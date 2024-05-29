In addition to being among the greatest directors of the 21st century so far, Christopher Nolan is also a talented and versatile screenwriter. He is capable of conjuring up stories that transfix millions just as easily as he can craft scintillating blockbuster spectacles with plenty of thematic heft. A strength of his writing is his ability to create intriguing and complex characters while giving them great lines, many of which have become mainstream quotes that people recognize in an instant.

While it should come as no surprise that characters from The Dark Knight Trilogy are often cited among Nolan's most quotable, given the significant cultural impact those films continue to have, many of his other characters have also become famous for their memorable lines. From heroes and villains to assistants and side players, these characters are among the best and most quotable of Nolan’s filmography thus far.

10 Leonard (Guy Pearce)

'Memento' (2000)

While it was his second feature film, Memento was the movie where Christopher Nolan established himself as a Hollywood A-list director on the rise. The film stars Guy Pearce as Leonard, a man with an inability to form new memories, who uses tattoos and Polaroid pictures to track down the man who murdered his wife and left him with his affliction.

The unique take on the story, with the film transpiring in reverse chronological order, enables some fun to be had at Leonard’s expense, such as with his repeated “I have this condition” line. However, Leonard's best quotes focus on his rationality and memory. Several of his mini monologues relating to those themes stand among the most profound nuggets of dialogue Nolan has written so far, with Pearce delivering them with more than enough gravitas.

9 Eames (Tom Hardy)

'Inception' (2010)

While no one would claim that Christopher Nolan’s forte is in comedy, the writer-director has always had a knack for a funny line when it is needed. Perhaps none of his characters have exemplified this talent quite as well as Tom Hardy’s Eames in the 2010 sci-fi thriller Inception. The film follows a crew hired to infiltrate someone’s dream to implant an idea, with Eames recruited due to his ability to impersonate others within dreams.

Cheeky and flaunting a dry wit, Eames became a fan favorite thanks to his suave demeanor and effective role as a comedic relief. While he does have some excellent and efficient expository lines, all of Eames' best quotes come from a place of lighthearted yet effective humor. His teasing digs at Arthur (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) are particularly memorable, with his grenade launcher-flaunting “You mustn’t be afraid to dream a little bigger, darling” an obvious highlight.

8 Bruce Wayne/Batman (Christian Bale)

The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005-2012)

The Dark Knight trilogy is one of the defining achievements of 21st-century cinema, thanks to its ability to blend blockbuster thrills with thought-provoking themes and characters. It should come as no surprise that Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) has his fair share of memorable quotes from the movies as he goes from a billionaire orphan to a crime-fighting beacon of hope for his city.

While many of his most rehashed lines come from when he screams in his iconic raspy voice, Batman also has a lot of great quotes that embody the more contemplative and ideological aspect of the trilogy. With such gems as “Sometimes people deserve to have their faith rewarded” and “It’s not who I am underneath, it’s what I do that defines me," Batman is a hopeful hero whose faith in his city and conviction in his symbol serve as consistent themes of his dialogue.

7 John Cutter (Sir Michael Caine)

'The Prestige' (2006)

The Prestige is widely regarded to be Nolan’s most underrated picture. It follows two magicians whose personal rivalry leads each of them beyond moral boundaries as they grow obsessed with besting one another. Within the film, one of the most noteworthy characters is Sir Michael Caine’s John Cutter, an assistant to one of the magicians whose loyalty to his employer is tested the more vicious the feud between the magicians grows.

The absolute best of Cutter's quotes is the incredible opening monologue he narrates. “Every magic trick consists of three parts or acts," he begins, a quote that not only describes the design of a trick but doubles as a foreshadowing of the story to come. Imbued with a wise gravitas that Caine perfectly embodies, John Cutter has several great quotes that linger on the mind, especially after repeat viewings of The Prestige.

6 Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart)

'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Gotham’s shining light of hope in The Dark Knight, Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart), is one of Nolan’s most underrated characters, a complex depiction of leadership and morality amid trying and desperate circumstances. A believer in Batman who takes a tragic turn towards revenge when the Joker targets him, Dent's downward spiral is one of the most gripping elements of the revered action blockbuster.

Dent foreshadows his eventual arc with several of his most famous and brilliant quotes. “You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain" perfectly encapsulates his journey, and he delivers many other gems, from “The night is darkest just before the dawn, and the dawn is coming” to, “We thought we could be decent men in an indecent time." These great lines adequately portray Dent at his noble and idealistic best, as well as at his violent and vengeful worst.

5 James Gordon (Gary Oldman)

The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005-2012)

A fantastic character brought to life by an incredible piece of casting, Gary Oldman’s performance as James Gordon is rife with humanity and gravitas, making him one of the most attention-grabbing characters in the trilogy. As Batman’s loyal ally and one of the few good cops in the police department, Gordon is one of the story’s central characters, who also gets plenty of its best lines.

His closing monologue at the end of The Dark Knight is embodied by the phrase, "He's the hero that Gotham deserves, but not the one it needs right now," one of the most renowned lines in the saga, not to mention a perfect ending to the film. However, Gordon also has a knack for procuring great quotes out of Batman and even has several more comedic moments, such as his "I gotta get me one of those" after he first sees the Batmobile in Batman Begins.

4 J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy)

'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Christopher Nolan’s biographical drama Oppenheimer took the world by storm, becoming one of the highest-grossing R-rated movies ever on its way to winning seven Academy Awards from 13 nominations. Among its many wins at the ceremony was Cillian Murphy taking home Best Lead Actor for his stunning portrayal of the father of the atomic bomb. His depiction of J. Robert Oppenheimer expertly blends immense gravitas and importance with contemplative restraint.

As such, it should come as no surprise that many of Oppenheimer's lines have become enshrined in pop culture. While his famed “Now I am become Death, the Destroyer of Worlds” may be the real-life figure’s most well-known quote, Oppenheimer gives its fictionalized protagonist several other gems of wisdom. For example, the harrowing final words of the movie have become most famous, with Oppenheimer’s “I believe we did,” a damning affirmation of atomic weapons spelling what could be the end of the world.

3 The Joker (Heath Ledger)

'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Heath Ledger’s portrayal of the Joker stands among the greatest performances in cinematic history. As the major antagonist of The Dark Knight, he thrusts Gotham City into a reign of terror as he tries to destroy the image of Batman while tormenting the city’s citizens. Although seemingly aimless, his goal is to expose the great truth that, deep down, everyone can be as bad as he is when pushed far enough.

While his horrifying imagery and psychotic intensity go a long way to defining him, the Joker has come to be equally remembered for his many great quotes. From “Why so serious?” to “Madness is like gravity, all it takes is a little push,” the Joker is perhaps Nolan's most mainstream character, a gleefully evil figure whose dialogue is irresistibly quotable.

2 Alfred Pennyworth (Sir Michael Caine)

The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005-2012)

Michael Caine has been a fantastic stalwart throughout Christopher Nolan’s filmography, and his portrayal of Bruce Wayne’s butler, Alfred Pennyworth, is truly iconic. As a wise mentor to Bruce, he has many significant quotes, ranging from sage advice about the criminals he faces to uplifting reassurance when all seems lost.

His curt evaluation of the Joker’s brand of evil in The Dark Knight, “Some men just want to watch the world burn,” is quite possibly the most famous and defining line from the trilogy. Some of his other great lines include comedic jabs like “The Lamborghini then, much more subtle,” and his encouraging rehash of Bruce’s father’s quote, “Why do we fall, sir? So we can learn to pick ourselves up” in Batman Begins. Alfred is the emotional core of The Dark Knight trilogy, and much of his wisdom lies in his words.

1 Bane (Tom Hardy)

'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012)

While there is no disputing that Heath Ledger’s Joker is the single greatest superhero movie villain of all time, Tom Hardy’s performance as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises is certainly a worthy follow-up. One area where he does excel even beyond the Joker is in terms of his quotes, which are both plentiful and potent, ranging from the grandiose to the comical.

His fight with Batman in the sewers alone contains several iconic lines as Bane challenges Batman’s diminished resolve, with barbed jabs like “Victory has defeated you” and “Oh, so you think darkness is your ally?” Virtually every other line Bane utters has become iconic, making him Nolan’s most quotable character and one of the most quotable characters of all time.

