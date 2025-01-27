Few directors have been as defining and influential in their craft during the 21st century as Christopher Nolan, weaving together many high-octane thrillers and blockbusters to be one of the most acclaimed directors of all time. From major franchises like his Batman trilogy to a wide variety of singular original stories, few blockbuster filmmakers have achieved such high recognition among audiences than Nolan. Despite being a widely beloved director for so long, the filmmaker only just recently received his first Academy Award win for Oppenheimer, taking home 2 Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director.

However, this doesn't mean that Nolan wasn't recognized by the Academy until Oppenheimer, as the vast majority of his films have been recognized in some way, whether it be various tech awards or even as Best Picture contenders. Especially with all the excitement surrounding the recently announced The Odyssey, which will assuredly receive Oscar nominations of its own, as well as the latest Oscar season well underway, there's no better time than the present to look back on the history of Nolan at the Academy Awards.

12 'Following' (1998)

0 Nominations

Image via Momentum Pictures

Nolan's quaint and small-scale feature-length directorial debut, Following is certainly one of the most often forgotten and unrecognized in Nolan's filmography, with this sentiment also reflected in its lack of Academy nominations. The film follows aspiring writer Bill as he traverses the crowded streets of London deciding to follow strangers at random to be able to explore and experience this twist on life. While this initially innocent habit seems to be light fun at first, it soon takes a dangerous turn when he crosses paths with a mysterious individual.

While Following itself may not have been recognized by the Academy Awards, the film's legacy and influence throughout all of Nolan's filmography is still greatly seen and felt throughout the film. The exciting twists and turns, self-reflective and fragmented protagonists, and other great Nolan conventions all find their start here, and while the director didn't have the recognition that he has now, there's a genuine chance that the film could have received a nomination it was one of Nolan's later works.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Following Release Date April 2, 1999 Runtime 69 minutes Director Christopher Nolan Cast Jeremy Theobald

Alex Haw

Lucy Russell Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming





11 'Insomnia' (2002)

0 Nominations

Image via Warner Bros.

Another often forgotten fragment of Nolan's early filmography, Insomnia similarly didn't receive any love from the Academy, yet by this point in time, Nolan had already established himself as an exciting up-and-coming director. The crime thriller follows a duo of Los Angeles homicide detectives who are dispatched to a northern town to investigate the mysterious and methodical murder of a local teenager. The film acts as a remake of a 1997 Norwegian film of the same name, so while the film works well as a staple of Nolan's filmmaking, the film faced difficulties due to changes from the original film.

Even without any Academy Award nominations to its name, Insomnia has a great number of unexpected benefits that give it solace among Nolan's stacked filmography. The crime thriller approach is something rarely tackled in such a clearcut way by Nolan, with his style and signature storytelling fitting perfectly with this genre as a whole. Al Pacino and Robin Williams also give great performances as the leading duo, as both of them could have easily worked as possible acting nominations.