter which genre or subject matter Nolan wishes to take on, it can be assured that it will be executed with technical precision and monumental scale.

One aspect in which Nolan excels is creating intricate and technically impressive action sequences. While Nolan isn't a director to fully commit to one specific genre (such as action), that doesn't mean that there aren't some truly exciting and explosive set pieces in his movies. This is a selection of the 10 best action scenes from Christopher Nolan movies, ranked.

10 Reverse Airport Skirmish

'Tenet' (2020)

Image via Warner Bros.

An unnamed CIA operative known only as "The Protagonist" (John David Washington) is recruited by a shadowy government organization called Tenet. Armed with the ability to manipulate the flow of time, the Protagonist is tasked with preventing a rogue Russian oligarch (Kenneth Branagh) from starting World War III. Accompanied by fellow Tenet agent Neil (Robert Pattinson), the Protagonist must master the craft of time inversion to counter a threat that might prove all but inevitable.

Tenet is one of the most unique action movies of recent times. By the nature of the concept, the action sequences unfold in ways that have never really been executed on film before. While Tenet is full of memorable action scenes, it's not until the thrilling airport fight scene that the potential of Nolan's gimmick is fully realized. Punches are thrown in reverse, bullets fly back into gun barrels, and, in a spectacular fashion that only Nolan could manage, a Boeing 747 crashes into a plane hangar, a feat completed using practical effects.