It is the season of big movie campaigns, recently, the makers of the Fast franchise launched several legacy trailers leading up to the release of the much-anticipated Fast X trailer, similarly, Lionsgate has announced Wick Week, with exclusive details drooping each day to promote the upcoming release of the highly anticipated John Wick: Chapter 4. And now, BFI has announced the IMAX screening of all Christopher Nolan's original films—including The Dark Knight Trilogy leading to the July release of the highly anticipated feature Oppenheimer.

The countdown to Oppenheimer will begin with his last release, Tenet, and work its way backward, only to pause and change direction at the beginning of The Dark Knight trilogy. So expect Dunkirk to follow Tenet, which will be followed by Interstellar, Inception, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises. Furthermore, there is a rare chance to see the entire The Dark Knight trilogy in one night with The Dark Knight Trilogy All-Nighter.

While playing with themes of Time, Space, and Historical depictions, IMAX has been Nolan’s preferred method of shooting his films. He has always been pushing cinematic boundaries and language with his innovative shooting techniques. The camera work in his movie gives viewers a new look at the world he’s creating and fans would love to see all that world-building again in the IMAX.

What Is Oppenheimer About?

Nolan’s most ambitious project Oppenheimer tells the tale of the titular Manhattan Project scientist and aims to capture a moment in history that many might not know about. The previously released trailer and images give us a taste of the black-and-white enigma Nolan has been conjuring. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. The feature is billed as an epic thriller that “thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.”

Controversial scientist Oppenheimer’s story isn’t an easy one to tell as the world perceives him both to be a great inventor as well as a destroyer whose invention has changed the world—for better or worse. With the new feature, Nolan once again innovates the IMAX technology by infusing it with the black and white color scheme to cover the decades of the scientist’s life. The director put worked closely with frequent collaborator and cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema to make it possible.

You can book IMAX tickets for Nolan’s most iconic films at BFI. Oppenheimer hits theaters on July 21, check out the trailer down below.