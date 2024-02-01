2023 was Christopher Nolan's year. The visionary filmmaker has been turning in stellar work for more than two decades now, but Oppenheimer represented his finest fusion yet of exhilarating spectacle filmmaking, thoughtful themes, and intense emotion. Not for nothing, the film shattered numerous records, becoming the highest-grossing biopic ever, the highest-grossing World War II movie ever, and the second highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. Now, it looks set to sweep the Oscars come March. Oppenheimer's success sent a ray of optimism among moviegoers, suggesting that perhaps a new era of smart, engaging blockbuster cinema was on the horizon.

The fact that Oppenheimer, which made close to a billion at the box office, is only Nolan's third-highest-grossing movie is a testament to his mass appeal and devoted fanbase. Even more notably, he's one of the most daring and sophisticated of the tent-pole filmmakers: his projects frequently delve into meaty ideas around time, metaphysics, and identity, often drawing on science and math. As a result, Guillermo Del Toro once described him as "an emotional mathematician." However, his movies remain accessible (even if Tenet got a bit mystifying at times). In short, Nolan proves that complex storytelling and commercial success need not be mutually exclusive. These are his biggest triumphs at the cineplex, ranked.

12 'Following' (1998)

Worldwide Gross: $126k

Worldwide Gross: $126k

Following, Nolan's debut feature, is an independent film made on a budget of just $6000 and shot on black-and-white 16mm, so it's understandable that it would be his least financially successful project. He filmed it on weekends over the course of a year, using minimal equipment and extensively rehearsing takes to use as little film as possible. While obviously a little rough around the edges, it's nevertheless a fascinating film, containing the seeds of Nolan's entire filmography.

Essentially, it's a nonlinear neo-noir thriller about an unnamed young man (Jeremy Theobald), who becomes obsessed with following strangers on the streets of London. As he immerses himself in this voyeuristic pursuit, he encounters Cobb (Alex Haw), a charismatic burglar who introduces him to the world of crime. What Following lacks in grandeur it makes up for in bold potency. It's lean and mean, clocking in at just 70 minutes, with every element bolted into its right place. There are no wasted shots or extraneous scenes to be found here.

Following A young writer who follows strangers for material meets a thief who takes him under his wing. Cast Jeremy Theobald , Alex Haw , Lucy Russell , John Nolan , Dick Bradsell , Gillian El-Kadi Runtime 69

11 'Memento' (2000)

Worldwide Gross: $40m

Worldwide Gross: $40m

"I can't remember to forget you." Memento revolves around Leonard Shelby (Guy Pearce), a man with short-term memory loss seeking vengeance for the murder of his wife (Jorja Fox). Leonard's condition renders him incapable of forming new memories, leading him to rely on Polaroid photographs and intricate notes in his pursuit of justice. Some doctors and researchers praised this aspect of the film, calling Memento one of the most accurate on-screen portrayals of anterograde amnesia.

Structurally, it may be Nolan's most creative project. The story unfolds via two plot lines: a chronological one in black-and-white and a reverse chronological one in color. They place the viewer in Shelby's fragmented headspace and create a puzzle for the viewer to solve. It's the kind of brainy plot that could have collapsed into a mess, but it succeeds thanks to a solid and surprisingly emotional performance from Pearce. This was a challenging role to play, but he did a lot to keep the whole thing grounded and relatable.

Memento A man with short-term memory loss attempts to track down his wife's murderer. Cast Guy Pearce , Carrie-Anne Moss , Joe Pantoliano Runtime 113 minutes

10 'The Prestige' (2006)

Worldwide Gross: $109m

Worldwide Gross: $109m

Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale star here as Robert Angier and Alfred Borden, two dueling magicians with an intense rivalry. They forever strive to outdo each other with increasingly elaborate and dangerous tricks. The heart of their competition revolves around the mysterious teleportation act known as "The Transported Man," in which a person seems to be transported instantly from one wardrobe to another. They both attempt to master the technique but, eventually, their obsessions lead to ruin for themselves and those around them.

As the antagonism escalates, the line between illusion and reality blurs, leading to unexpected twists that challenge both the characters and the audience's perceptions. The resulting story is essentially Nolan's riff on Salieri and Mozart from Amadeus, mixed with Houdini and Gothic sci-fi ala Frankenstein. As expected, Nolan deploys a nonlinear style, as well as a final reveal in the third act that recasts the film itself as a kind of elaborate magic trick.

9 'Insomnia' (2002)

Worldwide Gross: $113m

Worldwide Gross: $113m

Insomnia is unique in Nolan's filmography in that it's his only film that he did not write or co-write. Rather, it's a remake of a 1997 Norwegian film of the same name. The story unfolds in a remote Alaskan town where two L.A. detectives, Will Dormer (Al Pacino) and Hap Eckhart (Martin Donovan), are sent to investigate a murder. While pursuing the killer, Dormer accidentally shoots his partner in a dense fog, but the circumstances of the shooting become a closely guarded secret.

Haunted by guilt, Dormer finds himself increasingly disoriented as he battles insomnia due to the constant daylight. The enigmatic suspect, Walter Finch (Robin Williams), begins to manipulate Dormer's fragile state of mind. Although Insomnia is not one of Nolan's most beloved movies, Nolan himself considers it a personal favorite. "I'm very proud of the film. I think, of all my films, it's probably the most underrated," he has said. "The reality is its one of my most personal films."

Insomnia Two Los Angeles homicide detectives are dispatched to a northern town where the sun doesn't set to investigate the methodical murder of a local teen. Cast Al Pacino , Robin Williams Hilary Swank , Oliver Zemen , Martin Donovan , Paul Dooley Runtime 118 minutes Writers Hillary Seitz , Nikolaj Frobenius , Erik Skjoldbjærg

8 'Tenet' (2020)

Worldwide Gross: $365m

Worldwide Gross: $365m

"I'll see you in the beginning, friend." Fusing time travel and espionage, Tenet centers on the Protagonist (John David Washington), a CIA operative who becomes entangled in a global conspiracy involving a technology that allows objects to move backward through time. Tasked with preventing a catastrophic event that could lead to World War III, the Protagonist teams up with Neil (Robert Pattinson), to navigate a world where time inversion and manipulation are not only possible but essential to the mission.

There's a lot to admire in Tenet. The 65mm/IMAX cinematography, for one, is a visual feast, and Ludwig Göransson's score is suitably epic. However, at times, the movie's creativity and complexity cause it to stumble. For instance, the sci-fi concepts are fantastic, but they require so much exposition that the plot begins dragging. It can all feel a little overwhelming. Nevertheless, Tenet's canonization as a cult movie has already begun, with many viewers enjoying it more in subsequent viewings than the first.

3 Image s 3 Image s Image via Universal Pictures Image via Paramoutn Pictures Image via HBO Close Tenet 9 10 Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Cast Elizabeth Debicki , Robert Pattinson , Aaron Taylor-Johnson , Kenneth Branagh , Michael Caine , Clemence Poesy Runtime 195 Main Genre Action Writers Christopher Nolan

7 'Batman Begins' (2005)

Worldwide Gross: $375m

Worldwide Gross: $375m

The first entry in Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy recounts the origin story of the caped crusader. Following the murder of his parents, Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) travels the world, seeking training and guidance to confront injustice. In contrast to most superhero movies of the mid-2000s, Nolan takes a gritty approach to the iconic character, explaining at the time that "the world of [Batman Begins] is that of grounded reality. [It is] a recognizable, contemporary reality against which an extraordinary heroic figure arises."

Batman Begins was a quantum leap forward from Nolan, into a world of grand projects and equally colossal budgets. His three preceding films had proved his talent, but there was nothing in them to suggest that he would reinvent the superhero genre. The film's success single-handedly revitalized the Batman franchise after the disastrous Batman & Robin, paving the way for all the movies that would follow.

6 'Dunkirk' (2017)

Worldwide Gross: $530m

Worldwide Gross: $530m

By the late 2010s, it seemed like there was nothing new for World War II movies to say, especially ones dealing with iconic events like the Dunkirk evacuation. Where could a director possibly go after masterpieces like Bridge on the River Kwai, Saving Private Ryan, and Inglourious Basterds? But Nolan reinvigorated the subgenre once more by taking this slice of history and playing it out like a taut thriller.

It's hard to imagine a better combination of a period war film and a summer event movie. The period details are immaculate and immersive, the performances authentic. Crucially, the drama is more mature than anything Nolan has done before, and we care about the characters. But at the same time, Dunkirk is relentless, unfolding with ticking-clock precision and ratcheting up the tension non-stop. Three storylines run in parallel, and we cut between them at dizzying speed, often in nonlinear fashion. Put simply, it's a masterpiece.

5 'Interstellar' (2014)

Worldwide Gross: $731m

Worldwide Gross: $731m

Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), a former NASA pilot turned farmer, is recruited for a perilous mission to find a habitable planet for humanity facing extinction on Earth. Assisted by a team that includes scientist Amelia Brand (Anne Hathaway), astronaut Doyle (Wes Bentley), and the robots CASE and TARS, they travel through a wormhole near Saturn to explore three potential planets for colonization. They are beset by obstacles, including time dilation, which means that minutes spent on one planet are equal to days on Earth.

With Interstellar, Nolan gave us his version of a sci-fi epic in the tradition of Stanley Kubrick, Andrei Tarkovsky, and Ridley Scott. It bursts with fascinating ideas and a wealth of mind-boggling visuals, from gargantuan dust bowls to planet-sized oceans and cylindrical space colonies. Then there's the time-bending element, which is effective and well-executed, if not necessarily totally original. On top of that, the movie features a ton of heart, especially the beautiful, poignant relationship between Cooper and his daughter Murph (Jessica Chastain).

4 'Inception' (2010)

Worldwide Gross: $839m

Worldwide Gross: $839m

"What is the most resilient parasite? Bacteria? A virus? An intestinal worm? An idea." Inception is Being John Malkovich, if it was a dead-serious heist thriller. Leonardo DiCaprio leads the cast as Dom Cobb, an expert in the art of extraction - stealing secrets from the minds of others through shared dreaming. He is also a man haunted by his past and seeking redemption. Offered a chance to clear his name, Cobb assembles a team, including Arthur (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Ariadne (Elliot Page), Eames (Tom Hardy), and Yusuf (Dileep Rao), for a task even more challenging than extraction: inception—planting an idea into the target's mind.

To succeed in the mission, Cobb must confront his own subconscious projections, particularly the memory of his deceased wife, Mal (Marion Cotillard). But, as he and his allies navigate multiple dream layers with time dilation and shifting physics, the dividing line between dreams and reality becomes ever hazier. The result is one of the most iconic action sci-fi films of the 21st century, from the phenomenal hallway sequence to the ambiguous ending to the title itself, which has entered common parlance as the suffix "-ception," applied to anything involving recursion or multiple layers.

Inception A thief who steals corporate secrets through the use of dream-sharing technology is given the inverse task of planting an idea into the mind of a C.E.O., but his tragic past may doom the project and his team to disaster. Cast Leonardo DiCaprio , Ken Watanabe , Joseph Gordon-Levitt , Marion Cotillard , elliot page , Tom Hardy Runtime 148

3 'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Worldwide Gross: $953m

Worldwide Gross: $953m

Like Dunkirk, Oppenheimer is a period piece told with the tension of a thriller, alongside rapid-fire editing and cross-cutting more typical of action movies. Cillian Murphy turns in a career-defining performance as physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, director of the Manhattan Project and father of the atomic bomb. The film delves into the development of the first nuke, as well as Oppenheimer's turbulent personal life and his complex relationship with his creation.

Oppenheimer sees Nolan firing on all cylinders, conjuring up stunning visuals and world-shaking practical effects that equal anything he's done before, while also offering us his most sophisticated narrative yet. It's also timely and relevant, in light of renewed nuclear saber-rattling and international tensions. The nonfiction book on which Oppenheimer is based is titled American Prometheus, which is apt, as the film is fundamentally about whether humanity can truly handle its most powerful inventions, or if our acquisition of them will spell our doom.

Oppenheimer 9 10 The story of American scientist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Cast Cillian Murphy , Matt Damon , Robert Downey Jr. Runtime 181

2 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Worldwide Gross: $1.02b

Worldwide Gross: $1.02b

Batman Begins announced Nolan's arrival as a blockbuster filmmaker, but The Dark Knight took things to another level entirely. It sees Bruce Wayne facing off against a new villain, The Joker (Heath Ledger). The Joker's senseless acts cause untold mayhem and force Batman into a moral quandary. Through these two characters, the movie explores ideas of chaos, justice, and the thin line between hero and villain.

The Dark Knight is one of the best superhero movies of the 21st century, hands down. It transcends the genre with its complex characters, moral dilemmas, and intense action sequences. And, of course, Ledger's performance is legendary. Nolan embraces a noir aesthetic and more mature sensibility, setting a new benchmark for storytelling and character development in the realm of comic book adaptations. In the process, The Dark Knight broke the ground on which the next decade's best superhero movies would be built. The film's success spawned countless imitators, but it remains peerless.

1 'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012)

Worldwide Gross: $1.11b

Worldwide Gross: $1.11b

The Dark Knight Rises isn't quite as masterful as its predecessor, but it did manage to best it at the box office, although in part this was probably due to the hype The Dark Knight had generated. Ledger's performance also cast a long shadow, but Hardy rises to the occasion with Bane. He succeeds in carving his own space as a villain. Where the Joker is anarchy incarnate, Bane is "a classic movie monster [...] with a terrific brain," as Nolan put it.

