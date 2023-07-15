Every new Christopher Nolan movie is an event that many look forward to, with 2023's Oppenheimer being no exception. It's set to be one of his biggest movies so far (and is the biggest, at least going by runtime), being a biographical film about J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was instrumental in creating the atomic weapons that ultimately ended World War II before going on to be one of the main reasons that the Cold War started.

By no means are Nolan's films completely incomprehensible, but they are frequently mind-bending, with some proving to be overwhelming experiences (usually in a good way). He's a filmmaker who likes exploring his characters psychologically while distorting and/or warping time and space, giving his filmography a reputation for being a mind-bending one, according to Redditors. Adding to this is the fact that the sound mixing in Nolan's movies can prove to be... interesting, leading to a body of work that can feel like a lot to handle at times, with films that aren't entirely straightforward or 100% comprehensible. By no means is the following a ranking based on the quality of Nolan's films, instead reflecting how easy or hard they are to follow in the moment, starting with the most comprehensible, and ending with the least.

11 'Batman Begins' (2005)

For better or worse, Batman Begins is probably the easiest Christopher Nolan movie to follow. It mostly functions as an origin story for the titular superhero, and given it was the first film of Nolan's to have a considerably high budget ($150 million), it can be assumed that he wanted to play things fairly straight, and prove his worth as a filmmaker who could handle a genuine blockbuster.

Even for those not familiar with how Bruce Wayne became Batman, the movie hits enough familiar beats as far as origin stories go to be pretty easy to follow. Nevertheless, it largely hits those beats well and expertly starts what eventually became a trilogy of Batman movies, and only comes close to feeling a little muddled and messy in its final act, which probably isn't quite as strong as the first two-thirds of the movie.

10 'Insomnia' (2002)

Insomnia follows a pair of homicide detectives who are sent to a small town where a murder's occurred, with the two having a difficult time getting to the bottom of it. This isn't helped by the fact that one of them (Al Pacino) is suffering from the titular sleep disorder, which causes him to begin losing his grip on reality.

The characters may be in well over their heads, but as far as the audience is concerned, things are pretty easy to follow, so long as one's attention is directed at the screen more than say one's mobile phone. It is intensely psychological, but it doesn't bend time and space much for a Nolan movie (perhaps understandable, given it's the only film of his where he didn't have a writing credit).

9 'Dunkirk' (2017)

After earning acclaim for directing superhero, thriller, and sci-fi movies, Christopher Nolan shook things up a little by directing Dunkirk in 2017. It's a fantastic and unique war movie, and centers on the dramatic evacuation of Allied soldiers from the beaches of Dunkirk in 1940, shortly after World War II started.

It features little by way of narrative or character arcs, and instead distinguishes itself through its presentation, with the evacuation shown from three different perspectives: a pilot in the air, civilians who join the rescue in their boat, and some young soldiers on the ground. It distorts time by having each of these three points of view play out over different lengths of time while cutting between them all, but once you can get a handle on that creative decision, everything else is quite straightforward.

8 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Batman Begins was a good start to Nolan's Batman trilogy, but The Dark Knight was the one that really set the world on fire. In this way, maybe it's fair to say that Christopher Nolan himself was a man who wanted to watch the world burn. The movie itself was certainly a fiery success at the box office, earning more than $1 billion worldwide.

It's beloved for featuring an iconic Heath Ledger performance and for all around succeeding as a crime/action epic on top of being a great superhero movie. Things play out in a mostly chronological fashion, but the film is so blisteringly fast-paced that it can be difficult to absorb it all in one sitting. It's packed with montages and fast edits, and covers a great deal of ground within an incredibly fast 152-minute runtime, making repeat viewings not necessarily essential, but recommended.

7 'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012)

The Dark Knight Rises might not have been quite as good as the Nolan-directed Batman movies before it, but it was still a solid enough concluding film in a largely great trilogy. It picks up eight years after the dramatic events of The Dark Knight, and sees Bruce Wayne/Batman dealing with the re-emergence of an old enemy while questioning how much longer he can go on being the protector of Gotham City.

It's an uneven movie, with some bombastic sequences proving a blast to watch, and others feeling a little messy or overdone. It's never boring, but does feel a tad bloated at 165 minutes, and stands as one movie that could've bitten off a little more than what was chewable. Not helping things in the comprehensibility department is the muffled voice of central antagonist Bane, as well as some infamous plot holes/contrivances.

6 'Interstellar' (2014)

Interstellar might not be as mind-bending as sci-fi classics like 2001: A Space Odyssey or Solaris, but it certainly has its moments. Most of these occur near the end of the film, and for at least three-quarters of its nearly three-hour runtime, it's a fairly comprehensible movie about finding a new planet for the population on a dying Earth to live on.

It explains certain things like wormholes and time dilation in relatively coherent ways, meaning audiences should be able to keep up for much of the runtime. Things become a good deal stranger in the final act, with the reveal of a fifth dimension and time travel (of sorts) being instrumental to the film's ending. It's an odd but admirable turn for the movie to make, even if it risks potentially losing some viewers because of how out there such an ending might feel.

5 'The Prestige' (2006)

Seeing as The Prestige is about the intense rivalry between two illusionists, it stands to reason that it's a movie that will effectively pull tricks on its audience. It explores this premise in a very interesting manner, continually throwing plot twists and editing tricks the viewer's way, all the while making its characters and audience feel continually less trusting of what they may be witnessing.

Still, it's to Nolan's credit that The Prestige never becomes too much to handle, getting the balance just right overall. It helps when it comes to comprehensibility that the ending seeks to clarify far more than it confounds, but the journey there can certainly be mind-bending and even paranoia-inducing... all by design, of course.

4 'Inception' (2010)

Standing as one of the best movies of 2010, Inception is something of a modern classic with an inventive story that blends action, thriller, sci-fi, and heist movie elements into one satisfying whole. It's about a team of thieves who go on an unusual mission that involves going into someone's subconscious and planting an idea within a dream of theirs, all without them realizing.

Inception does feature plenty of exposition before the central heist is pulled off, thanks to one primary character being new to the whole thing, with protagonist Cobb being there to explain it to them (and, in turn, the viewer). Still, it continues to throw complications into the plot, like any good heist movie, meaning it can feel overwhelming at points. Thankfully, it's never to the point where it stops being a blast to watch.

3 'Following' (1998)

Christopher Nolan's first feature film is also one of his strangest. It's a 1998 movie called Following, and it follows a man who has an unusual habit of following random people on the street out of sheer curiosity, with this seemingly harmless activity eventually landing him in danger when he runs into the wrong person.

It was made for just £6,000, and is filmed in black and white, because that proved to be cheaper than filming in color. It's also Nolan's shortest movie by far, clocking in at just 69 minutes. The length means it's not able to confuse and puzzle viewers for as long as his later movies, but it still manages to be one of his most unusual and perhaps hard to follow, thanks to its strange structure and various timelines all playing out.

2 'Memento' (2000)

After showing potential with Following, Christopher Nolan made Memento just two years later, and it still stands as one of his very best movies. It has a fascinating central premise and unique way of telling its story, given it focuses on a man with a rare form of short-term memory loss who's out to avenge his wife's murder, even though he forgets where he is and what he's doing every 15 minutes.

The unique storytelling comes from the fact that some scenes play out in chronological order and in black-and-white, while others are in color and are shown in reverse-chronological order, simulating the disorientation the film's protagonist is constantly feeling. It leads to a movie that's thrilling, albeit largely confounding to watch, up until the very end, when the two narratives finally converge in dramatic fashion.

1 'Tenet' (2020)

Tenet's probably one of Christopher Nolan's most divisive movies, if not his most divisive (arguably rivaling The Dark Knight Rises in this regard). It follows a protagonist who's known only as The Protagonist, and sees him plunged into a world of espionage and danger, where few people can be trusted... and neither can one's sense of time and reality.

It toys with the idea of things simultaneously going forwards and backwards, yet does so on a larger scale - and perhaps even more confusingly - than Memento did 20 years earlier. It's a huge and ambitious action movie that provides spectacle and bewilderment in equal measure, with a viewer's capacity (or willingness) to surrender to the movie and its wildness being instrumental in ultimately enjoying such a head trip.

