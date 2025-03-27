Christopher Nolan is one of the most influential filmmakers of the 21st century, known for crafting intelligent, ambitious blockbusters that push the boundaries of storytelling and filmmaking techniques. Nolan has built a reputation for making films that resonate with both critics and audiences. He has seamlessly moved between blockbusters and awards fares, where his movies have grossed over 6 billion dollars and collected 18 Academy Award wins from 49 nominations. Nolan himself has two Oscars from eight nods to his name. Apart from his debut, The Following, only two movies in his filmography were not nominated for any Oscars.

Nolan is now synonymous with his movies that challenge the concept of time, use nonlinear narratives and use practical effects whenever possible, making his films a moviegoing event. Whether it's about a billionaire dressing up as a bat, a globe-trotting dream heist, or a biopic on the father of the atomic bomb, each movie he makes leaves a lasting impact, often sparking discussions and endless rewatches. Here, the article takes a closer look at his Oscar-nominated films, exploring what makes them stand out and how they have shaped modern cinema.

9 'Tenet' (2020)

1 Oscar win from 2 nominations

In Tenet, a nameless CIA operative (John David Washington) is recruited into a secretive organization tasked with preventing a catastrophic future war. His mission leads him into a world of espionage where time itself can be manipulated. Partnering with Neil (Robert Pattinson), his mission is to prevent a ruthless Russian oligarch, Andrei Sator (Kenneth Branagh), from building a bomb that ends all civilization. With the help of time inversion technology, the protagonist has to leap forwards and backwards in time to finish his mission.

Tenet is Nolan at his most ambitious. The film might be confusing for audiences, especially for any first-time viewer, but Tenet is a technical marvel that delivers massive practical stunts which were executed at the highest level. The film’s central concept of time inversion is the epitome of Nolan's lifelong obsession with the concept of time, and he creates some of the most mind-bending, complicated action sequences ever to put on screen. The film's most stunning sequence is the climactic battle, where two forces battle each other while moving forwards and backwards in time. The film was nominated for two Oscars, best production design and best visual effects, which the film won the latter. Tenet still needs to be experienced more often in order for audiences to fully embrace the film.