The Collider Podcast, Ep. 279 – The Films of Christopher Nolan

This week on The Collider Podcast we’re talking about the films of Christopher Nolan. We discuss all ten of Nolan’s feature movies, his recurring themes, his strengths as a filmmaker, why he’s a distinct voice, his preference for using celluloid over digital, his latest feature Tenet, and much more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

